Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.7%
1 yr return
38.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
19.5%
Net Assets
$153 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.8%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in the common stocks of companies that exhibit the potential for significant growth over at least a three-year period. The Fund normally invests in a focused portfolio of securities of no more than 45 issuers, including U.S. common stocks or securities convertible into common stocks. To identify companies that have significant growth potential, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), employs a value-oriented approach to stock selection without restriction to a company’s market capitalization. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that exhibit some or all of the following criteria: low price-to-earnings ratio; low price-to-book value or tangible asset value; excellent prospects for growth; strong franchise; highly qualified management; consistent free cash flow; and high returns on invested capital.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities or investment vehicles that provide exposure to foreign securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and issuer-sponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund will normally invest its remaining assets in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. government debt instruments, money market funds, and repurchase agreements. The Fund generally will sell a security if its price has exceeded the Adviser’s estimate of its intrinsic value or when the Adviser believes more attractive investment opportunities exist.
The Fund is non-diversified.
|Period
|MEFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.7%
|4.4%
|35.1%
|23.24%
|1 Yr
|38.8%
|8.4%
|55.4%
|5.75%
|3 Yr
|13.4%*
|-5.2%
|16.8%
|2.22%
|5 Yr
|19.5%*
|-7.8%
|111.4%
|1.23%
|10 Yr
|11.5%*
|0.0%
|52.9%
|67.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|35.0%
|-42.6%
|47.4%
|0.32%
|2022
|-21.4%
|-56.3%
|-4.2%
|53.27%
|2021
|31.0%
|-27.2%
|537.8%
|1.33%
|2020
|19.1%
|-22.5%
|2181.7%
|8.28%
|2019
|28.6%
|-13.5%
|40.4%
|15.57%
|Period
|MEFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.7%
|4.4%
|35.1%
|23.24%
|1 Yr
|38.8%
|8.4%
|55.4%
|5.75%
|3 Yr
|13.4%*
|-5.2%
|16.8%
|2.22%
|5 Yr
|19.5%*
|-7.8%
|111.4%
|1.23%
|10 Yr
|11.5%*
|0.0%
|52.9%
|67.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|35.4%
|-5.0%
|47.4%
|1.14%
|2022
|-20.7%
|-36.8%
|-2.2%
|85.87%
|2021
|35.6%
|3.0%
|537.8%
|1.99%
|2020
|20.4%
|-15.8%
|2266.0%
|22.95%
|2019
|33.2%
|-0.4%
|241.3%
|8.60%
|MEFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEFOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|2.34 M
|1.55 T
|84.63%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|4002
|97.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|94.7 M
|979 K
|517 B
|78.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.81%
|0.3%
|112.9%
|2.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEFOX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.80%
|0.00%
|105.85%
|74.35%
|Cash
|2.20%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|23.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.53%
|74.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|100.00%
|78.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|74.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|94.06%
|76.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEFOX % Rank
|Technology
|32.17%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|3.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.51%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|2.39%
|Financial Services
|15.38%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|26.77%
|Healthcare
|11.71%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|87.23%
|Communication Services
|11.02%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|11.78%
|Industrials
|9.59%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|40.44%
|Consumer Defense
|1.44%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|96.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.08%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|93.66%
|Real Estate
|0.06%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|85.83%
|Utilities
|0.02%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|84.35%
|Energy
|0.01%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|85.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEFOX % Rank
|US
|97.80%
|0.00%
|105.85%
|61.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.54%
|77.83%
|MEFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|19.75%
|29.72%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|93.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MEFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MEFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|51.28%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|268.00%
|9.09%
|MEFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEFOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.30%
|0.00%
|25.47%
|82.56%
|MEFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annual
|SemiAnnual
|Annual
|MEFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEFOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.07%
|-54.00%
|2.44%
|82.15%
|MEFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2023
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$1.604
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.833
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.015
|CapitalGainLongTerm
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 1999
22.49
22.5%
Meehan has been president of Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc since September 1999 and has been president of Meehan Mutual Funds, Inc. since their inception. In 1968, Meehan was a founding partner of Sherman, Meehan, Curtin & Ain, a Washington, D.C. law firm. He served as president of that law firm for many years, and served on the firm's Executive Committee from its inception through September 1999. He was a charter trustee of the firm’s pension and profit sharing plans and served as an investment manager of these plans since their inceptions in 1973 through 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2005
17.42
17.4%
Meehan is a managing director at Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. He joined the firm in August 2002 and is a member of the Investment Selection Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Meehan was an attorney with the federal government from May 1997 through August 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.24
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...