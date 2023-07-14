Home
MFCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    M Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    M Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Bennett

Fund Description

The Fund principally invests in common stock of U.S. companies of all sizes, with emphasis on stocks of companies with capitalizations that are consistent with the capitalizations of those companies found in the Russell 2500® Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500® Index was between approximately $12 million and $43 billion. The Fund may invest up to 15% of the value of its total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund's sub-adviser, Frontier Capital Management Company, LLC ("Frontier") seeks long-term capital appreciation by employing a Growth-At-A-Reasonable-Price approach to identify, in its view, the best risk/reward investment ideas in the U.S. small- and mid-capitalization equity universe. Frontier purchases companies that, in its view, have above-average earnings growth potential and are available at reasonable valuations. Frontier's philosophy combines rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis with a proven investment process.

Frontier may sell stocks for a number of reasons, including when price objectives are reached, fundamental conditions have changed so that future earnings progress is likely to be adversely affected, or a stock is fully invested and an attractive, new opportunity causes the sale of a current holding with less appreciation potential. Frontier does not sell stocks solely on changes to a company's market capitalization.

MFCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -21.9% 50.1% 7.91%
1 Yr 17.5% -72.8% 36.6% 13.11%
3 Yr 5.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 12.50%
5 Yr -4.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 54.81%
10 Yr -1.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 57.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -82.1% 547.9% 17.58%
2021 -0.8% -69.3% 196.9% 35.00%
2020 4.7% -28.2% 32.1% 90.68%
2019 4.3% -3.2% 9.3% 65.56%
2018 -7.5% -14.5% 20.4% 95.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MFCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -24.8% 50.1% 7.74%
1 Yr 17.5% -72.8% 36.6% 12.44%
3 Yr 5.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 12.67%
5 Yr -4.5%* -42.7% 14.6% 63.08%
10 Yr -1.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 82.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MFCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -82.1% 547.9% 17.58%
2021 -0.8% -69.3% 196.9% 35.00%
2020 4.7% -28.2% 32.1% 90.68%
2019 4.3% -3.2% 9.3% 65.56%
2018 -7.5% -14.5% 20.4% 96.38%

NAV & Total Return History

MFCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MFCPX Category Low Category High MFCPX % Rank
Net Assets 201 M 183 K 28 B 71.40%
Number of Holdings 140 6 1336 20.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.5 M 59 K 2.7 B 78.09%
Weighting of Top 10 16.90% 5.9% 100.0% 77.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pan American Silver Corp 2.24%
  2. KBR Inc 2.22%
  3. Trex Co Inc 1.96%
  4. Tutor Perini Corp 1.96%
  5. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.93%
  6. Wolfspeed Inc 1.93%
  7. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 1.84%
  8. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 1.75%
  9. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 1.74%
  10. Cree Inc 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MFCPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.79% 77.52% 101.30% 29.10%
Cash 		1.21% -1.30% 22.49% 66.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 70.74%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 74.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 70.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 69.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFCPX % Rank
Industrials 		21.61% 0.00% 36.64% 12.54%
Technology 		20.53% 2.91% 75.51% 80.94%
Financial Services 		14.37% 0.00% 42.95% 14.72%
Healthcare 		14.36% 0.00% 47.90% 84.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.62% 0.00% 40.68% 42.47%
Basic Materials 		6.06% 0.00% 10.30% 5.69%
Energy 		3.92% 0.00% 55.49% 28.93%
Communication Services 		2.34% 0.00% 15.31% 50.00%
Real Estate 		2.24% 0.00% 15.31% 47.49%
Consumer Defense 		1.95% 0.00% 13.56% 83.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 78.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MFCPX % Rank
US 		91.29% 67.06% 99.56% 67.89%
Non US 		7.50% 0.00% 26.08% 17.73%

MFCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MFCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.05% 27.56% 63.73%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 72.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MFCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MFCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MFCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 3.00% 439.00% 31.13%

MFCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MFCPX Category Low Category High MFCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 71.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MFCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MFCPX Category Low Category High MFCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -4.08% 1.10% 26.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MFCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MFCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Andrew B. Bennett, CFA, is Vice President at Frontier Capital Management Company and holds a B.A. degree from Wheaton College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He joined Frontier in 2003 and currently serves as co-portfolio manager for the Frontier Capital Appreciation strategy.

Peter Kuechle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Peter G. Kuechle, is Vice President at Frontier Capital Management Company and holds a B.A. degree from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. degree from Harvard Business School. He joined Frontier in 2002 and currently serves as co-team leader for the Frontier Focus strategy and co-portfolio manager for the Frontier Capital Appreciation strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

