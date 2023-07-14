Home
Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio

mutual fund
MEMNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.17 +0.01 +0.19%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (MEMNX) Primary B (MBDBX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.9%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

Net Assets

$116 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MEMNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Warren Mar

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities of issuers located in emerging market or developing countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ in writing of any changes.
The Adviser and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”), seek high total return by investing primarily in fixed-income securities of government and government-related issuers and, to a lesser extent, of corporate issuers in emerging market or developing countries. The Fund’s securities will be denominated primarily in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest, to a lesser extent, in securities denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities that are rated below “investment grade” or are not rated, but are of equivalent quality. These fixed-income securities are often referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds.” High yield securities are fixed-income securities rated by one or more rating agencies below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), below BBB- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser, as applicable, to be of equivalent quality.
The Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, implement a top down assessment of the global economic environment and the sensitivity of emerging economies in general to worldwide events. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, analyze the ability of an emerging market country’s government to formulate and implement fiscal and economic policies; socio-political factors, including political risks, election calendars, human development and social stability; and exchange rate and interest rate valuation.
The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) via an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, deem to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
The Fund’s holdings may range in maturity from overnight to 30 years or more and will not be subject to any minimum credit rating standard. The Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, generally consider selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.
The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps, structured investments and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. The Fund may also invest in restricted and illiquid securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.
Read More

MEMNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -6.1% 13.6% 99.10%
1 Yr 3.8% -7.5% 19.8% 81.44%
3 Yr -10.5%* -17.0% 16.1% 92.31%
5 Yr -6.6%* -18.6% 8.6% 91.07%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% 43.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -58.7% 15.1% 91.30%
2021 -3.6% -12.8% 25.4% 49.52%
2020 0.3% -6.9% 25.9% 55.56%
2019 2.0% -19.2% 4.3% 52.49%
2018 -2.6% -7.2% 5.2% 81.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -19.8% 11.3% 94.31%
1 Yr 3.8% -21.4% 19.8% 76.35%
3 Yr -10.5%* -17.0% 16.0% 92.28%
5 Yr -6.6%* -18.6% 8.5% 91.00%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% 42.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -58.7% 15.1% 91.30%
2021 -3.6% -12.8% 25.4% 49.52%
2020 0.3% -6.9% 25.9% 55.56%
2019 2.0% -19.2% 4.3% 55.15%
2018 -1.4% -7.2% 5.2% 26.86%

NAV & Total Return History

MEMNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEMNX Category Low Category High MEMNX % Rank
Net Assets 116 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 57.78%
Number of Holdings 175 4 2121 68.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.3 M -134 M 1.25 B 55.79%
Weighting of Top 10 21.54% 2.2% 95.0% 53.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl 6.11%
  2. Russian Federation 5.625% 2.83%
  3. Qatar (State of) 4.817% 2.60%
  4. Petroleos Mexicanos 7.69% 2.23%
  5. Philippines (Republic Of) 9.5% 1.89%
  6. Oman (Sultanate Of) 6% 1.75%
  7. Petroleos Mexicanos 7.69% 1.75%
  8. Petroleos Mexicanos 6.7% 1.66%
  9. Petroleos Mexicanos 6.7% 1.57%
  10. Republic of Azerbaijan 3.5% 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMNX % Rank
Bonds 		93.87% -0.02% 116.66% 42.38%
Cash 		6.13% -16.66% 101.67% 56.71%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 84.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.96%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 74.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 92.68%

MEMNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.17% 43.25% 50.00%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.10% 72.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.02% 0.65% 52.17%

Sales Fees

MEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 218.00% 8.30%

MEMNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEMNX Category Low Category High MEMNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.22% 0.00% 27.78% 97.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEMNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEMNX Category Low Category High MEMNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.59% -2.28% 9.04% 26.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEMNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEMNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Warren Mar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Warren, Managing Director of the Adviser,is a portfolio manager and head of Emerging Markets Corporate Debt strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Warren was the global head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research & Strategy at J.P. Morgan Chase. Under his leadership, the team ranked #1 in Euromoney?s Fixed Income Research Poll for each of 2010, 2011 and 2012. Previously, he has worked in a number of global locations and has held positions at Investment New Zealand, BNP Paribas and Riyad Bank. Warren received a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland.

Sahil Tandon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Sahil, Managing Director of MSIM Limited, is a member of the Fixed Income team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2004 and has 12 years of investment experience. Mr. Tandon has been associated with the Sub-Adviser in an investment management capacity since August 2019. Prior to August 2019, Mr. Tandon was associated with the Adviser in an investment capacity from 2004. Sahil received a B.A. from Brandeis University in Economics and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

