Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.7%
1 yr return
14.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$42.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.8%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 88.45%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|69.63%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|20.03%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|46.66%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|33.95%
|2021
|-4.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|67.55%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|MIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.2 M
|717 K
|102 B
|83.92%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|10
|6734
|81.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.7 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|79.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.83%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|24.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.55%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|71.95%
|Cash
|4.45%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|22.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|83.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|80.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|80.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|83.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIEFX % Rank
|Technology
|26.82%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|24.20%
|Financial Services
|19.47%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|66.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.95%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|53.27%
|Basic Materials
|10.60%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|23.94%
|Real Estate
|7.65%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|3.46%
|Industrials
|7.62%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|29.45%
|Consumer Defense
|5.74%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|60.18%
|Energy
|4.13%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|52.37%
|Communication Services
|3.90%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|88.73%
|Healthcare
|2.12%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|77.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|95.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIEFX % Rank
|Non US
|92.61%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|73.82%
|US
|2.94%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|19.19%
|MIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|44.33%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|19.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|88.45%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|83.36%
|MIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.91%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|23.14%
|MIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|32.59%
|MIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
John Paul Lech is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, he spent most of his 10 years at OppenheimerFunds as an Analyst and Portfolio Manager on a diversified emerging market equity strategy. John Paul started his career as an Analyst and Associate at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. He is fluent in Spanish and conversational in French and Portuguese. John Paul earned both an M.A. and a B.S.F.S. from the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Alex Zarechnak is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and co‑manages the firm’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, he spent a total of 15 years (1998 – 2006 and 2012 – 2019) at Wellington Management as an analyst for the firm’s flagship Emerging Markets Equity Fund as a generalist first covering CEEMEA, then Latin America. From 2006-2012, he was a regional equity analyst at Capital Group, covering Emerging Markets with a focus on energy, telecoms and consumer sectors in Latin America and CEEMEA. Alex began his Emerging Markets career as a Russia equity analyst with Templeton Emerging Markets, based in Moscow. He earned a B.A. in Economics and Government from the College of William and Mary. Alex is fluent in Russian. Alex has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Fund since 2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
