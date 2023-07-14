Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.2%
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$807 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.4%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.29%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies organized, or with a majority of assets or operations, in countries considered to be emerging markets. Emerging market countries generally include all countries represented by the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Index. The fund may invest in companies of any size.
Normally, the fund will invest in a broad range of (and in any case at least five different) emerging market countries.
The stocks purchased may have value and/or growth characteristics. The portfolio manager employs a bottom-up investment approach which emphasizes individual stock selection.
The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.
|Period
|MEMKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|53.11%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|96.96%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|58.64%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|65.14%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|45.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEMKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|88.42%
|2021
|1.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|15.95%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|71.78%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|39.73%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|68.57%
|Period
|MEMKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|51.46%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|89.07%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|58.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|63.23%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|49.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEMKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|88.42%
|2021
|1.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|15.95%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|71.78%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|39.73%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|67.75%
|MEMKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|807 M
|717 K
|102 B
|39.75%
|Number of Holdings
|135
|10
|6734
|39.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|272 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|41.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.36%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|54.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMKX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.85%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|40.23%
|Cash
|2.15%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|52.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|28.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|21.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|10.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|22.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMKX % Rank
|Technology
|21.01%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|58.51%
|Financial Services
|20.91%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|59.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.97%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|39.95%
|Communication Services
|9.73%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|39.31%
|Basic Materials
|7.93%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|53.65%
|Healthcare
|6.91%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|18.31%
|Industrials
|6.89%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|36.88%
|Energy
|5.80%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|27.27%
|Consumer Defense
|4.11%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|79.90%
|Utilities
|3.14%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|19.72%
|Real Estate
|0.61%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|71.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEMKX % Rank
|Non US
|96.63%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|40.28%
|US
|1.22%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|39.52%
|MEMKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|43.40%
|Management Fee
|1.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|91.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|69.92%
|MEMKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MEMKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEMKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.29%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|65.78%
|MEMKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.20%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|0.13%
|MEMKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MEMKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEMKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.78%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|21.11%
|MEMKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$1.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Julianne is a senior portfolio manager and Newton’s head of sustainable equities. As an experienced investor, she has been integral in identifying resources to support and enhance the integration of sustainability considerations into the firm’s investment practices. Julianne manages a selection of global and regional equity mandates. She is the lead portfolio manager for the BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, leveraging the global research team to deliver capital growth by investing in high quality US companies with strong positions in their industries. Julianne has led the Emerging Markets Research Fund since its inception in February 2014. She also serves as a portfolio manager for Newton’s Global Research Equity and Global First Decade Innovators strategies. Julianne joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Julianne was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Julianne was an equity analyst at State Street Research & Management. Julianne has a BS in Finance from Lehigh University and an MBA with a Financial Management track from MIT Sloan School of Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
