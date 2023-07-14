Home
MH Elite Fund of Funds Fund

mutual fund
MHEFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.79 -0.01 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
No Load (MHEFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MH Elite Fund of Funds Fund

MHEFX | Fund

$7.79

$16.4 M

0.00%

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$16.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.73%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MHEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MH Elite Fund of Funds Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MH Elite
  • Inception Date
    Jan 13, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harvey Merson

Fund Description

MH Elite Fund of Funds seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in 12 to 25 unaffiliated open-end mutual funds (underlying funds) which in turn, invest principally (i.e. at least 80% of their total assets) in common stocks of mid and large-capitalization companies. The Fund's adviser will emphasize funds that invest in companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 1000 Index which as of December 31, 2021 ranged from 1.8 billion to 1.4 trillion with a median market capitalization of 15.1 billion. The underlying funds may also purchase other types of equity securities, in addition to common stocks, such as preferred stocks and convertible securities. Equity securities are securities that represent an ownership interest (or the right to acquire such an interest) in a company. Underlying funds will be purchased at their net asset value without sales charges, upfront or deferred, and have a maximum limit on 12b-1 fees of .25%. Whenever possible, the Fund will invest in institutional or adviser share classes to help reduce the costs associated with investing in the underlying funds. The investment objective of each of the underlying funds will be, consistent with the investment objective of the Fund, long-term capital appreciation.

The majority of holdings of the underlying funds are intended to represent primarily U.S. based mid and large cap companies. Although the underlying funds will normally focus on the securities of U.S. companies, they may invest in foreign securities. An underlying fund may use derivatives such as options and futures contracts as a substitute for investing directly in equity securities. The Fund will generally invest in a mix of fund styles identified as value, blend or growth funds. Depending on economic and market conditions, the Fund may be weighted more to one particular investment style.

The Fund may sell an underlying fund if the Adviser believes it no longer contributes to the attainment of the Fund’s investment objective. Factors that could contribute to an underlying fund being sold include disappointing performance, style drift, a change in the underlying fund’s portfolio manager or if exposure to foreign securities exceeds 30% of the underlying fund’s holdings.

Read More

MHEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -6.1% 259.6% 58.12%
1 Yr 14.1% -23.3% 219.9% 13.09%
3 Yr 1.9%* -7.4% 35.8% 54.86%
5 Yr 2.0%* -12.9% 17.1% 23.49%
10 Yr 1.6%* -8.1% 6.4% 49.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -44.4% 104.5% 71.96%
2021 5.9% -12.9% 10.1% 35.20%
2020 4.8% -3.8% 17.1% 27.49%
2019 4.8% -3.7% 7.3% 27.98%
2018 -2.3% -9.5% -1.3% 12.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -11.0% 259.6% 58.12%
1 Yr 14.1% -23.3% 219.9% 13.09%
3 Yr 1.9%* -7.4% 35.8% 54.86%
5 Yr 2.0%* -12.9% 21.1% 30.30%
10 Yr 5.3%* -6.0% 14.9% 30.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -44.4% 104.5% 71.96%
2021 5.9% -12.9% 10.1% 35.20%
2020 4.8% -3.8% 17.1% 27.49%
2019 4.8% -3.7% 7.3% 28.57%
2018 -2.2% -9.2% -1.3% 40.00%

NAV & Total Return History

MHEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MHEFX Category Low Category High MHEFX % Rank
Net Assets 16.4 M 8.18 M 117 B 97.91%
Number of Holdings 20 4 9963 45.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.2 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 99.48%
Weighting of Top 10 62.38% 15.1% 100.0% 76.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital App Adm 8.10%
  2. Columbia Dividend Income Inst2 7.06%
  3. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research I 7.02%
  4. Calvert US Large Cap Core Rspnb Idx I 6.91%
  5. Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Direct 6.85%
  6. Hillman Value No Load 6.40%
  7. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth 6.11%
  8. Homestead Value 5.03%
  9. Principal Blue Chip Institutional 4.69%
  10. Hartford Core Equity R6 4.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEFX % Rank
Stocks 		91.52% 41.81% 99.54% 60.21%
Cash 		4.50% -175.13% 34.02% 26.18%
Bonds 		3.78% 0.00% 172.53% 40.84%
Other 		0.13% -2.94% 17.05% 34.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 3.88% 41.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 4.51% 52.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEFX % Rank
Technology 		22.65% 1.75% 32.38% 25.79%
Healthcare 		18.50% 2.06% 19.02% 6.32%
Financial Services 		16.14% 9.56% 42.24% 30.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.56% 1.15% 24.72% 86.32%
Industrials 		9.42% 1.80% 15.05% 87.37%
Communication Services 		8.18% 1.90% 13.69% 33.16%
Consumer Defense 		5.86% 0.47% 14.80% 66.32%
Energy 		2.82% 0.00% 31.98% 73.16%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 28.04% 66.84%
Utilities 		2.15% 0.00% 15.29% 68.95%
Basic Materials 		2.15% 0.00% 8.62% 94.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEFX % Rank
US 		86.89% 27.22% 98.64% 4.19%
Non US 		4.63% 0.38% 36.06% 95.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		68.45% 2.76% 100.00% 45.03%
Securitized 		16.97% 0.00% 24.35% 6.28%
Corporate 		7.96% 0.00% 94.65% 70.68%
Government 		6.63% 0.00% 58.00% 55.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 45.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 37.70%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHEFX % Rank
US 		3.21% 0.00% 159.81% 41.88%
Non US 		0.57% 0.00% 12.72% 36.13%

MHEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MHEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 2.81% 19.79%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.30% 96.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.28% 92.31%

Sales Fees

MHEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MHEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MHEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.73% 0.18% 300.02% 28.09%

MHEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MHEFX Category Low Category High MHEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.71% 21.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MHEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MHEFX Category Low Category High MHEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -1.69% 5.31% 97.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MHEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MHEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harvey Merson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 13, 2004

18.39

18.4%

Mr. Harvey Merson is the co-owner and Officer of MH Investment Management, Inc. Mr. Merson is a graduate of Rider College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is also registered with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Adviser. Mr. Merson has been assisting individuals with the purchasing, monitoring, and sale of mutual funds for the last 33 years. Refer to the Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for additional information about the Portfolio Manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the Portfolio Manager and the Portfolio Manager’s ownership of securities in the Fund(s). Mr. Merson also serves as the Chief Compliance Officer, President and Secretary of MH Elite Portfolio of Funds Trust.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

