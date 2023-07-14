Home
Trending ETFs

Praxis Growth Index Fund

mutual fund
MGNDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$35.71 +0.04 +0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MMDEX) Primary A (MGNDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Praxis Growth Index Fund

MGNDX | Fund

$35.71

$485 M

0.00%

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.0%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

Net Assets

$485 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.17%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MGNDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Praxis Growth Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Praxis Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dale Snyder

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities and seeks to reflect the performance of the U.S. large capitalization growth equities market, as measured by the S&P 5001 Growth Index, its benchmark index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of, and investments related to, issuers in the Fund’s benchmark index. Typically, the Fund invests substantially more than 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of issuers in its benchmark index. The benchmark index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index determined to exhibit the strongest “growth” characteristics based on sales growth, earnings change to price and momentum ratios. The Fund seeks to invest in companies aligned with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. In addition, the Adviser uses optimization techniques, including ESG factors, to select securities according to their contribution to the Fund’s overall objective, while seeking to replicate the characteristics of the index, including risk and return characteristics.

Stewardship Investing

The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:

● Respecting the dignity and value of all people

● Building a world at peace and free from violence

● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society

● Exhibiting responsible management practices

● Supporting and involving communities

● Practicing environmental stewardship

MGNDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.0% -41.7% 64.0% 68.88%
1 Yr 10.9% -46.2% 77.9% 72.46%
3 Yr 5.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 19.64%
5 Yr 6.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 17.64%
10 Yr 10.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 11.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.9% 81.6% 39.37%
2021 12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 5.06%
2020 7.6% -13.0% 34.8% 55.66%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 58.36%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 2.0% 17.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.0% -41.7% 64.0% 66.01%
1 Yr 10.9% -46.2% 77.9% 68.36%
3 Yr 5.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 19.72%
5 Yr 7.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 17.12%
10 Yr 11.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 15.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.9% 81.6% 39.45%
2021 12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 4.97%
2020 7.6% -13.0% 34.8% 55.66%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 58.36%
2018 0.0% -15.9% 3.1% 15.90%

NAV & Total Return History

MGNDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGNDX Category Low Category High MGNDX % Rank
Net Assets 485 M 189 K 222 B 64.62%
Number of Holdings 209 2 3509 11.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 216 M -1.37 M 104 B 66.07%
Weighting of Top 10 43.72% 11.4% 116.5% 65.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 11.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.47%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.38%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.13%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.34%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.92%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.62%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.39%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 2.08%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 1.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGNDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.75% 50.26% 104.50% 46.97%
Bonds 		0.85% -1.84% 25.77% 0.90%
Cash 		0.41% -10.83% 49.73% 77.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 70.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 72.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 70.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGNDX % Rank
Technology 		43.11% 0.00% 65.70% 13.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.79% 0.00% 62.57% 56.15%
Healthcare 		11.71% 0.00% 39.76% 59.59%
Communication Services 		9.56% 0.00% 66.40% 61.72%
Financial Services 		8.48% 0.00% 43.06% 54.84%
Industrials 		3.72% 0.00% 30.65% 75.16%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 16.05% 12.95%
Consumer Defense 		2.85% 0.00% 25.50% 61.23%
Basic Materials 		1.20% 0.00% 18.91% 48.85%
Energy 		0.81% 0.00% 41.09% 44.18%
Utilities 		0.36% 0.00% 16.07% 23.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGNDX % Rank
US 		97.88% 34.69% 100.00% 22.87%
Non US 		0.87% 0.00% 54.22% 77.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGNDX % Rank
Corporate 		67.60% 0.00% 100.00% 1.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		32.40% 0.00% 100.00% 97.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 69.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 69.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 69.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 12.45% 69.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGNDX % Rank
US 		0.85% -1.84% 21.29% 0.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 68.85%

MGNDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 20.29% 79.72%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.50% 5.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MGNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.25% 8.50% 76.79%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.17% 0.00% 316.74% 22.52%

MGNDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGNDX Category Low Category High MGNDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 72.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGNDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGNDX Category Low Category High MGNDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -6.13% 1.75% 21.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGNDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MGNDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dale Snyder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 17, 2013

8.96

9.0%

Dale Snyder, CFA® . Dale Snyder has been a portfolio manager since 2013. He joined Everence in 1999 as an equity analyst. Dale holds a BA in Business (minor in Economics) from Goshen (Ind.) College and a MBA from Indiana University. Dale is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

