The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in an actively managed, diversified portfolio of U.S. infrastructure-related debt issuers and/or securities intended primarily to finance infrastructure-related activities. Infrastructure-related debt securities may include securities with special features (e.g., puts and variable or floating rates) that have price volatility characteristics similar to other debt securities.

Infrastructure-related investments include securities issued to finance any assets or projects that support the operation, function, growth or development of a community or economy. Examples of these investments include, but are not limited to, transportation assets (e.g., roads and bridges), utility assets (e.g., electric, gas and water distribution facilities and networks) and social assets (e.g., hospitals and schools).

The Fund may also invest in securities of issuers that (i) directly invest in infrastructure-related companies; (ii) operate or utilize infrastructure-related assets (e.g., airlines, automakers and technology companies); or (iii) have indirect exposure to infrastructure-related assets (e.g., suppliers of construction materials).

The Fund invests at least 60% of its assets in taxable municipal debt securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in tax-exempt municipal debt securities. On average, the Fund will invest in municipal bonds that have a maturity of 5 years or longer.

Municipal debt securities include bonds issued by, or on behalf of, the District of Columbia, the states, the territories (including Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands), commonwealths and possessions of the United States and their political subdivisions, and agencies, authorities and instrumentalities. All distributions by the Fund, including any distributions derived from tax-exempt municipal obligations, may be includible in taxable income for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund does not seek to provide income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund may invest in both taxable and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

The Fund invests in investment grade securities as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) at the time of purchase, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund’s Subadvisor, and invests in commercial paper only if rated in the top two highest rating categories by an NRSRO at the time of purchase, or if unrated, determined by the Subadvisor to be of comparable quality. If NRSROs assign different ratings for the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the credit quality.

The Fund's principal investments may have fixed, variable or floating interest rates and include: taxable and tax-exempt municipal debt securities; obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities; mortgage-related and asset-backed securities; certificates of deposit, time deposits and bankers' acceptances issued by U.S. banks or savings and loan associations; and debt securities issued by United States.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures, options and swap agreements, to seek enhanced returns or to seek to reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to allocate investments primarily across the taxable fixed income market but can also utilize the tax-exempt fixed income market as well as treasuries and agencies. Allocations are based on the current economic environment, the level of absolute and relative yields, and the interest rate outlook. The Subadvisor’s investment process includes a risk analysis that gives consideration to a variety of security-specific risks, including but not limited to, environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks that may have a material impact on the performance of a security. In addition to proprietary research, the Subadvisor may use screening tools and, to the extent available, third party data to identify ESG risk factors that may not have been captured through its own research. The Subadvisor’s consideration of ESG risk is weighed against other criteria and therefore does not mean that any sectors, industries or individual securities are explicitly excluded from the Fund.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it no longer believes that the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund, which may be determined by an evaluation of economic conditions, the issuer's financial condition or relative yield and return expectations.