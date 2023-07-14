Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$967 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 0.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in a broad range of debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign corporate, government, and other entities, including below investment grade quality debt instruments and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. MFS focuses on investing the fund's assets in corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other securitized instruments (including commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, and/or other asset-backed securities), U.S. Government securities, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries. MFS allocates the fund’s assets across these categories with a view toward broad diversification across and within these categories.
MFS normally invests up to 35% of the fund’s assets, at time of purchase, in below investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS may purchase or sell securities for the fund on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.
|Period
|MFIWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|51.48%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|23.21%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|21.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|22.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|8.62%
* Annualized
|2022
|-15.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|45.80%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|60.83%
|2020
|2.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|17.87%
|2019
|1.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|4.90%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|YTD
|0.9%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|48.81%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|19.58%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|21.14%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|25.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|8.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|2022
|-15.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|44.73%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|60.73%
|2020
|2.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|17.87%
|2019
|1.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|5.23%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|MFIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFIWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|967 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|50.62%
|Number of Holdings
|308
|1
|17234
|75.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|362 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|44.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.22%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|13.49%
|Bonds
|106.44%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|8.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.85%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|72.10%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|39.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|43.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|19.62%
|Cash
|-7.29%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|89.81%
|Government
|44.59%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|7.05%
|Corporate
|36.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.48%
|Securitized
|14.74%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|88.95%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.78%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|66.95%
|Municipal
|1.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|41.43%
|US
|88.85%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|39.33%
|Non US
|17.59%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|10.38%
|Expense Ratio
|0.61%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|57.66%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|86.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|64.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|25.03%
|MFIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFIWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.26%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|31.03%
|MFIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MFIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFIWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.28%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|17.15%
|MFIWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
David P. Cole, CFA, is an Investment Officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and Portfolio Manager at the firm. David employed in the investment area of MFS since 2004 after working for five years as a High Yield Analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments. Prior to this, he served as a financial economist/treasury market analyst for Thomson Financial Services and two years as an economist for Standard and Poor's. David has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Joshua P. Marston, Portfolio Manager, is an Investment Officer, Director of Fixed Income, and Director of Structured & Financial Research at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Josh's responsibilities include managing MFS' fixed income portfolio management team as well as oversight of MFS' structured product strategy, dedicated structured product portfolios, and portfolio management responsibilities for several of the firm's other fixed income strategies. Mr. Marston has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 1999 as a credit analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Alexander M. Mackey, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He has portfolio management responsibilities on the firm's limited duration and multi-sector fixed income strategies. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Alexander joined MFS in 1998 as a financial control assistant and was promoted to section manager in 2000. He joined the Fixed Income Department as a research associate in 2001 was promoted to fixed income research analyst in 2004. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Alexander has a bachelor's degree from Trinity College and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Philipp S. Burgener, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He is a member of the firm's limited duration portfolio management team. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Philipp joined MFS in 2000 as an inside wholesaler and transferred to the Fixed Income Department in 2002 as an analytic support associate in the Quantitative Group. In 2003 he joined the Structured Products Group and was promoted to an Investment Grade Research Analyst in 2005. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Philipp earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University and his Master of Science degree from Boston University. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Michael Skatrud, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management (MFS). He is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage universe and he works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Michael joined MFS in 2013 from Columbia Management, where he had worked as a high yield analyst for four years. Previously, he was a senior credit analyst at Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., for two years and spent seven years as a corporate bond analyst at Putnam Investments. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1996. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Neeraj Arora is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst for MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the portfolio management team for the firm's Strategic Income strategy, responsible for managing the emerging market debt securities within the strategy. He is a member of the firm's emerging market debt team and works closely with MFS' emerging markets debt portfolio management team to identify attractive investment opportunities. Neeraj joined MFS in 2011. He was previously a vice president and research analyst at J.P. Morgan. He added portfolio management responsibilities in 2018. He earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and holds a Master's of Business Administration from Georgetown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
