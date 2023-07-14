Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. (“Wellesley” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, seeks to maximize total return comprising current income and capital appreciation and preserve principal by investing in a portfolio consisting primarily of intermediate bonds. The Fund defines bonds as including corporate bonds, notes and debentures, convertible and synthetic convertible bonds, government securities, mortgage and other asset-backed securities, and other securities that Wellesley believes have bond-like characteristics, including hybrids and synthetic securities.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity of between three and ten years (the “80% Policy”). The Fund’s 80% investment policy is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The convertible bonds purchased by the Fund may contain put options that entitle the holder to sell the security back to the issuer at a stated price on one or more future dates.

The Fund primarily invests in bonds of companies that are domiciled in, or have their principal place of business or principal securities trading market in, or that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from goods produced, sales made or services performed in, the United States (“U.S. companies”). The Fund invests in intermediate bonds issued by companies in a variety of sectors including the financial services sector.

The Fund expects that, at the time of purchase, most securities will have remaining maturities or put provisions of three to ten years, but there are no restrictions on the maximum or minimum maturity of any individual security that the Fund may purchase. The Fund is not restricted with respect to the credit quality of its holdings and invests in some bonds that are rated less than investment grade or determined to be of comparable credit quality by Wellesley.

The bonds in which the Fund invests generally provide for repayment of principal in full at maturity of the security and may pay a fixed or variable rate of interest. Some debt securities, such as zero-coupon bonds, do not pay current interest but are sold at a discount from their face values. Most convertible bonds are obligations of a company that can be converted into a predetermined number of shares of common stock of the company issuing the security. Convertible bonds generally offer both defensive characteristics (i.e., provide income during periods when the market price of the underlying common stock declines) and upside potential (i.e., may provide capital appreciation when the market price of the underlying common stock rises). Synthetic convertible bonds are financial instruments created by combining two or more separate securities that, in total, have returns that are similar to a convertible bond. Synthetic convertible bonds are created by third parties which are typically investment banks and brokerage firms. They may include structured equity linked products (“SELPs”) and index-linked and equity-linked convertible structured notes. There is no limit on the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that will be allocated among convertible bonds, synthetic convertibles corporate bonds, government securities and other types of bonds. The Fund generally will invest in securities that have been privately placed but are eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers such as the Fund under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Wellesley will purchase a bond when it believes there is a high probability that the principal amount of the investment will be repaid upon put or maturity and, in the case of a convertible bond, that the conversion component offers potential upside. Wellesley attempts to identify bonds that are trading at attractive valuations relative to Wellesley’s evaluation of the issuer’s creditworthiness. Wellesley’s investment process includes the use of both quantitative and fundamental research on each issuer to analyze credit quality and the specific terms of each offering. In general, Wellesley sells securities when an issuer’s credit quality deteriorates, the conversion feature of a convertible security is no longer a likely source of capital appreciation, to increase diversification, or when Wellesley believes more attractive investments are available.

In addition to convertible bonds, the Fund may invest in other types of securities and instruments including high yield bonds (also called “junk bonds”), short-term debt securities, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and money market instruments.