Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
Net Assets
$34.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.0%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 236.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|○
|Stable and visible earnings or cash flow growth with a high-quality business franchise;
|○
|Under-appreciated growth potential trading at a discounted valuation;
|○
|Attractive assets with possible catalysts to unlock embedded value; or
|○
|Potential for rapid growth requiring a longer-term investment horizon to recognize underlying value
|Period
|MECIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|72.86%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|35.71%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|10.77%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|79.34%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|9.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|MECIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|0.74%
|2021
|0.8%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|41.54%
|2020
|0.6%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|93.85%
|2019
|2.4%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|99.20%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|10.08%
|Period
|MECIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|72.14%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|35.71%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|11.54%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|78.33%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|9.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|MECIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|0.74%
|2021
|0.8%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|42.31%
|2020
|0.6%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|93.85%
|2019
|2.4%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|99.20%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|3.36%
|MECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MECIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.9 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|82.86%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|30
|1618
|69.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.32 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|84.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.99%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|58.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MECIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.17%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|50.00%
|Cash
|2.82%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|49.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|73.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|73.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|74.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MECIX % Rank
|Industrials
|40.13%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|1.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.62%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|28.57%
|Technology
|11.02%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|85.00%
|Healthcare
|8.74%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|66.43%
|Consumer Defense
|6.32%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|37.14%
|Basic Materials
|5.66%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|57.86%
|Real Estate
|5.25%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|26.43%
|Communication Services
|5.10%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|60.00%
|Energy
|3.23%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|27.86%
|Financial Services
|1.92%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|99.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|90.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MECIX % Rank
|Non US
|95.35%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|40.71%
|US
|1.82%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|44.29%
|MECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|75.38%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|3.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|77.14%
|MECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|236.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|98.28%
|MECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MECIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|3.57%
|MECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MECIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|57.78%
|MECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2020
1.64
1.6%
Reid joined GW&K in 2014 to lead the development of our small cap international investment capability, building upon GW&K’s established track record in domestic small cap equity management. He is a portfolio manager for GW&K’s International and Global Small Cap Strategies and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee, lending an important global perspective to our economic and investment strategy discussions. Prior to joining the firm, Reid was a portfolio manager for the Deutsche Global Growth Fund, as well as a senior analyst for the Deutsche Global Small Cap Equity Fund. He spent his early career working as a supply chain consultant for two different technology companies before joining Deloitte Consulting. At Deloitte he managed consulting assignments that included creating models and developing/implementing business solutions for forecasting, new product introductions, manufacturing and distribution processes for domestic and international companies across industries. In 2008 Reid leveraged his deep knowledge of global business operations and finance and transitioned to the investment industry becoming a member of the Global Small Cap Equity team at Deutsche Asset Management. Reid received a BS in Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2020
1.64
1.6%
Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2020
1.64
1.6%
Karl is a partner of the firm as well as a portfolio manager on GW&K’s International and Global Small Cap Strategies. He is a sector generalist primarily covering companies across Europe, Canada, and North America. He is a member of the firm's Investment Committee. Prior to joining GW&K, Karl spent six years as an equity research analyst at GTP LLC and Deutsche Asset Management. There he performed company research across several industries to identify investment ideas for global equity funds. As a senior member of the team he held substantial responsibility for management, research and client service. Karl began his career in financial services at Morgan Stanley, followed by Merrill Lynch, and held various roles in fixed income sales and trading. Karl received an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BS in Neuroscience from the University of Scranton. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
