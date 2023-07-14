Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.56 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.2%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings, in equity securities (such as dividend-paying securities, common stock and preferred stock) of companies that are located in emerging markets, and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets but that may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, which may include American, European and Global Depositary Receipts and other depositary receipts (“Depositary Receipts”). (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) The Fund invests in large, medium and small capitalization companies. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. The Fund’s portfolio securities are denominated primarily in foreign currencies and are typically held outside the U.S.
Stock index futures and various types of swaps may be used to implement the country selection component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Currency forwards may be used to make stock-selection and country allocation decisions independently of the underlying currency. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, swaps and currency forwards to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
Certain subadvisers may employ a systematic and quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.
Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In determining if a security is economically tied to an emerging market country the Fund generally looks to the country of incorporation of the issuer as listed on Bloomberg, a widely recognized provider of market information. The Fund’s subadvisers may determine a security is economically tied to an emerging market country based on other factors, such as an issuer’s country of domicile, where the majority of an issuer’s revenues are generated or where an issuer’s primary exchange is located. As a result, a security may be economically tied to more than one country. With respect to derivative instruments, the Fund generally considers such instruments to be economically tied to emerging market countries if the underlying assets of the derivatives are (i) foreign currencies (or baskets or indices of such currencies); (ii) instruments or securities that are issued by foreign governments or by an issuer economically tied to an emerging market country as described above; or (iii) for certain money market instruments, if either the issuer or the guarantor of such money market instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country as described above.
In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in equity securities of companies that are located in “frontier markets” countries and other investments that are tied economically to “frontier markets” countries. “Frontier markets” is often used to describe the markets of smaller, less accessible, but still investable, countries of the developing world. “Frontier market” countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The securities of frontier market companies tend to be smaller in total market capitalization.
* Annualized
|Period
|MEMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|65.48%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|62.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|72.97%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|75.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|74.75%
* Annualized
|MEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.56 B
|717 K
|102 B
|31.39%
|Number of Holdings
|592
|10
|6734
|9.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|332 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|37.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.21%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|87.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMQX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.02%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|83.63%
|Cash
|5.96%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|12.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|21.98%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|16.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|87.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|89.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMQX % Rank
|Technology
|22.45%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|47.25%
|Financial Services
|22.40%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|48.66%
|Consumer Defense
|12.09%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|7.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.15%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.61%
|Industrials
|8.52%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|24.97%
|Basic Materials
|8.11%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|52.24%
|Communication Services
|6.95%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|73.50%
|Healthcare
|4.35%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|40.85%
|Energy
|4.24%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|49.17%
|Utilities
|0.97%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|59.03%
|Real Estate
|0.77%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|69.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMQX % Rank
|Non US
|93.19%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|71.16%
|US
|0.83%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|47.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMQX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.85%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.44%
|Corporate
|0.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.45%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|90.37%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|88.65%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|88.65%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|89.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMQX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|7.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|55.37%
|88.56%
|MEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|82.98%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|34.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|2.03%
|MEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|79.37%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|55.10%
|MEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|14.66%
|MEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.75%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|22.16%
|MEMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2016
5.95
6.0%
Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2016
5.58
5.6%
John C. Murphy, a Partner of William Blair Investment Management, LLC, was previously the Global Consumer sector team leader, and was responsible for conducting research on large-mid cap non-U.S. Consumer stocks. Mr. Murphy was a Research Analyst within William Blair’s sell-side Research Department focusing on e-commerce and hardline retailers prior to joining the International team. Prior to joining William Blair in 2005, Mr. Murphy worked at Credit Suisse First Boston for nearly six years as an equity research analyst covering a broad range of retail companies. Before working at Credit Suisse First Boston, Mr. Murphy worked as an equity research analyst at Lehman Brothers and as an equity research associate at Salomon Brothers. Prior to sell-side research, he worked as a financial analyst for General Electric Capital, having graduated from GE’s Financial Management Program. He has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago. Education: B.A., Villanova University, magna cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Chris is a founding partner of Origin Asset Management. He was formerly a senior investment manager at Investec Asset Management, where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and managed global equity and balanced portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was head of the Global Investment Strategy team at UBS. Chris has also held senior global equity portfolio management positions at CIGNA International and at Worldinvest (now New Star). He is a graduate of Gonville & Caius College, University of Cambridge, with an MA Honours Degree in economics and philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Tarlock is a partner of Origin Asset Management. Prior to joining Origin, Tarlock worked at Investec Asset Management where he was one of the architects of the company’s investment process and was a member of the Global Equity team. He also managed a number of charitable foundation portfolios. Prior to joining Investec, he was training as a general insurance actuary with PwC. Tarlock is a graduate of Brunel University with a BSc Joint Honours Degree in Mathematics & Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2021
1.21
1.2%
Ian Tabberer is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Emerging Market Equities Team at Janus Henderson Investors. He joined Henderson in 2015 as an investment manager for Global Equities and in 2017 transferred to the Global Emerging Market Equities Team. Prior to Henderson, Ian worked at Baillie Gifford and Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, where his investment career began as a North American and global investor. Before entering the investment industry, he was a Submarine Warfare Officer in the Royal Navy. Ian holds a bachelor of science degree (Hons) in geography. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2021
1.21
1.2%
"Ronan Kelleher is a Portfolio Manager on the UK-based Global Equities Team at Janus Henderson Investors. He was appointed co-manager of a UK-domiciled global equities portfolio in 2016 after serving as the co-manager of its offshore counterpart since 2015. Ronan joined Henderson in 2011, initially working as a portfolio manager assistant in the Edinburgh office before becoming an investment analyst in 2012 and an associate portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to Henderson, he worked at SIG in Dublin, Ireland, as an operations associate. Ronan received a BSc degree (Hons) in finance from University College Cork in Ireland and an MSc in finance and investment from the University of Edinburgh. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 10 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2021
1.21
1.2%
Glen Finegan is Head of Global Emerging Market Equities at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since joining Henderson in 2015. Glen also serves as a Fund Manager on the Emerging Markets, Emerging Markets Leaders, and International Opportunities strategies. Before Henderson, he was a senior portfolio manager at First State Stewart (formerly First State Investments), where he covered global emerging market all-capitalisation equity strategies. Glen was based in Edinburgh from 2001 until 2011, when he relocated to Singapore. Prior to First State Stewart, he spent three years working as a geophysicist in the oil and gas industry. Glen received a BEng degree (Hons) in civil engineering and an MSc in oceanography, both from the University of Southampton.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2021
1.21
1.2%
Stephen Deane is a Portfolio Manager on the Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Equity strategy, a position he has held since joining Henderson in 2016. Prior to Henderson, Stephen worked for First State Stewart (formerly First State Investments) covering emerging and global equities. He started as an investment analyst before becoming co-manager on the team’s global funds. He also contributed research and investment ideas to the Asian and emerging markets teams. Before entering the investment industry, Stephen was chief technology officer for Digital Barriers focused on listing the company on AIM and making several acquisitions. He started his career with Accenture, where he became a senior manager working for clients primarily in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Stephen holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Trinity College, Dublin and an executive MBA from INSEAD, Paris.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Nerys Weir has been with Origin since 2008. She is a graduate of Leicester University with a BA Honours Degree in Ancient History and Archaeology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
