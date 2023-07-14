Dividend Investing Ideas Center
MH Elite Fund of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 12 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds) which in turn, invest principally (i.e. at least 80% of their total assets) in common stocks of mid and large-capitalization companies. The Fund's adviser will emphasize funds that invest in companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 1000 Index which as of December 31, 2021 ranged from 1.8 billion to 1.4 trillion with a median market capitalization of 15.1 billion. The underlying funds may also purchase other types of equity securities, in addition to common stocks, such as preferred stocks and convertible securities. Equity securities are securities that represent an ownership interest (or the right to acquire such an interest) in a company. Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds. The investment objective of each of the underlying funds will be, consistent with the investment objective of the Fund, long-term capital appreciation.
The majority of holdings of the underlying funds are intended to represent primarily U.S. based mid and large cap companies. Although the underlying funds will normally focus on the securities of U.S. companies, they may invest in foreign securities. An underlying fund may use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in equity securities. The Fund will generally invest in a mix of fund styles identified as value, blend or growth funds. Depending on economic and market conditions, the Fund may be weighted more to one particular investment style.
The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, style drift, a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager or if exposure to foreign securities exceeds 30% of the underlying fund’s holdings.
|Period
|MHEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|58.12%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|13.09%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|54.86%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|23.49%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|49.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|MHEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|71.96%
|2021
|5.9%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|35.20%
|2020
|4.8%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|27.49%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|27.98%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|12.73%
|MHEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.4 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|97.91%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|4
|9963
|45.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.2 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|99.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.38%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|76.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.52%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|60.21%
|Cash
|4.50%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|26.18%
|Bonds
|3.78%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|40.84%
|Other
|0.13%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|34.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|41.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|52.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEFX % Rank
|Technology
|22.65%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|25.79%
|Healthcare
|18.50%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|6.32%
|Financial Services
|16.14%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|30.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.56%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|86.32%
|Industrials
|9.42%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|87.37%
|Communication Services
|8.18%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|33.16%
|Consumer Defense
|5.86%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|66.32%
|Energy
|2.82%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|73.16%
|Real Estate
|2.57%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|66.84%
|Utilities
|2.15%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|68.95%
|Basic Materials
|2.15%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|94.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEFX % Rank
|US
|86.89%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|4.19%
|Non US
|4.63%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|95.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|68.45%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|45.03%
|Securitized
|16.97%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|6.28%
|Corporate
|7.96%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|70.68%
|Government
|6.63%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|55.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|45.55%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|37.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHEFX % Rank
|US
|3.21%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|41.88%
|Non US
|0.57%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|36.13%
|MHEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|19.79%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|96.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|92.31%
|MHEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MHEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MHEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.73%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|28.09%
|MHEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|21.99%
|MHEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MHEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|97.34%
|MHEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 08, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 13, 2004
18.39
18.4%
Mr. Harvey Merson is the co-owner and Officer of MH Investment Management, Inc. Mr. Merson is a graduate of Rider College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is also registered with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Adviser. Mr. Merson has been assisting individuals with the purchasing, monitoring, and sale of mutual funds for the last 33 years. Refer to the Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for additional information about the Portfolio Manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the Portfolio Manager and the Portfolio Manager’s ownership of securities in the Fund(s). Mr. Merson also serves as the Chief Compliance Officer, President and Secretary of MH Elite Portfolio of Funds Trust.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
