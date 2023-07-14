MH Elite Income Fund of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 15 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds) with an investment objective that seeks to provide current income and/or total return. The Fund will attempt to manage risk and market volatility by investing in a wide range of income funds including funds that invest in U.S. treasury securities that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, corporate bonds, bank debt, mortgage backed securities, inflation indexed securities, debt securities of foreign government and corporate issuers, convertible bonds, high yield/junk bonds and emerging market debt. The credit quality of the bonds purchased by the underlying funds will range from unrated junk bonds to investment grade. The underlying funds will also invest in bonds of various maturities. The Fund may also invest in conservative asset allocation funds, which in turn employ a strategy of investing in a combination of bonds and common stocks, whereby the stock allocation is less than 40%, and equity funds that invest in dividend paying common stocks to generate income. An underlying fund may use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in debt securities.

Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds.

The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, portfolio overlap or concentration that impacts the Fund’s diversification or a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager.