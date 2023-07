In pursuit of its investment objectives, under normal circumstances the Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in (i) securities (e.g., common and preferred stocks, bonds, convertible securities, etc.) of companies primarily involved, directly or indirectly, in the business of mining, processing, fabricating, distributing or otherwise dealing in gold, silver, platinum, other precious metals, or other natural resources (“Natural Resources Companies”) and (ii) gold, silver, and platinum bullion and coins. Up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities of companies that derive a portion of their gross revenues, directly or indirectly, from the business of mining, processing, fabricating, distributing, or otherwise dealing in gold, silver, platinum, or other natural resources, in securities of selected growth companies, and in fixed income securities of any issuer, including U.S. government securities, of any credit quality or maturity, although the Fund has no current intention of investing more than 5% of its total assets in fixed income securities rated less than investment grade. The Fund may invest in domestic and foreign companies of any size. The Fund concentrates its investments by investing at least 25% of its total assets in Natural Resource Companies.

Midas Management Corporation (the “Investment Manager”) seeks to invest in companies that it believes have attractive fundamentals and often looks at company characteristics such as people, projects, and pricing. A security is typically sold when its potential to meet the Fund’s investment objectives is limited or exceeded by another potential investment opportunity, when an investment in an issuer no longer appears to meet the Fund’s investment objectives, or when the Fund must meet redemptions. In seeking to enhance returns, the Fund may use futures, options, and short sales, and may use leverage to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund concentrates its investments by investing at least 25% of its total assets in Natural Resources Companies. The Fund may trade securities actively in pursuit of its investment objectives. The Fund also may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial institutions.

The Fund may, from time to time, under adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, take temporary defensive positions and invest some or all of its assets in cash, bank deposits, money market funds, money market securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, short term bonds, repurchase agreements, and similar investments. When the Fund takes such a temporary defensive position, it may not achieve its investment objectives.