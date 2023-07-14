MH Elite Small Cap Fund of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 12 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds) which in turn, invest principally (i.e. at least 80% of their total assets) in common stocks of small and micro-capitalization companies. The Fund’s adviser currently considers small and micro-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization (a company’s stock price multiplied by the total number of shares outstanding) that falls within the range of the Russell 2000 index. The market capitalization of the Russell 2000 index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $32.0 million to $14.0 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $3.5 billion. The underlying funds may also purchase other types of equity securities, in addition to common stocks, such as preferred stocks and convertible securities. Equity securities are securities that represent an ownership interest (or the right to acquire such an interest) in a company. Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds. The investment objective of each of the underlying funds will be, consistent with the investment objective of the Fund, long-term capital appreciation.

The majority of holdings of the underlying funds are intended to represent primarily U.S. based small companies. Although the underlying funds will normally focus on the securities of U.S. companies, they may invest in foreign securities. An underlying fund may use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in equity securities. The Fund will generally invest in a mix of fund styles identified as value, blend or growth funds. Depending on economic and market conditions, the Fund may be weighted more to one particular investment style.

The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, style drift, a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager or if exposure to foreign securities exceeds 30% of the underlying fund’s holdings.