MEFOX (Mutual Fund)

MEFOX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

22.7%

1 yr return

38.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

19.5%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MEFOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meehan Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meehan Focus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 21, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Thomas Meehan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in the common stocks of companies that exhibit the potential for significant growth over at least a three-year period. The Fund normally invests in a focused portfolio of securities of no more than 45 issuers, including U.S. common stocks or securities convertible into common stocks. To identify companies that have significant growth potential, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), employs a value-oriented approach to stock selection without restriction to a company’s market capitalization. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that exhibit some or all of the following criteria: low price-to-earnings ratio; low price-to-book value or tangible asset value; excellent prospects for growth; strong franchise; highly qualified management; consistent free cash flow; and high returns on invested capital.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities or investment vehicles that provide exposure to foreign securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and issuer-sponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund will normally invest its remaining assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. government debt instruments, money market funds, and repurchase agreements. The Fund generally will sell a security if its price has exceeded the Adviser’s estimate of its intrinsic value or when the Adviser believes more attractive investment opportunities exist.

The Fund is non-diversified.

Read More

MEFOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.7% 4.4% 35.1% 23.24%
1 Yr 38.8% 8.4% 55.4% 5.75%
3 Yr 13.4%* -5.2% 16.8% 2.22%
5 Yr 19.5%* -7.8% 111.4% 1.23%
10 Yr 11.5%* 0.0% 52.9% 67.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 35.0% -42.6% 47.4% 0.32%
2022 -21.4% -56.3% -4.2% 53.27%
2021 31.0% -27.2% 537.8% 1.33%
2020 19.1% -22.5% 2181.7% 8.28%
2019 28.6% -13.5% 40.4% 15.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.7% 4.4% 35.1% 23.24%
1 Yr 38.8% 8.4% 55.4% 5.75%
3 Yr 13.4%* -5.2% 16.8% 2.22%
5 Yr 19.5%* -7.8% 111.4% 1.23%
10 Yr 11.5%* 0.0% 52.9% 67.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 35.4% -5.0% 47.4% 1.14%
2022 -20.7% -36.8% -2.2% 85.87%
2021 35.6% 3.0% 537.8% 1.99%
2020 20.4% -15.8% 2266.0% 22.95%
2019 33.2% -0.4% 241.3% 8.60%

NAV & Total Return History

MEFOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High MEFOX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 2.34 M 1.55 T 84.63%
Number of Holdings 25 2 4002 97.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 94.7 M 979 K 517 B 78.96%
Weighting of Top 10 65.81% 0.3% 112.9% 2.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corporation 10.69%
  2. Apple, Inc. 8.26%
  3. United Rentals, Inc. 7.93%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Class B 7.50%
  5. Lowe's Companies, Inc. 6.40%
  6. Broadcom, Inc. 5.77%
  7. Applied Materials, Inc. 5.29%
  8. Amazon.com, Inc. 5.08%
  9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 4.68%
  10. Alphabet, Inc. Class C 4.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEFOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.80% 0.00% 105.85% 74.35%
Cash 		2.20% 0.00% 99.07% 23.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.53% 74.84%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 100.00% 78.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 74.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 94.06% 76.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEFOX % Rank
Technology 		32.17% 0.00% 48.94% 3.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.51% 0.00% 30.33% 2.39%
Financial Services 		15.38% 0.00% 55.59% 26.77%
Healthcare 		11.71% 0.00% 60.70% 87.23%
Communication Services 		11.02% 0.00% 27.94% 11.78%
Industrials 		9.59% 0.00% 29.90% 40.44%
Consumer Defense 		1.44% 0.00% 47.71% 96.71%
Basic Materials 		0.08% 0.00% 25.70% 93.66%
Real Estate 		0.06% 0.00% 31.91% 85.83%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 20.91% 84.35%
Energy 		0.01% 0.00% 41.64% 85.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEFOX % Rank
US 		97.80% 0.00% 105.85% 61.65%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 64.54% 77.83%

MEFOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 19.75% 29.72%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.90% 93.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 51.28%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 268.00% 9.09%

MEFOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High MEFOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 25.47% 82.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annual SemiAnnual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High MEFOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -54.00% 2.44% 82.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEFOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEFOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Meehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 1999

22.49

22.5%

Meehan has been president of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc since September 1999 and has been president of Meehan Mutual Funds, Inc. since their inception. In 1968, Meehan was a founding partner of Sherman, Meehan, Curtin & Ain, a Washington, D.C. law firm. He served as president of that law firm for many years, and served on the firm's Executive Committee from its inception through September 1999. He was a charter trustee of the firm’s pension and profit sharing plans and served as an investment manager of these plans since their inceptions in 1973 through 2000.

Paul Meehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Meehan is a managing director at Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. He joined the firm in August 2002 and is a member of the Investment Selection Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Meehan was an attorney with the federal government from May 1997 through August 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.24 2.42

