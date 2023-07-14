The Fund principally invests in common stock of U.S. companies of all sizes, with emphasis on stocks of companies with capitalizations that are consistent with the capitalizations of those companies found in the Russell 2500® Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500® Index was between approximately $12 million and $43 billion. The Fund may invest up to 15% of the value of its total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund's sub-adviser, Frontier Capital Management Company, LLC ("Frontier") seeks long-term capital appreciation by employing a Growth-At-A-Reasonable-Price approach to identify, in its view, the best risk/reward investment ideas in the U.S. small- and mid-capitalization equity universe. Frontier purchases companies that, in its view, have above-average earnings growth potential and are available at reasonable valuations. Frontier's philosophy combines rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis with a proven investment process.

Frontier may sell stocks for a number of reasons, including when price objectives are reached, fundamental conditions have changed so that future earnings progress is likely to be adversely affected, or a stock is fully invested and an attractive, new opportunity causes the sale of a current holding with less appreciation potential. Frontier does not sell stocks solely on changes to a company's market capitalization.