MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund

mutual fund
MIGBX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.7 +0.01 +0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MIGFX) Primary B (MIGBX) Inst (MGTIX) C (MIGDX) Retirement (MIRGX) Retirement (MIGHX) Retirement (MIGKX) Retirement (MIGMX) Retirement (MIGNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund

MIGBX | Fund

$30.70

$9.86 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$9.86 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 4.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Sep 07, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Constantino

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in stocks. Stocks include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MIGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -41.7% 64.0% 84.98%
1 Yr 11.2% -46.2% 77.9% 70.74%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 38.51%
5 Yr 3.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 41.50%
10 Yr 5.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 35.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -85.9% 81.6% 9.59%
2021 5.1% -31.0% 26.7% 42.16%
2020 3.7% -13.0% 34.8% 93.33%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.24%
2018 -2.1% -15.9% 2.0% 43.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -41.7% 64.0% 81.53%
1 Yr 11.2% -46.2% 77.9% 66.64%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 38.24%
5 Yr 5.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 31.99%
10 Yr 8.8%* -16.8% 19.7% 33.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -85.9% 81.6% 9.59%
2021 5.1% -31.0% 26.7% 42.16%
2020 3.7% -13.0% 34.8% 93.33%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.43%
2018 0.0% -15.9% 3.1% 15.14%

NAV & Total Return History

MIGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIGBX Category Low Category High MIGBX % Rank
Net Assets 9.86 B 189 K 222 B 17.97%
Number of Holdings 62 2 3509 49.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.22 B -1.37 M 104 B 21.07%
Weighting of Top 10 42.84% 11.4% 116.5% 68.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.50%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.62%
  3. Apple Inc 5.51%
  4. Accenture PLC Class A 3.59%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.23%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.67%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 2.57%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 2.57%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 2.57%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIGBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 50.26% 104.50% 26.97%
Cash 		0.59% -10.83% 49.73% 69.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 19.84%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 25.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 14.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 14.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIGBX % Rank
Technology 		35.05% 0.00% 65.70% 53.28%
Healthcare 		14.35% 0.00% 39.76% 33.85%
Communication Services 		11.51% 0.00% 66.40% 38.85%
Financial Services 		10.38% 0.00% 43.06% 38.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.13% 0.00% 62.57% 84.75%
Consumer Defense 		9.43% 0.00% 25.50% 5.41%
Industrials 		4.74% 0.00% 30.65% 64.92%
Real Estate 		1.94% 0.00% 16.05% 30.16%
Basic Materials 		1.36% 0.00% 18.91% 45.41%
Utilities 		1.11% 0.00% 16.07% 16.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 59.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIGBX % Rank
US 		91.47% 34.69% 100.00% 69.51%
Non US 		7.94% 0.00% 54.22% 19.84%

MIGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.01% 20.29% 18.70%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.50% 10.77%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MIGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 4.00% 1.00% 5.00% 2.94%

Trading Fees

MIGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 316.74% 19.37%

MIGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIGBX Category Low Category High MIGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 24.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIGBX Category Low Category High MIGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -6.13% 1.75% 66.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Constantino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2006

15.55

15.6%

Jeffrey C. Constantino is a portfolio manager, and was an equity research analyst for 5 years until he was promoted to his current position at Massachusetts Financial Services Company in 2005. Prior to joining MFS in 2000, he was employed as a financial consultant in mergers and acquisitions for Arthur Andersen LLP. Constantino holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and Certified Public Accountant designation.

Joseph Skorski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Skorski joined MFS in 2007 and has more than two decades of investment experience. During his tenure at the firm, he has had both equity research analyst and portfolio management responsibilities. He joined the portfolio management team of the MFS® Global Growth Equity and MFS® Global Growth Concentrated Equity strategies in 2018 and previously had portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Japan Equity strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

