Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$5.17
$116 M
9.22%
$0.48
1.17%
YTD Return
-3.9%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
Net Assets
$116 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$5.17
$116 M
9.22%
$0.48
1.17%
|Period
|MEMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.9%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|99.10%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|81.44%
|3 Yr
|-10.5%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|92.31%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|91.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|43.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|91.30%
|2021
|-3.6%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|49.52%
|2020
|0.3%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|55.56%
|2019
|2.0%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|52.49%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|81.98%
|MEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|116 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|57.78%
|Number of Holdings
|175
|4
|2121
|68.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.3 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|55.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.54%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|53.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMNX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.87%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|42.38%
|Cash
|6.13%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|56.71%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|84.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|74.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|92.68%
|MEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|50.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|72.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|52.17%
|MEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|8.30%
|MEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.22%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|97.60%
|MEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.59%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|26.93%
|MEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2018
|$0.434
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Warren, Managing Director of the Adviser,is a portfolio manager and head of Emerging Markets Corporate Debt strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Warren was the global head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research & Strategy at J.P. Morgan Chase. Under his leadership, the team ranked #1 in Euromoney?s Fixed Income Research Poll for each of 2010, 2011 and 2012. Previously, he has worked in a number of global locations and has held positions at Investment New Zealand, BNP Paribas and Riyad Bank. Warren received a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland.
Oct 30, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Sahil, Managing Director of MSIM Limited, is a member of the Fixed Income team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2004 and has 12 years of investment experience. Mr. Tandon has been associated with the Sub-Adviser in an investment management capacity since August 2019. Prior to August 2019, Mr. Tandon was associated with the Adviser in an investment capacity from 2004. Sahil received a B.A. from Brandeis University in Economics and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
