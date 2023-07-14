Home
MFS Income Fund

mutual fund
MFIWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.9 -0.02 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (MFIOX) Primary B (MIOBX) C (MIOCX) Inst (MFIIX) Retirement (MFIWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Income Fund

MFIWX | Fund

$5.90

$967 M

5.26%

$0.31

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$967 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MFIWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Cole

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in a broad range of debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign corporate, government, and other entities, including below investment grade quality debt instruments and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. MFS focuses on investing the fund's assets in corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other securitized instruments (including commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, and/or other asset-backed securities), U.S. Government securities, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. MFS allocates the fund’s assets across these categories with a view toward broad diversification across and within these categories.

MFS normally invests up to 35% of the fund’s assets, at time of purchase, in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS may purchase or sell securities for the fund on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

Read More

MFIWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -4.3% 4.5% 51.48%
1 Yr -3.3% -16.1% 162.7% 23.21%
3 Yr -5.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 21.52%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 22.64%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 8.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -34.7% 131.9% 45.80%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 60.83%
2020 2.1% -9.6% 118.7% 17.87%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 4.90%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -15.5% 4.5% 48.81%
1 Yr -3.3% -16.1% 162.7% 19.58%
3 Yr -5.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 21.14%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 25.31%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 8.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -34.7% 131.9% 44.73%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 60.73%
2020 2.1% -9.6% 118.7% 17.87%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 5.23%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MFIWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFIWX Category Low Category High MFIWX % Rank
Net Assets 967 M 2.88 M 287 B 50.62%
Number of Holdings 308 1 17234 75.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 362 M -106 M 27.6 B 44.19%
Weighting of Top 10 52.22% 3.7% 123.9% 13.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  2. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  3. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  4. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  5. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  6. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  7. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  8. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  9. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%
  10. Ust Bond 2yr Future Dec 31 20 15.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFIWX % Rank
Bonds 		106.44% 3.97% 268.18% 8.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.85% 0.00% 7.93% 72.10%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 39.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 43.43%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 19.62%
Cash 		-7.29% -181.13% 95.99% 89.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFIWX % Rank
Government 		44.59% 0.00% 86.23% 7.05%
Corporate 		36.54% 0.00% 100.00% 30.48%
Securitized 		14.74% 0.00% 98.40% 88.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.78% 0.00% 95.99% 66.95%
Municipal 		1.35% 0.00% 100.00% 21.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 41.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFIWX % Rank
US 		88.85% 3.63% 210.09% 39.33%
Non US 		17.59% -6.54% 58.09% 10.38%

MFIWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 20.64% 57.66%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 86.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MFIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 2.00% 493.39% 25.03%

MFIWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFIWX Category Low Category High MFIWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.26% 0.00% 10.82% 31.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFIWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFIWX Category Low Category High MFIWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.28% -1.28% 8.97% 17.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFIWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MFIWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Cole

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

David P. Cole, CFA, is an Investment Officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and Portfolio Manager at the firm. David employed in the investment area of MFS since 2004 after working for five years as a High Yield Analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments. Prior to this, he served as a financial economist/treasury market analyst for Thomson Financial Services and two years as an economist for Standard and Poor's. David has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Joshua Marston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Joshua P. Marston, Portfolio Manager, is an Investment Officer, Director of Fixed Income, and Director of Structured & Financial Research at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Josh's responsibilities include managing MFS' fixed income portfolio management team as well as oversight of MFS' structured product strategy, dedicated structured product portfolios, and portfolio management responsibilities for several of the firm's other fixed income strategies. Mr. Marston has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 1999 as a credit analyst.

Alexander Mackey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Alexander M. Mackey, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He has portfolio management responsibilities on the firm's limited duration and multi-sector fixed income strategies. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Alexander joined MFS in 1998 as a financial control assistant and was promoted to section manager in 2000. He joined the Fixed Income Department as a research associate in 2001 was promoted to fixed income research analyst in 2004. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Alexander has a bachelor's degree from Trinity College and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston.

Philipp Burgener

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Philipp S. Burgener, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He is a member of the firm's limited duration portfolio management team. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Philipp joined MFS in 2000 as an inside wholesaler and transferred to the Fixed Income Department in 2002 as an analytic support associate in the Quantitative Group. In 2003 he joined the Structured Products Group and was promoted to an Investment Grade Research Analyst in 2005. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Philipp earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University and his Master of Science degree from Boston University. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.

Michael Skatrud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Michael Skatrud, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management (MFS). He is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage universe and he works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Michael joined MFS in 2013 from Columbia Management, where he had worked as a high yield analyst for four years. Previously, he was a senior credit analyst at Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., for two years and spent seven years as a corporate bond analyst at Putnam Investments. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1996. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Society Boston.

Neeraj Arora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Neeraj Arora is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst for MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the portfolio management team for the firm's Strategic Income strategy, responsible for managing the emerging market debt securities within the strategy. He is a member of the firm's emerging market debt team and works closely with MFS' emerging markets debt portfolio management team to identify attractive investment opportunities. Neeraj joined MFS in 2011. He was previously a vice president and research analyst at J.P. Morgan. He added portfolio management responsibilities in 2018. He earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and holds a Master's of Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

