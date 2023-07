The A dviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by tactically investing long or short primarily in publicly traded closed-end funds, domestic or foreign common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) , and debt instruments . The A dviser seeks income from interest payments and dividends; and seeks capital gains through short-term trading strategies. The A dviser invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization, currency or country. However, the A dviser focuses on issuers in the $100 million to $10 billion range and generally limits emerging market exposure to 20% of portfolio assets. The A dviser may also invest Fund assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) when opportunities arise. When the A dviser believes market conditions are appropriate, the Fund may borrow money from banks to make additional portfolio investments. The Fund may borrow an amount equal to as much as one-third of the value of its total assets (which includes the amount borrowed). The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 , as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies.

Tactical Investment Strategy

The A dviser’s tactical strategy focuses on changing asset allocation on a short-term basis to take advantage of perceived differences in relative values among asset classes. The A dviser begins the investment selection process by identifying macroeconomic events it believes are most likely to cause temporary disruptions to valuations in assets classes. The A dviser relies upon inputs from financial market publications, such as The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times , and Barron’s ; company financial reports, such as 10-Ks and 10-Qs; consultation with company officers; and analyst reports. Based on its analysis, the A dviser selects investments it believes are undervalued. It sells securities when it believes they have become fully valued. Additionally, the A dviser may focus on identifying publicly traded closed-end funds trading below their net asset value (“NAV”), which may provide an opportunity for capital appreciation as well as above-average dividend yields. The A dviser sells short to hedge market risk or when it believes an asset is overvalued. It covers (buys back) short positions when hedging is no required or when it believes an asset is no longer overvalued.

The A dviser actively trades the Fund’s investment portfolio, including using what are commonly known as day-trading strategies. The Fund may make aggressive moves into or out of any particular sector on a short-term basis and, as a result, the A dviser expects that the Fund will have a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis. The A dviser also anticipates that the Fund’s portfolio turnover could significantly exceed 1,000% on an annual basis depending on market conditions. Critical to the success of the A dviser’s tactical investment strategy is execution of Fund trades through a broker-dealer that has the expertise and experience in executing frequent trades in a short-period of time in a manner that constitutes best execution under the circumstances.

Closed-End Fund Sub-Strategy