Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Growth Allocation Fund

mutual fund
MGWIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.27 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (MGWIX) Primary A (MAGWX) C (MCGWX) B (MBGWX) Retirement (MGALX) Retirement (MAGMX) Retirement (MAGJX) Retirement (MAGEX) Retirement (MAGQX)
MGWIX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Growth Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.27 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (MGWIX) Primary A (MAGWX) C (MCGWX) B (MBGWX) Retirement (MGALX) Retirement (MAGMX) Retirement (MAGJX) Retirement (MAGEX) Retirement (MAGQX)
MGWIX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Growth Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.27 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (MGWIX) Primary A (MAGWX) C (MCGWX) B (MBGWX) Retirement (MGALX) Retirement (MAGMX) Retirement (MAGJX) Retirement (MAGEX) Retirement (MAGQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Growth Allocation Fund

MGWIX | Fund

$23.27

$6.18 B

2.32%

$0.54

0.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$6.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

72.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Growth Allocation Fund

MGWIX | Fund

$23.27

$6.18 B

2.32%

$0.54

0.10%

MGWIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Growth Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Flaherty

Fund Description

The fund is designed to provide diversification among different asset classes by investing its assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser), referred to as underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected following a two-stage asset allocation process.

The first stage is a strategic asset allocation to determine the percentage of the fund’s assets invested in the general asset classes of (1) Bond Funds, (2) International Stock Funds, and (3) U.S. Stock Funds, as well as (4) Specialty Funds (underlying funds that have less traditional investment strategies that MFS believes provide diversification benefits when added to a portfolio consisting of stock and bond funds) based on the risk/return potential of the different asset classes and the risk profile of the fund.

The second stage involves the actual selection of underlying funds to represent the asset classes based on underlying fund classifications, historical risk, performance, and other factors.

Within the stock fund allocations, MFS seeks to diversify by geography (by including domestic and international underlying funds), in terms of market capitalization (by including large, mid, and small capitalization underlying funds), and by style (by including both growth and value underlying funds).

Within the bond fund allocation, MFS includes underlying funds with varying degrees of geographic, interest rate, and credit exposure.

MFS normally invests the underlying funds’ assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the underlying funds’ assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

As of September 1, 2022, the fund’s approximate target allocation among asset classes and the underlying funds was:

Bond Funds: 20.0 %
MFS Emerging Markets Debt Fund 3.0 %
MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund 2.0 %
MFS Global Opportunistic Bond Fund 3.0 %
MFS High Income Fund 4.0 %
MFS Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 5.0 %
MFS Total Return Bond Fund 3.0 %
International Stock Funds: 20.0 %
MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund 2.0 %
MFS International Growth Fund 3.0 %
MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund 3.0 %
MFS International Large Cap Value Fund 3.0 %
MFS International New Discovery Fund 2.0 %
MFS Research International Fund 7.0 %
U.S. Stock Funds: 52.0 %
MFS Growth Fund 10.0 %
MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund 9.0 %
MFS Mid Cap Value Fund 9.0 %
MFS New Discovery Fund 2.0 %
MFS New Discovery Value Fund 2.0 %
MFS Research Fund 10.0 %
MFS Value Fund 10.0 %
Specialty Funds: 8.0 %
MFS Commodity Strategy Fund 4.0 %
MFS Global Real Estate Fund 4.0 %

All percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. As a result, the sum of the target underlying fund allocations in each asset class may not equal the target asset class allocations for such asset class, and the target asset class and underlying fund allocations presented in the table may not total 100%.

Read More

MGWIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -3.2% 29.3% 56.59%
1 Yr 7.4% -12.9% 32.0% 43.09%
3 Yr 2.1%* -6.5% 13.0% 39.18%
5 Yr 1.5%* -8.2% 5.9% 19.93%
10 Yr 3.3%* -6.9% 6.0% 13.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -37.4% -8.2% 35.74%
2021 4.0% -5.0% 12.0% 49.33%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 7.8% 26.50%
2019 4.8% -2.1% 6.3% 9.45%
2018 -2.5% -6.1% -0.8% 32.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -14.6% 29.3% 56.27%
1 Yr 7.4% -12.9% 57.6% 42.49%
3 Yr 2.1%* -6.5% 22.1% 38.75%
5 Yr 2.9%* -7.8% 16.4% 11.31%
10 Yr 5.7%* -3.4% 8.5% 13.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -37.4% -8.2% 35.74%
2021 4.0% -5.0% 12.0% 49.33%
2020 3.4% -5.7% 7.8% 26.50%
2019 4.8% -2.1% 6.3% 9.45%
2018 -1.1% -6.1% 0.1% 4.53%

NAV & Total Return History

MGWIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGWIX Category Low Category High MGWIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.18 B 963 K 126 B 24.44%
Number of Holdings 22 4 7731 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.57 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 18.73%
Weighting of Top 10 72.42% 13.3% 100.0% 42.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MFS Value R6 10.29%
  2. MFS Research R6 9.85%
  3. MFS Growth R6 9.31%
  4. MFS Mid Cap Value R6 9.27%
  5. MFS Mid Cap Growth R6 8.32%
  6. MFS Research International R6 6.74%
  7. MFS Commodity Strategy R6 5.21%
  8. MFS Inflation-Adjusted Bond R6 5.18%
  9. MFS Global Real Estate R6 4.16%
  10. MFS High Income R6 4.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWIX % Rank
Stocks 		72.77% 0.19% 99.72% 65.08%
Bonds 		20.93% 0.00% 91.12% 25.08%
Other 		5.31% -2.61% 17.60% 10.79%
Cash 		0.78% -7.71% 88.33% 87.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.22% 0.00% 26.48% 73.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 96.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWIX % Rank
Technology 		16.68% 1.07% 52.93% 73.02%
Financial Services 		15.43% 0.28% 52.80% 46.03%
Industrials 		13.45% 1.16% 32.55% 9.52%
Healthcare 		12.67% 0.00% 36.30% 59.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.66% 0.00% 16.01% 70.48%
Real Estate 		8.06% 0.00% 33.86% 20.63%
Consumer Defense 		6.95% 0.00% 27.24% 40.00%
Communication Services 		5.49% 0.00% 26.62% 82.22%
Basic Materials 		5.39% 0.00% 15.48% 20.95%
Utilities 		3.31% 0.00% 31.67% 24.44%
Energy 		2.90% 0.00% 29.22% 93.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWIX % Rank
US 		49.89% 0.19% 96.85% 79.37%
Non US 		22.88% 0.00% 38.11% 29.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWIX % Rank
Government 		44.12% 0.00% 99.71% 17.46%
Corporate 		32.13% 0.00% 100.00% 49.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.99% 0.00% 100.00% 71.75%
Securitized 		7.29% 0.00% 37.97% 68.89%
Derivative 		0.81% 0.00% 38.84% 36.19%
Municipal 		0.65% 0.00% 17.02% 24.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWIX % Rank
US 		13.43% 0.00% 91.12% 51.43%
Non US 		7.50% 0.00% 18.39% 5.71%

MGWIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.01% 3.35% 97.36%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 22.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

MGWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 4.00% 398.00% 6.12%

MGWIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGWIX Category Low Category High MGWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.32% 0.00% 7.05% 94.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGWIX Category Low Category High MGWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.23% -1.12% 5.55% 39.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGWIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Flaherty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2002

19.94

19.9%

Joseph C. Flaherty, Jr., is an investment officer and chief investment risk officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He serves as the director of the MFS' Quantitative Solutions group and is a portfolio manager of the firm's asset allocation portfolios. Joe joined MFS as a fixed-income quantitative research associate in 1993 and was named quantitative research analyst in 1996. He became manager of the Quantitative Research Group and portfolio manager in 1999, director of Fixed Income Quantitative Research in 2004, and director of the Quantitative Solutions Team in 2005.

Natalie Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Natalie I. Shapiro, Ph.D. is an Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Fixed Income Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Prior to joining MFS in 1997, Natalie served as a research associate for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Natalie has earned a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×