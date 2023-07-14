Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$3.29 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.9%
Expense Ratio 2.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MGPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|86.37%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|65.55%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|61.74%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|62.30%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|39.74%
* Annualized
|MGPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.29 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|99.30%
|Number of Holdings
|234
|20
|3702
|9.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|360 K
|360 K
|10.9 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.90%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|96.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|7.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|89.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|88.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|88.91%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|95.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|89.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGPSX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.29%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|14.96%
|Technology
|17.95%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|87.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.40%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|35.21%
|Healthcare
|12.75%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|84.51%
|Financial Services
|11.87%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|22.71%
|Real Estate
|9.33%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|6.16%
|Basic Materials
|5.50%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|10.74%
|Energy
|3.19%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|30.28%
|Communication Services
|1.93%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|62.15%
|Consumer Defense
|1.90%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|57.22%
|Utilities
|0.88%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|18.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGPSX % Rank
|US
|99.19%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|6.16%
|Non US
|0.81%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|83.10%
|MGPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.69%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|2.33%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|64.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|27.63%
|MGPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|100.00%
|MGPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|90.32%
|MGPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MGPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.74%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|97.86%
|MGPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
