0.8%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$10.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.0%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.96%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MH Elite Income Fund of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 15 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds) with an investment objective that seeks to provide current income and/or total return. The Fund will attempt to manage risk and market volatility by investing in a wide range of income funds including funds that invest in U.S. treasury securities that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, corporate bonds, bank debt, mortgage backed securities, inflation indexed securities, debt securities of foreign government and corporate issuers, convertible bonds, high yield/junk bonds and emerging market debt. The credit quality of the bonds purchased by the underlying funds will range from unrated junk bonds to investment grade. The underlying funds will also invest in bonds of various maturities. The Fund may also invest in conservative asset allocation funds, which in turn employ a strategy of investing in a combination of bonds and common stocks, whereby the stock allocation is less than 40%, and equity funds that invest in dividend paying common stocks to generate income. An underlying fund may use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in debt securities.
Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds.
The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, portfolio overlap or concentration that impacts the Fund’s diversification or a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager.
|Period
|MHEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|94.72%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|81.55%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|93.54%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|93.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|92.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|MHEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|39.84%
|2021
|0.5%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|93.33%
|2020
|0.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|92.99%
|2019
|2.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|1.74%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|95.37%
|Period
|MHEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|94.72%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|74.58%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|93.45%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|93.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|91.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|MHEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|9.30%
|2021
|1.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|87.86%
|2020
|1.7%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|87.62%
|2019
|1.0%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|2.48%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|94.28%
|MHEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.1 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|96.98%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|10961
|83.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.15 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|91.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.00%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|33.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEIX % Rank
|Bonds
|60.07%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|3.34%
|Cash
|21.86%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|8.35%
|Stocks
|12.58%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|97.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.15%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|7.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.94%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|13.78%
|Other
|0.39%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|46.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEIX % Rank
|Utilities
|39.73%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|0.21%
|Financial Services
|9.43%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|75.80%
|Healthcare
|9.33%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|69.21%
|Consumer Defense
|8.04%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|23.78%
|Real Estate
|7.21%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|39.07%
|Technology
|6.07%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|79.83%
|Energy
|5.91%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|48.20%
|Industrials
|5.50%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|91.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.74%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|77.71%
|Communication Services
|2.78%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|80.68%
|Basic Materials
|2.28%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|92.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEIX % Rank
|US
|12.14%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|93.95%
|Non US
|0.44%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|98.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEIX % Rank
|Corporate
|36.24%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|36.95%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.33%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|33.19%
|Government
|22.18%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|59.50%
|Securitized
|13.31%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|27.97%
|Derivative
|4.51%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|18.58%
|Municipal
|0.44%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|9.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEIX % Rank
|US
|44.46%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|4.38%
|Non US
|15.61%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|21.50%
|MHEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|16.28%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|95.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|87.37%
|MHEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MHEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MHEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.96%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|6.22%
|MHEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|30.15%
|MHEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MHEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.46%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|50.76%
|MHEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 08, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2019
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2016
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2015
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2013
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 15, 2011
10.8
10.8%
Mr. Harvey Merson is the co-owner and Officer of MH Investment Management, Inc. Mr. Merson is a graduate of Rider College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is also registered with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Adviser. Mr. Merson has been assisting individuals with the purchasing, monitoring, and sale of mutual funds for the last 33 years. Refer to the Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for additional information about the Portfolio Manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the Portfolio Manager and the Portfolio Manager’s ownership of securities in the Fund(s). Mr. Merson also serves as the Chief Compliance Officer, President and Secretary of MH Elite Portfolio of Funds Trust.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
