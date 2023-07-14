Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of infrastructure companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities do not include convertible securities that are not immediately convertible into equity securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, including the U.S., and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is outside of the U.S.; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed outside of the U.S.; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located outside of the U.S.; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, a non-U.S. country.

The Fund defines an infrastructure company as any company that derives at least 50% of its revenue, profits or market value from the ownership, management, construction, operation, use or financing of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets are the basic physical and organizational structures and facilities needed for the effective operation of a society or enterprise (including, but not limited to, toll roads; bridges and tunnels; airports; seaports; electricity generation including, but not limited to, renewable energy generation assets; electricity transmission

lines and distribution; gathering, treating, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of hydrocarbon products (e.g., oil and gas); water and sewage treatment and distribution pipelines; communication towers and satellites; railroads; solid waste collection, treatment and disposal; schools; universities; student accommodations; prisons; parking lots; hospitals and other health care facilities; and convention, entertainment and recreational facilities).

Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, private placements, rights and warrants, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American, European or Global depositary receipts, which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. or U.S. companies, or other securities representing underlying shares of non-U.S. issuers. Equity securities also include derivatives and other investment companies (including mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) with economic characteristics similar to equity securities. The Fund may invest in companies with any market capitalization and, to the extent that the Fund invests in convertible securities, those securities may have any credit rating. Typically, the Fund will hold 25-40 issuers at any given time.

The Fund may invest in securities issued in any currency and may utilize derivatives, principally forward foreign currency exchange contracts, to seek to hedge (i.e. offset) currency risk. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, hold non-U.S. currencies in order to facilitate or expedite settlement of portfolio transactions, or to minimize the impact of currency value fluctuations.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in emerging market companies. The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (1) the company’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the company derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; (3) the company has 50% or more of its assets located in an emerging market country; or (4) the company is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, an emerging market country. The Fund considers an “emerging market country” to be any country except those in the MSCI World Index. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular country or geographic region.

Under normal circumstances, no more than 10% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities issued by governments or by their agencies,

instrumentalities or political sub-divisions, or by corporate entities, all of which may be high-yield, high-risk fixed income securities rated lower than BBB by S&P and Baa by Moody’s or, if unrated, considered to be of equivalent quality by the Adviser.

The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

The Adviser’s approach in selecting investments for the Fund is primarily oriented to individual stock selection and is value driven. In selecting stocks for the Fund, the Adviser identifies those stocks that it believes will provide capital appreciation over a market cycle, taking into consideration movements in the price of the individual security and the impact of currency fluctuation. The Adviser conducts fundamental research on a global basis in order to identify securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The research effort generally centers on a value-oriented dividend discount methodology with respect to individual securities and market analysis that isolates value across country boundaries. The Adviser’s general management strategy for the Fund emphasizes long-term holding of securities, although securities may be sold in the Adviser’s discretion without regard to the length of time that they have been held. The Adviser considers material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.