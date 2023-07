The Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objectives principally through investments in unaffiliated closed-end funds that pay regular periodic cash distributions, the interests of which typically trade at substantial discounts relative to their underlying net asset values. The Advisor believes this approach is capable of generating capital appreciation and income.

As a matter of investment policy, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in discounted closed-end funds. For purposes of this policy, a closed-end fund is considered discounted when, in the Advisor’s determination, the fund’s market value is less than the value of its underlying portfolio. In addition, the closed-end funds may be domestic or foreign for purposes of this policy.

Closed-end funds are investment companies that, unlike an open-end mutual fund, do not typically issue redeemable shares. Instead, a fixed number of shares trade on a secondary market, such as the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ Stock Market. The shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at either a premium or discount relative to their underlying net asset values. The Fund will invest in closed-end funds that are trading at substantial discounts relative to the underlying net asset values and that the Advisor feels are best positioned to narrow the spread between the underlying net asset value of the fund and the share price. A closed-end fund is considered to be trading at a substantial discount when, in the Advisor’s determination, the fund’s market value is significantly less than the value of its underlying portfolio. The Advisor believes that these investments will allow the Fund to profit from the capital appreciation achieved when such spreads decrease and the market prices of the shares move closer to the net asset values, as well as from the capital appreciation achieved when general market conditions increase share prices, and the income generated from closed-end fund distributions.

The Advisor intends to construct a diversified portfolio that generates regular cash income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio will hold shares of approximately 30 to 90 unaffiliated closed-end funds, along with cash, cash equivalents, and other types of securities in which the Fund may make limited investments. The closed-end funds in which the Fund invests may hold either equity securities or fixed income securities. In addition, the closed-end funds: may invest in foreign securities and American Depository Receipts (ADRs); may invest in derivative instruments; and may utilize leverage to acquire their underlying portfolio investments.

In selecting closed-end funds for the portfolio, the Advisor utilizes a proprietary research process that attempts to forecast whether the market discount on a closed-end fund will increase or decrease. The process incorporates quantitative information about the fund’s discount, dividends, management, expenses, portfolio, liquidity, and historical pricing. An analysis based on the same process determines when a closed-end fund should be sold.

The Fund’s direct investments may be in both domestic and foreign securities. (The Advisor deems a security to be foreign if a U.S. market is not the principal trading market.) Foreign securities held by the Fund will principally be closed-end funds listed and traded in Canada and the United Kingdom. Such investments will be selected for investment and sold using the same proprietary research process for domestic closed-end funds, although with adjustments for local practices and regulations. Investments in foreign securities may be made directly in foreign markets, including emerging markets, as well as indirectly through other investment companies and ADRs. To the extent the Fund invests in ADRs, it may invest in ADRs sponsored by the issuers of the underlying securities or ADRs organized independently of the issuers.

Based upon the Advisor’s view of available investment opportunities, as well as for cash management purposes, the Fund’s portfolio will also include cash and cash equivalents that provide a temporary pool of liquidity for future investments, redemptions, and other Fund expenses. Under normal circumstances, the Fund may hold up to 20% of net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in cash and cash equivalents. This portion of the Fund’s portfolio will principally be invested in money market mutual funds.

To take advantage of opportunities to invest, the Fund may borrow money for investment purposes (leverage). Any borrowing by the Fund will be subject to the limitations set forth in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and relevant interpretive positions of the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which presently allow the Fund to borrow (including pledging, mortgaging or hypothecating assets) in an amount up to one-third of its total assets, which include assets purchased with borrowed money.