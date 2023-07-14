Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|MFIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|60.11%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|69.14%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|68.65%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|51.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|16.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|42.47%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|81.04%
|2020
|0.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|52.24%
|2019
|1.4%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|34.60%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|MFIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|822 M
|100
|124 B
|45.62%
|Number of Holdings
|573
|2
|8175
|43.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-54.9 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|96.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.95%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|46.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFIRX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.03%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|56.20%
|Cash
|6.49%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|48.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|6.48%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|8.36%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|69.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|56.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|40.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFIRX % Rank
|Corporate
|46.68%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|38.06%
|Securitized
|32.03%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|27.35%
|Government
|10.39%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|55.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.20%
|Derivative
|4.23%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|31.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|42.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFIRX % Rank
|Non US
|45.98%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|8.65%
|US
|41.05%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|81.12%
|MFIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|19.14%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|0.29%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|3.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|38.16%
|MFIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MFIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|115.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|70.61%
|MFIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.86%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|43.18%
|MFIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MFIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.74%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|57.16%
|MFIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.024
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Chris is the head of Global Multi-Sector on the Global Fixed Income team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1991 and has 32 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior associate in the Merchant Banking group of Dean Witter Capital Corporation. Chris received a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Global Fixed Income Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Michael is Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1987 and has 22 years of investment experience. Previously, he was a global fixed income strategist for the firm's Fixed Income Division. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior lecturer of economics at Columbia University. Michael received an A.B. in economics from Princeton University, an M.Sc. in economics from the London School of Economics and an M.Phil. in economics from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2014
7.66
7.7%
Ric is head of European Fixed Income. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1991 and has 25 years of investment experience. During his time at the firm he has worked as a risk manager and as a proprietary trader before joining MSIM in 2002. In addition to his experiences at Morgan Stanley, Ric was a chartered accountant with Ernst and Young and a portfolio manager with Pimco. Ric received a B.Com. in business studies from Edinburgh University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2014
7.66
7.7%
Jim is a portfolio manager and senior member of the MSIM Global Fixed Income team and a member of the Asset Allocation Committee focusing on macro strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2006 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Prior to this role, Jim held the position of global head of interest rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets strategy with Morgan Stanley Research. He authored two interest rate publications, the monthly Global Perspectives and the weekly Interest Rate Strategist. Previously, he was a director at Merrill Lynch where he headed the U.S. interest rate strategy group. Prior to that, Jim held various trading positions. He headed the U.S. options trading desk at Sanwa Bank, was a proprietary trader at Tokai Securities and traded U.S. Treasuries at JP Morgan. Jim received a B.A. in physics from Bowdoin College, a B.S. in aeronautical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and an M.B.A in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Mr. Sharma is a portfolio manager on the Global Fixed Income team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
