Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
MEMKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
M (MEMKX) Primary Inv (MIEGX)
MEMKX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
M (MEMKX) Primary Inv (MIEGX)
MEMKX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
M (MEMKX) Primary Inv (MIEGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund

MEMKX | Fund

$10.14

$807 M

4.20%

$0.43

1.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$807 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.29%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund

MEMKX | Fund

$10.14

$807 M

4.20%

$0.43

1.39%

MEMKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julianne McHugh

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies organized, or with a majority of assets or operations, in countries considered to be emerging markets. Emerging market countries generally include all countries represented by the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Index. The fund may invest in companies of any size.

Normally, the fund will invest in a broad range of (and in any case at least five different) emerging market countries.

The stocks purchased may have value and/or growth characteristics. The portfolio manager employs a bottom-up investment approach which emphasizes individual stock selection.

The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.

Read More

MEMKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -11.0% 30.2% 53.11%
1 Yr -2.2% -12.7% 29.2% 96.96%
3 Yr -2.0%* -16.8% 12.9% 58.64%
5 Yr -1.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 65.14%
10 Yr 0.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 45.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.9% -50.1% 7.2% 88.42%
2021 1.6% -18.2% 13.6% 15.95%
2020 3.7% -7.2% 79.7% 71.78%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 39.73%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 7.0% 68.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -30.3% 30.2% 51.46%
1 Yr -2.2% -48.9% 29.2% 89.07%
3 Yr -2.0%* -16.1% 12.9% 58.79%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 63.23%
10 Yr 1.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 49.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.9% -50.1% 7.2% 88.42%
2021 1.6% -18.2% 13.6% 15.95%
2020 3.7% -7.2% 79.7% 71.78%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 39.73%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 67.75%

NAV & Total Return History

MEMKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEMKX Category Low Category High MEMKX % Rank
Net Assets 807 M 717 K 102 B 39.75%
Number of Holdings 135 10 6734 39.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 272 M 340 K 19.3 B 41.04%
Weighting of Top 10 32.36% 2.8% 71.7% 54.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.63%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMKX % Rank
Stocks 		97.85% 0.90% 110.97% 40.23%
Cash 		2.15% -23.67% 20.19% 52.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 28.08%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 21.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 10.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 22.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMKX % Rank
Technology 		21.01% 0.00% 47.50% 58.51%
Financial Services 		20.91% 0.00% 48.86% 59.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.97% 0.00% 48.94% 39.95%
Communication Services 		9.73% 0.00% 39.29% 39.31%
Basic Materials 		7.93% 0.00% 30.03% 53.65%
Healthcare 		6.91% 0.00% 93.26% 18.31%
Industrials 		6.89% 0.00% 43.53% 36.88%
Energy 		5.80% 0.00% 24.80% 27.27%
Consumer Defense 		4.11% 0.00% 28.13% 79.90%
Utilities 		3.14% 0.00% 39.12% 19.72%
Real Estate 		0.61% 0.00% 17.15% 71.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEMKX % Rank
Non US 		96.63% -4.71% 112.57% 40.28%
US 		1.22% -1.60% 104.72% 39.52%

MEMKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.03% 41.06% 43.40%
Management Fee 1.15% 0.00% 2.00% 91.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.85% 69.92%

Sales Fees

MEMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.29% 0.00% 190.00% 65.78%

MEMKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEMKX Category Low Category High MEMKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.20% 0.00% 12.61% 0.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEMKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEMKX Category Low Category High MEMKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.78% -1.98% 17.62% 21.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEMKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEMKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julianne McHugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Julianne is a senior portfolio manager and Newton’s head of sustainable equities. As an experienced investor, she has been integral in identifying resources to support and enhance the integration of sustainability considerations into the firm’s investment practices. Julianne manages a selection of global and regional equity mandates. She is the lead portfolio manager for the BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, leveraging the global research team to deliver capital growth by investing in high quality US companies with strong positions in their industries. Julianne has led the Emerging Markets Research Fund since its inception in February 2014. She also serves as a portfolio manager for Newton’s Global Research Equity and Global First Decade Innovators strategies. Julianne joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Julianne was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Julianne was an equity analyst at State Street Research & Management. Julianne has a BS in Finance from Lehigh University and an MBA with a Financial Management track from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×