Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$6.05 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MHESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MH Elite Select Portfolio of Funds Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MH Elite
  • Inception Date
    Apr 06, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harvey Merson

Fund Description

MH Elite Select Portfolio of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 15 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds). The underlying funds will represent a diversified mix of asset classes that may have a low correlation to the U.S. stock market including funds that invest in foreign developed markets, emerging markets, natural resources, precious metals and real estate. Natural resources portfolios focus on commodity based industries such as energy (e.g. oil, natural gas and nuclear), wind, water, solar chemicals, minerals (e.g. coal) and forest products in the U.S. or outside the U.S. Precious metals portfolios focus on mining stocks that are engaged in the exploration, mining, development and distribution of metals and minerals such as gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, copper and nickel. Underlying funds that invest in real estate will own real estate companies, businesses supplying services to the real estate market and REITS, real estate investment trusts that own and operate real estate properties. In addition, the Fund may invest in long/short and/or short only funds. An underlying fund may also use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in equity securities.

Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds. The Fund has no restrictions on fund styles or on the average market capitalization of the underlying funds. There are also no geographic limits on the Fund’s non-U.S. investments. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its total assets in underlying funds that invest in non-U.S. companies.

The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, portfolio overlap or concentration that impacts the Fund’s diversification, a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager or a reweighting of asset classes by the Fund’s Adviser.

Read More

MHESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -23.7% 16.4% 100.00%
1 Yr 10.8% -8.9% 48.3% 99.36%
3 Yr -2.0%* -2.2% 16.4% 68.37%
5 Yr -1.8%* -0.7% 13.4% 83.88%
10 Yr 0.3%* 0.9% 11.8% 83.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -40.8% 20.6% 58.98%
2021 0.9% -21.0% 24.5% 3.87%
2020 4.4% -24.2% 27.8% 8.18%
2019 4.2% -23.1% 11.7% 90.30%
2018 -3.8% -100.0% 20.6% 2.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -23.7% 16.4% 100.00%
1 Yr 10.8% -12.8% 48.3% 97.88%
3 Yr -2.0%* -3.4% 16.4% 62.23%
5 Yr -1.4%* -1.1% 13.4% 80.32%
10 Yr 1.4%* 0.9% 11.8% 82.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -40.8% 20.6% 58.98%
2021 0.9% -21.0% 24.5% 3.87%
2020 4.4% -24.2% 27.8% 3.50%
2019 4.7% -23.1% 11.7% 92.80%
2018 -3.7% -2.9% 23.1% 1.63%

NAV & Total Return History

MHESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MHESX Category Low Category High MHESX % Rank
Net Assets 6.05 M 1.12 M 110 B 98.27%
Number of Holdings 18 2 10961 89.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.59 M -31.7 M 22 B 92.28%
Weighting of Top 10 59.45% 10.8% 100.0% 26.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MFS International Intrinsic Value I 7.43%
  2. PIMCO StocksPLUSÂ® Intl (USD-Hedged) Inst 7.40%
  3. Vanguard International Growth Adm 6.47%
  4. Vanguard Materials Index Admiral 5.61%
  5. WCM Focused International Growth Instl 5.60%
  6. Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Gr 5.53%
  7. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities I 5.45%
  8. MFS Global Real Estate R6 5.43%
  9. FidelityÂ® Pacific Basin 5.34%
  10. Wasatch Emerging Markets Select Instl 5.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MHESX % Rank
Stocks 		82.15% -45.72% 98.42% 7.10%
Cash 		8.24% -97.12% 185.58% 21.29%
Other 		5.95% -1.25% 197.12% 49.69%
Bonds 		3.41% -39.76% 93.84% 91.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.24% 0.00% 25.49% 54.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 68.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHESX % Rank
Technology 		16.95% 0.00% 39.48% 37.79%
Industrials 		16.75% 0.09% 32.39% 5.52%
Real Estate 		14.38% 0.00% 90.14% 20.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.07% 0.00% 20.84% 34.18%
Healthcare 		10.25% 0.00% 30.30% 54.78%
Basic Materials 		10.19% 0.00% 60.23% 18.90%
Financial Services 		7.94% 0.00% 30.34% 81.53%
Consumer Defense 		5.99% 0.00% 31.85% 56.69%
Communication Services 		3.98% 0.00% 28.59% 74.31%
Utilities 		1.50% 0.00% 40.29% 85.14%
Energy 		0.99% 0.00% 38.61% 97.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHESX % Rank
Non US 		52.84% -46.69% 57.06% 3.34%
US 		29.31% -4.82% 95.75% 69.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHESX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		45.89% 0.10% 100.00% 12.73%
Derivative 		27.53% 0.00% 41.88% 5.43%
Government 		17.11% 0.00% 98.64% 67.43%
Securitized 		7.01% 0.00% 83.28% 45.93%
Corporate 		2.34% 0.00% 99.90% 82.25%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 31.28% 22.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHESX % Rank
US 		2.51% -177.12% 87.76% 90.19%
Non US 		0.90% -39.00% 137.36% 77.24%

MHESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MHESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.16% 2.71% 3.13%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.70% 95.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.70% 86.84%

Sales Fees

MHESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

MHESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MHESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.20% 0.00% 441.00% 5.98%

MHESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MHESX Category Low Category High MHESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 29.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MHESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MHESX Category Low Category High MHESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -5.20% 6.33% 91.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MHESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MHESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harvey Merson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2006

16.16

16.2%

Mr. Harvey Merson is the co-owner and Officer of MH Investment Management, Inc. Mr. Merson is a graduate of Rider College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is also registered with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Adviser. Mr. Merson has been assisting individuals with the purchasing, monitoring, and sale of mutual funds for the last 33 years. Refer to the Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for additional information about the Portfolio Manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the Portfolio Manager and the Portfolio Manager’s ownership of securities in the Fund(s). Mr. Merson also serves as the Chief Compliance Officer, President and Secretary of MH Elite Portfolio of Funds Trust.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

