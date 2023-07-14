Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
19.3%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$201 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.9%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund principally invests in common stock of U.S. companies of all sizes, with emphasis on stocks of companies with capitalizations that are consistent with the capitalizations of those companies found in the Russell 2500® Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500® Index was between approximately $12 million and $43 billion. The Fund may invest up to 15% of the value of its total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers.
The Fund's sub-adviser, Frontier Capital Management Company, LLC ("Frontier") seeks long-term capital appreciation by employing a Growth-At-A-Reasonable-Price approach to identify, in its view, the best risk/reward investment ideas in the U.S. small- and mid-capitalization equity universe. Frontier purchases companies that, in its view, have above-average earnings growth potential and are available at reasonable valuations. Frontier's philosophy combines rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis with a proven investment process.
Frontier may sell stocks for a number of reasons, including when price objectives are reached, fundamental conditions have changed so that future earnings progress is likely to be adversely affected, or a stock is fully invested and an attractive, new opportunity causes the sale of a current holding with less appreciation potential. Frontier does not sell stocks solely on changes to a company's market capitalization.
|Period
|MFCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|7.91%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|13.11%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|12.50%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|54.81%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|57.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|17.58%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|35.00%
|2020
|4.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|90.68%
|2019
|4.3%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|65.56%
|2018
|-7.5%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|95.62%
|MFCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFCPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|201 M
|183 K
|28 B
|71.40%
|Number of Holdings
|140
|6
|1336
|20.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.5 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|78.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.90%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|77.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFCPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.79%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|29.10%
|Cash
|1.21%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|66.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|70.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|74.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|70.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|69.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFCPX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.61%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|12.54%
|Technology
|20.53%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|80.94%
|Financial Services
|14.37%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|14.72%
|Healthcare
|14.36%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|84.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.62%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|42.47%
|Basic Materials
|6.06%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|5.69%
|Energy
|3.92%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|28.93%
|Communication Services
|2.34%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|2.24%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|47.49%
|Consumer Defense
|1.95%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|83.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|78.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFCPX % Rank
|US
|91.29%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|67.89%
|Non US
|7.50%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|17.73%
|MFCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|63.73%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|72.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MFCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MFCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|31.13%
|MFCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFCPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|71.91%
|MFCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MFCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFCPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|26.95%
|MFCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Andrew B. Bennett, CFA, is Vice President at Frontier Capital Management Company and holds a B.A. degree from Wheaton College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He joined Frontier in 2003 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager for the Frontier Capital Appreciation strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Peter G. Kuechle, is Vice President at Frontier Capital Management Company and holds a B.A. degree from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. degree from Harvard Business School. He joined Frontier in 2002 and currently serves as co-team leader for the Frontier Focus strategy and co-portfolio manager for the Frontier Capital Appreciation strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
