The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of fixed-income securities. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Fund’s Adviser and/or “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited, will allocate the Fund’s investments among the following asset classes or market segments: (1) corporate securities, (2) residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, (3) asset-backed securities, (4) emerging market securities, (5) convertible securities, (6) U.S. government securities and foreign sovereign debt, and (7) derivatives, including interest rate-related derivatives and currency derivatives. Securities may be rated either investment grade or below investment grade and denominated in any currency, hedged or un-hedged. The amount of the Fund’s assets committed to any

one asset class or market segment will fluctuate. However, the Fund may invest up to 65% of its net assets in any one asset class or market segment. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser have the flexibility to select any combination of at least two asset classes of the aforementioned groups depending upon market conditions and the current economic environment and, as a result, at any given time the Fund’s assets may be invested in certain groups and not others.

The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) via an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser and/or Sub- Adviser may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser deem to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

The corporate securities in which the Fund will invest may include fixed-income securities issued by corporations located in or outside of the United States, certificates of deposit and bankers’ acceptances issued or guaranteed by, or time deposits maintained at, banks, commercial paper and convertible securities.

The types of mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include mortgage pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), stripped mortgage-backed securities (“SMBS”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). Mortgage pass-through securities provide for monthly payments that are a “pass-through” of the monthly interest and principal payments made by the individual borrowers on the pooled mortgage loans. CMOs are debt obligations collateralized by mortgage loans or mortgage pass-through securities (collectively “Mortgage Assets”). CMOs are issued in multiple classes and each class has a fixed or floating rate and a stated maturity (when a debt security provides its final payment) or final distribution date. Certain classes will have more predictable cash flows than others. The Fund may invest in any class of CMO. SMBS are derivative multi-class mortgage-backed securities. A common type of SMBS will have one class receiving some of the interest and most of the principal from the Mortgage Assets, while the other class receives most of the interest and the remainder of the principal. In the most extreme case, one class will receive all of the interest (the interest-only or “IO” class), while the other class will receive all of the principal (the principal-only or “PO” class). CMBS are generally multi-class or pass-through securities backed by a mortgage loan or a pool of mortgage loans secured by commercial property, such as industrial and warehouse properties, office buildings, retail space and shopping malls, multifamily properties and cooperative apartments. In addition, the Fund may invest in to-be-announced pass- through mortgage-backed securities, which settle on a delayed delivery basis (“TBAs”).

Asset-backed securities represent an interest in a pool of assets such as, but not limited to, automobile loans, credit card receivables, student loans or home equity (prime and subprime) loans that have been securitized in pass-through structures similar to mortgage- backed securities.

The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities or in fixed-income securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments or supranational organizations or any of their instrumentalities, including debt obligations of governmental issuers located in emerging market or developing countries and sovereign debt. The Fund may also invest generally in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than U.S. dollars.

In pursuit of its investment objectives, the Fund may regularly enter into currency derivatives, including, but not limited to, foreign currency forward exchange contracts, and currency and currency index futures and options contracts for hedging and non-hedging purposes. The use of these currency derivatives may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. At times, the Fund may enter into “cross-currency” transactions involving currencies other than those in which securities held or proposed to be purchased are denominated.

In addition to its use of currency derivatives, the Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps and other related instruments and techniques. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.