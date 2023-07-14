MH Elite Select Portfolio of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 15 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds). The underlying funds will represent a diversified mix of asset classes that may have a low correlation to the U.S. stock market including funds that invest in foreign developed markets, emerging markets, natural resources, precious metals and real estate. Natural resources portfolios focus on commodity based industries such as energy (e.g. oil, natural gas and nuclear), wind, water, solar chemicals, minerals (e.g. coal) and forest products in the U.S. or outside the U.S. Precious metals portfolios focus on mining stocks that are engaged in the exploration, mining, development and distribution of metals and minerals such as gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, copper and nickel. Underlying funds that invest in real estate will own real estate companies, businesses supplying services to the real estate market and REITS, real estate investment trusts that own and operate real estate properties. In addition, the Fund may invest in long/short and/or short only funds. An underlying fund may also use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in equity securities.

Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds. The Fund has no restrictions on fund styles or on the average market capitalization of the underlying funds. There are also no geographic limits on the Fund’s non-U.S. investments. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its total assets in underlying funds that invest in non-U.S. companies.

The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, portfolio overlap or concentration that impacts the Fund’s diversification, a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager or a reweighting of asset classes by the Fund’s Adviser.