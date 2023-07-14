To pursue its goal, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies organized, or with a majority of assets or operations, in countries considered to be emerging markets. Emerging market countries generally include all countries represented by the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Index. The fund may invest in companies of any size.

Normally, the fund will invest in a broad range of (and in any case at least five different) emerging market countries.

The stocks purchased may have value and/or growth characteristics. The portfolio manager employs a bottom-up investment approach which emphasizes individual stock selection.

The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio that, relative to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, has a below-average price/earnings ratio and an above-average earnings growth trend.