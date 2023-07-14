Home
AMG GW&K International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
MECIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.91 -0.38 -0.79%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MECIX) Primary N (MECAX) Inst (MECZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$34.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 236.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MECIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG GW&K International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Reid Galas

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities issued by foreign, small market capitalization companies. The Fund invests in companies that GW&K Investment Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”), believes have the ability to grow earnings or asset value over the long term. Using its fundamental research process, GW&K seeks to identify quality companies trading at attractive prices, often under-researched or under-owned by other institutional investors, and possessing one or more of the following characteristics: 
Stable and visible earnings or cash flow growth with a high-quality business franchise;
Under-appreciated growth potential trading at a discounted valuation;
Attractive assets with possible catalysts to unlock embedded value; or
Potential for rapid growth requiring a longer-term investment horizon to recognize underlying value 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small market capitalization companies. Small market capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization at the time of purchase of less than $5 billion or otherwise within the capitalization range of companies in the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index. As of September 1, 2022, the date of the latest rebalance of the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index, the capitalization range was $2.28 million to 
$7.203 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the small market capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small market capitalization companies at any given time. 
Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if, in the view of GW&K, market conditions are not favorable, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers a company to be non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in any country outside the U.S., including developed and emerging market countries. 
The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common shares, preferred shares, depositary receipts and securities convertible into common shares, preferred shares and depositary receipts, and pooled investment vehicles, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). 
MECIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -8.9% 20.7% 72.86%
1 Yr 14.0% -9.3% 33.0% 35.71%
3 Yr 0.8%* -19.6% 4.2% 10.77%
5 Yr -6.4%* -12.7% 5.5% 79.34%
10 Yr 4.4%* -10.4% 5.5% 9.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -46.4% -21.4% 0.74%
2021 0.8% -16.7% 7.9% 41.54%
2020 0.6% -0.5% 17.6% 93.85%
2019 2.4% 2.3% 9.5% 99.20%
2018 -3.0% -13.3% -0.7% 10.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -27.1% 20.7% 72.14%
1 Yr 14.0% -48.7% 33.0% 35.71%
3 Yr 0.8%* -14.4% 4.2% 11.54%
5 Yr -4.7%* -12.7% 5.5% 78.33%
10 Yr 5.3%* -5.2% 6.6% 9.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -46.4% -21.4% 0.74%
2021 0.8% -16.7% 7.9% 42.31%
2020 0.6% -0.5% 17.6% 93.85%
2019 2.4% 2.3% 9.5% 99.20%
2018 -1.2% -13.2% -0.6% 3.36%

NAV & Total Return History

MECIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MECIX Category Low Category High MECIX % Rank
Net Assets 34.9 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 82.86%
Number of Holdings 84 30 1618 69.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.32 M 398 K 1.22 B 84.29%
Weighting of Top 10 20.99% 5.3% 48.4% 58.57%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MECIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.17% 82.89% 99.66% 50.00%
Cash 		2.82% 0.00% 17.11% 49.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 73.57%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 73.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 74.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MECIX % Rank
Industrials 		40.13% 0.00% 40.13% 1.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.62% 1.31% 28.28% 28.57%
Technology 		11.02% 6.70% 37.76% 85.00%
Healthcare 		8.74% 1.74% 29.97% 66.43%
Consumer Defense 		6.32% 1.61% 17.90% 37.14%
Basic Materials 		5.66% 0.00% 18.70% 57.86%
Real Estate 		5.25% 0.00% 13.00% 26.43%
Communication Services 		5.10% 1.49% 23.23% 60.00%
Energy 		3.23% 0.00% 9.29% 27.86%
Financial Services 		1.92% 1.92% 22.28% 99.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 90.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MECIX % Rank
Non US 		95.35% 71.19% 99.66% 40.71%
US 		1.82% 0.00% 23.33% 44.29%

MECIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 22.37% 75.38%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.75% 3.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.05% 0.26% 77.14%

Sales Fees

MECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 236.00% 8.00% 316.00% 98.28%

MECIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MECIX Category Low Category High MECIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 3.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MECIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MECIX Category Low Category High MECIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -1.81% 1.51% 57.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MECIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

MECIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Reid Galas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 08, 2020

1.64

1.6%

Reid joined GW&K in 2014 to lead the development of our small cap international investment capability, building upon GW&K’s established track record in domestic small cap equity management. He is a portfolio manager for GW&K’s International and Global Small Cap Strategies and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee, lending an important global perspective to our economic and investment strategy discussions. Prior to joining the firm, Reid was a portfolio manager for the Deutsche Global Growth Fund, as well as a senior analyst for the Deutsche Global Small Cap Equity Fund. He spent his early career working as a supply chain consultant for two different technology companies before joining Deloitte Consulting. At Deloitte he managed consulting assignments that included creating models and developing/implementing business solutions for forecasting, new product introductions, manufacturing and distribution processes for domestic and international companies across industries. In 2008 Reid leveraged his deep knowledge of global business operations and finance and transitioned to the investment industry becoming a member of the Global Small Cap Equity team at Deutsche Asset Management. Reid received a BS in Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Daniel Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 08, 2020

1.64

1.6%

Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Karl Kyriss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 08, 2020

1.64

1.6%

Karl is a partner of the firm as well as a portfolio manager on GW&K’s International and Global Small Cap Strategies. He is a sector generalist primarily covering companies across Europe, Canada, and North America. He is a member of the firm's Investment Committee. Prior to joining GW&K, Karl spent six years as an equity research analyst at GTP LLC and Deutsche Asset Management. There he performed company research across several industries to identify investment ideas for global equity funds. As a senior member of the team he held substantial responsibility for management, research and client service. Karl began his career in financial services at Morgan Stanley, followed by Merrill Lynch, and held various roles in fixed income sales and trading. Karl received an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BS in Neuroscience from the University of Scranton. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

