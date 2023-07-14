The Series seeks to provide a high level of long-term total return, which is a combination of income and capital appreciation. The Series will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds) and other financial instruments, principally derivative instruments and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with economic characteristics similar to non-investment grade securities. These bonds may include U.S. dollar denominated fixed income securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations and governments, including those in emerging markets. The Series may also invest in securities of other investment companies, such as open-end or closed-end management investment companies. The Series may invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade floating rate investments.

The Series may purchase shares of ETFs, including to establish a diversified position in a particular market sector or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.

The Series may buy and sell futures contracts based on investment grade and/or high-yield credit securities primarily for cash management purposes.

Bond Selection Process — The Advisor attempts to identify securities that offer yields and credit spreads sufficient for the risks assumed. In analyzing the relative attractiveness of sectors and/or individual securities, the Advisor considers:

•The relevant economic conditions and sector trends.

•The interest rate sensitivities of the particular sectors and securities.

•The yield differentials across sectors, credit qualities, and maturities.

•“Bottom-up” factors such as an issuer’s financial status, market position, and managerial expertise.

Maturity and Portfolio Duration — The Series is not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions but will vary its average dollar weighted portfolio maturity and duration depending on the Advisor’s outlook for yields. For example, the Advisor may invest in longer-term fixed income securities when it expects yields to fall in order to realize gains for the Series. Likewise, the Advisor may invest in shorter-term fixed income securities when it expects yields to rise. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in yields. The prices of fixed income securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in yields than the prices of fixed income securities with longer durations. For example, a 10 year duration means the fixed income security will decrease in value by 10% if yields rise 1% and increase in value by 10% if yields fall 1%.

The Series may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. If it does, its portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower fund performance and may increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.

Credit Quality — The Series will invest primarily in non-investment grade securities, those rated below BBB- by S&P or Baa3 by Moody’s, or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor. The Series may also invest, to a limited extent, in investment grade securities when the Advisor considers their “credit spreads” (i.e., the difference between the bonds’ yields to maturity and those of U.S. Treasury bonds with similar maturities) to be attractive. The Series may invest in securities with any rating, including those that have defaulted, are not rated, or have had their rating withdrawn.

The Advisor will consider selling a security for one or more of the following reasons:

•it no longer meets the security selection criteria under which it was purchased;

•it has poor relative value (the spread has tightened such that the security is no longer considered attractively priced); or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.