In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers will normally invest at least 65% of net assets in securities of issuers from a minimum of three countries outside the United States. The portfolio managers generally look for securities from issuers that have characteristics similar to those of the companies that comprise the MSCI EAFE® Value Index. Characteristics the portfolio managers may consider include industry sector and geographic location, among others. The portfolio managers will normally invest at least 80% of the value of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

The managers use quantitative models in a multi-step process to construct the portfolio of stocks for the fund. First, the managers

rank stocks from most attractive to least attractive based on each stock’s score from a proprietary expected returns model. In the

second step, the expected returns model is imported into an optimization process that balances active return and risk versus the

MSCI EAFE Value Index. This index is based on rules that identify companies that are undervalued by the market. Generally,

companies may be undervalued due to market declines, poor economic conditions, actual or anticipated bad news regarding the

issuer or its industry, or because it has been overlooked by the market. Finally, the portfolio managers review the output of the

quantitative model, considering factors such as risk management, transaction costs, and liquidity management. The fund’s

investment selection process may result in market sectors or industries being over- or underweighted.

The portfolio managers generally intend to spread the fund’s holdings across different countries and geographic regions to manage the risks of an international portfolio but may invest a significant portion of assets in one country or region when consistent with the fund’s investment process. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations, including small-cap companies.