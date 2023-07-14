Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.2%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$1.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.0%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) invests the fund’s assets in equity securities and debt instruments. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, foreign government securities, U.S. Government securities, securitized instruments, and other obligations to repay money borrowed. MFS generally invests approximately 60% of the fund’s assets in equity securities and approximately 40% of the fund’s assets in debt instruments. These weightings do not reflect the fund’s cash balance and can vary over time due to market movements and cash flows.
Of the fund’s investments in equity securities, MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).
MFS normally invests a portion of the fund’s assets in income-producing equity securities.
While MFS may invest the equity portion of the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.
MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region. MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI World Index less 15%.
Of the fund’s investments in debt instruments, MFS generally invests substantially all of these investments in investment grade quality debt instruments.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. For a segment of the equity portion of the fund, investments are selected primarily based on blending fundamental and quantitative research. Quantitative models that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments are used by certain of the fund’s equity securities portfolio managers and may also be considered by the fund’s other portfolio managers.
|Period
|MFWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|50.86%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|59.44%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|46.77%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|43.46%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|32.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|82.48%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|56.95%
|2020
|0.6%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|49.30%
|2019
|3.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|31.34%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|26.98%
|Period
|MFWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|49.79%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|54.24%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|42.58%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|39.82%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|30.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|82.48%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|56.95%
|2020
|0.6%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|49.30%
|2019
|3.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|14.89%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|30.52%
|MFWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFWIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.59 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|24.62%
|Number of Holdings
|667
|2
|10961
|16.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.2 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|96.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.95%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|72.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFWIX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.28%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|58.04%
|Bonds
|32.36%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|45.93%
|Cash
|6.60%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|21.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.66%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|29.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.10%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|36.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|76.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFWIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.53%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|6.79%
|Healthcare
|16.38%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|10.62%
|Industrials
|14.58%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|8.07%
|Consumer Defense
|13.85%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|7.01%
|Technology
|11.62%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|72.19%
|Communication Services
|6.25%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|63.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.10%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|67.52%
|Basic Materials
|4.94%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|54.35%
|Energy
|3.36%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|80.04%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|51.59%
|Real Estate
|0.61%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|92.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFWIX % Rank
|US
|32.25%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|54.91%
|Non US
|28.03%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|45.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFWIX % Rank
|Government
|47.63%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|42.38%
|Corporate
|26.10%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|52.61%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.05%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|96.45%
|Securitized
|12.20%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|34.66%
|Municipal
|0.72%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|7.72%
|Derivative
|0.31%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|1.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFWIX % Rank
|Non US
|20.09%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|8.77%
|US
|12.27%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|83.92%
|MFWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|74.32%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|62.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|MFWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MFWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|70.57%
|MFWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFWIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.06%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|46.57%
|MFWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MFWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFWIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.49%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|49.24%
|MFWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2011
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2010
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2008
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2008
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2007
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2005
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2004
|$0.431
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2003
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2002
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2001
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2001
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2000
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1999
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 1998
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1997
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2000
21.93
21.9%
Steven R. Gorham, CFA, is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the value and global balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional investment products. Steve joined MFS in 1989 as a teleservices representative and became a member of the Financial Advisor Division sales desk in 1991. In 1992 he joined the Equity Research Department, and he became a research analyst in 1993 and an investment officer in 1996. He was named portfolio manager in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Erik Weisman, is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management®. He manages the firm's inflation-adjusted bond, strategic income, global bond, global total return, and global government portfolios. He joined the firm in 2002 as a global sovereign fixed-income research analyst. Previously, he served for two years as assistant to the U.S. Executive Director and for two years as an international economist in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Erik earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and master's and Ph.D. degree from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Jonathan W. Sage, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management. He manages blended research equity strategies utilized by the firm's mutual funds and institutional accounts. He joined MFS in 2000 as a quantitative equity research analyst and was named a portfolio manager in 2005. Prior to joining MFS, Jonathan spent two years as a supervisor of portfolio administration for Santander Global Advisors, Inc. and three years as a senior mutual fund accountant for First Data Investor Services Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Investment Officer of MFS. Employed in the investment area of MFS since 2010
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Andy Li, CFA - Fixed Income Portfolio Manager - As a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk assessment and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2018 - Previous experience includes 4 years as Portfolio Manager at Man GLG; 6 years as Portfolio Manager at ECM Asset Management; 2 years as Management Consultant at Accenture. - Imperial College, London, Bachelor of Engineering, Honors
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Henry Peabody, CFA - Investment Officer - Fixed Income Portfolio Manager - As a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk assessment and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2019 - Previous experience includes 6 years as Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Eaton Vance Management; 3 years as Vice President, Research Analyst at Merganser Capital Management; 6 years as Research Analyst and Trader at Emerson Investment Management. - Member of several portfolio management teams, primarily focused on US credit investing in core, core plus, global aggregate, global aggregate opportunistic and global credit strategies - Affiliations include Boston Security Analyst's Society, CFA Institute - Boston College, Carroll School of Management, Master of Business Administration - Trinity College, Bachelor of Arts
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Johnathan P. Munko is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager for the Total Return and Global Value strategies at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). In this role, he is responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. He also participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Johnathan joined MFS in 2010 as an equity research analyst following his participation in the firm's Summer MBA Internship program in 2009. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2019 and served as the US financial services sector leader as part of his analyst duties for three years. He previously served as a senior associate at PwC for two years, following three years as an associate. He began his career in the financial services industry in 2003. Johnathan earned a Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude in accounting and computer science from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
David S. Shindler - Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity -- Europe - Equity Portfolio Manager - As Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity for Europe and a Portfolio Manager, partners with the firm's other regional co-CIOs in the research management process and strategy discussions, including by developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of MFS and its clients. - Joined MFS in 2006; previous positions include Director of Research - Europe; Portfolio Manager - Canadian Equity Value strategy; Director of Research - Canada; Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Consultant at The Bridgespan Group; 2 years as Associate Consultant at Bain & Company. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship program in 2005. - Dartmouth College, Master of Business Administration - University of Cambridge, MA (Cantab)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...