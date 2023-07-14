Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities of issuers located in emerging market or developing countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ in writing of any changes.

The Adviser and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”), seek high total return by investing primarily in fixed-income securities of government and government-related issuers and, to a lesser extent, of corporate issuers in emerging market or developing countries. The Fund’s securities will be denominated primarily in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest, to a lesser extent, in securities denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities that are rated below “investment grade” or are not rated, but are of equivalent quality. These fixed-income securities are often referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds.” High yield securities are fixed-income securities rated by one or more rating agencies below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), below BBB- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser, as applicable, to be of equivalent quality.

The Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, implement a top down assessment of the global economic environment and the sensitivity of emerging economies in general to worldwide events. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the Adviser and/or the Sub- Adviser, as applicable, analyze the ability of an emerging market country’s government to formulate and implement fiscal and economic policies; socio-political factors, including political risks, election calendars, human development and social stability; and exchange rate and interest rate valuation.

The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) via an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser and/or the Sub- Adviser, as applicable, may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, deem to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

The Fund’s holdings may range in maturity from overnight to 30 years or more and will not be subject to any minimum credit rating standard. The Adviser and/or the Sub-Adviser, as applicable, generally consider selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.