The Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective principally through investments in unaffiliated closed-end funds that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The closed-end funds in the Fund’s portfolio invest primarily in bonds, pay regular periodic cash distributions, and trade at substantial discounts relative to the underlying net asset values (“NAVs”). The Advisor believes this approach is capable of generating high total return and attractive income relative to many other fixed income investments.

As a matter of investment policy, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in discounted closed-end funds that primarily invest in bonds. For purposes of this policy, a closed-end fund is considered discounted when, in the Advisor's determination, the closed-end fund’s market value is less than the value of its underlying portfolio, and a closed-end fund is considered to invest primarily in bonds when, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, are invested in bonds. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60-days' prior notice to shareholders.

The Advisor intends to construct a diversified portfolio that generates regular income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund's portfolio will hold shares of approximately 30 to 90 closed-end funds , along with cash, cash equivalents, and other types of securities in which the Fund may make limited investments. Each closed-end fund will hold primarily bonds. The bonds held by the closed-end funds may be below investment grade (also known as “junk” bonds) but will be rated B or higher by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services or the equivalent by Moody’s Investor Service, Inc., or Fitch, Inc. and may be of any maturity or duration. There is no limit to the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in below investment grade bonds through its investments in closed-end funds. While the Advisor generally expects a majority of the Fund’s assets to be invested in investment grade bonds (rated BBB or higher by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services or the equivalent by Moody’s Investor Service, Inc., or Fitch, Inc.), when discounts are attractive, up to two-thirds of the portfolio may be invested in below-investment grade bonds through its investments in closed-end funds. In addition, the closed-end funds will invest in loans, preferred securities, convertible securities, foreign income securities, and derivative instruments for both investment and hedging purposes, and will utilize leverage to acquire their underlying portfolio investments.

In selecting closed-end funds for the portfolio, the Advisor utilizes a proprietary research process that attempts to forecast whether the market discount on a closed-end fund will increase or decrease. The process incorporates quantitative information about each closed-end fund’s discount, dividends, management, expenses, portfolio, liquidity, and historical pricing. If the market discount is predicted, in the next 3 to 12 months, to decrease for a closed-end fund, the Fund typically purchases or increases its position in the security. If the market discount is predicted, in the next 3 to 12 months, to increase for a closed-end fund , the Fund typically sells or reduces its position in the security.

The Fund's direct investments will be exclusively in US-traded and US-registered securities; however, the closed-end funds will own foreign-registered and foreign-traded securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in cash or cash equivalents. Cash equivalents, which can include money market funds, are instruments or investments of such high liquidity and safety that they are considered almost as safe as cash. Based upon the Advisor's view of available investment opportunities, as well as for cash management purposes, the Fund's portfolio will include cash and cash equivalents that provide a temporary pool of liquidity for future investments, redemptions, and other Fund expenses. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.