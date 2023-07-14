Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MH Elite Income Fund of Funds

mutual fund
MHEIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.93 -0.01 -0.2%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MHEIX) Primary
MHEIX (Mutual Fund)

MH Elite Income Fund of Funds

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.93 -0.01 -0.2%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MHEIX) Primary
MHEIX (Mutual Fund)

MH Elite Income Fund of Funds

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.93 -0.01 -0.2%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (MHEIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MH Elite Income Fund of Funds

MHEIX | Fund

$4.93

$10.1 M

0.00%

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$10.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.96%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MH Elite Income Fund of Funds

MHEIX | Fund

$4.93

$10.1 M

0.00%

1.25%

MHEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MH Elite Income Fund of Funds
  • Fund Family Name
    MH Elite
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harvey Merson

Fund Description

MH Elite Income Fund of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 15 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds) with an investment objective that seeks to provide current income and/or total return. The Fund will attempt to manage risk and market volatility by investing in a wide range of income funds including funds that invest in U.S. treasury securities that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, corporate bonds, bank debt, mortgage backed securities, inflation indexed securities, debt securities of foreign government and corporate issuers, convertible bonds, high yield/junk bonds and emerging market debt. The credit quality of the bonds purchased by the underlying funds will range from unrated junk bonds to investment grade. The underlying funds will also invest in bonds of various maturities. The Fund may also invest in conservative asset allocation funds, which in turn employ a strategy of investing in a combination of bonds and common stocks, whereby the stock allocation is less than 40%, and equity funds that invest in dividend paying common stocks to generate income. An underlying fund may use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in debt securities.

Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds.

The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, portfolio overlap or concentration that impacts the Fund’s diversification or a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager.

Read More

MHEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -23.7% 16.4% 94.72%
1 Yr 1.2% -8.9% 48.3% 81.55%
3 Yr -1.6%* -2.2% 16.4% 93.54%
5 Yr -0.6%* -0.7% 13.4% 93.69%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 92.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -40.8% 20.6% 39.84%
2021 0.5% -21.0% 24.5% 93.33%
2020 0.9% -24.2% 27.8% 92.99%
2019 2.1% -23.1% 11.7% 1.74%
2018 -1.1% -100.0% 20.6% 95.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -23.7% 16.4% 94.72%
1 Yr 1.2% -12.8% 48.3% 74.58%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 93.45%
5 Yr -0.1%* -1.1% 13.4% 93.59%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 91.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -40.8% 20.6% 9.30%
2021 1.2% -21.0% 24.5% 87.86%
2020 1.7% -24.2% 27.8% 87.62%
2019 1.0% -23.1% 11.7% 2.48%
2018 -0.7% -2.9% 23.1% 94.28%

NAV & Total Return History

MHEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MHEIX Category Low Category High MHEIX % Rank
Net Assets 10.1 M 1.12 M 110 B 96.98%
Number of Holdings 24 2 10961 83.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.15 M -31.7 M 22 B 91.44%
Weighting of Top 10 41.00% 10.8% 100.0% 33.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Catalyst/CIFC Floating Rate Income I 4.76%
  2. Vanguard Utilities Index Adm 4.27%
  3. Lord Abbett Bond Debenture R6 4.27%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Inv 4.25%
  5. Hartford Strategic Income I 4.04%
  6. PIMCO Inflation Response MultiAsst Instl 3.94%
  7. Artisan High Income Advisor 3.91%
  8. FidelityÂ® Strategic Dividend & IncomeÂ® 3.89%
  9. USAA Intermediate-Term Bond 3.86%
  10. BrandywineGLOBAL High Yield I 3.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEIX % Rank
Bonds 		60.07% -39.76% 93.84% 3.34%
Cash 		21.86% -97.12% 185.58% 8.35%
Stocks 		12.58% -45.72% 98.42% 97.08%
Convertible Bonds 		4.15% 0.00% 25.49% 7.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.94% -0.03% 14.00% 13.78%
Other 		0.39% -1.25% 197.12% 46.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEIX % Rank
Utilities 		39.73% 0.00% 40.29% 0.21%
Financial Services 		9.43% 0.00% 30.34% 75.80%
Healthcare 		9.33% 0.00% 30.30% 69.21%
Consumer Defense 		8.04% 0.00% 31.85% 23.78%
Real Estate 		7.21% 0.00% 90.14% 39.07%
Technology 		6.07% 0.00% 39.48% 79.83%
Energy 		5.91% 0.00% 38.61% 48.20%
Industrials 		5.50% 0.09% 32.39% 91.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.74% 0.00% 20.84% 77.71%
Communication Services 		2.78% 0.00% 28.59% 80.68%
Basic Materials 		2.28% 0.00% 60.23% 92.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEIX % Rank
US 		12.14% -4.82% 95.75% 93.95%
Non US 		0.44% -46.69% 57.06% 98.96%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEIX % Rank
Corporate 		36.24% 0.00% 99.90% 36.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.33% 0.10% 100.00% 33.19%
Government 		22.18% 0.00% 98.64% 59.50%
Securitized 		13.31% 0.00% 83.28% 27.97%
Derivative 		4.51% 0.00% 41.88% 18.58%
Municipal 		0.44% 0.00% 31.28% 9.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEIX % Rank
US 		44.46% -177.12% 87.76% 4.38%
Non US 		15.61% -39.00% 137.36% 21.50%

MHEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MHEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.16% 2.71% 16.28%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.70% 95.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.70% 87.37%

Sales Fees

MHEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

MHEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MHEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.96% 0.00% 441.00% 6.22%

MHEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MHEIX Category Low Category High MHEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 30.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MHEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MHEIX Category Low Category High MHEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.46% -5.20% 6.33% 50.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MHEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MHEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harvey Merson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 15, 2011

10.8

10.8%

Mr. Harvey Merson is the co-owner and Officer of MH Investment Management, Inc. Mr. Merson is a graduate of Rider College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is also registered with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Adviser. Mr. Merson has been assisting individuals with the purchasing, monitoring, and sale of mutual funds for the last 33 years. Refer to the Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for additional information about the Portfolio Manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the Portfolio Manager and the Portfolio Manager’s ownership of securities in the Fund(s). Mr. Merson also serves as the Chief Compliance Officer, President and Secretary of MH Elite Portfolio of Funds Trust.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×