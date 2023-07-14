Home
Trending ETFs

MCSPX (Mutual Fund)

MCSPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc.

MCSPX | Fund

$10.32

$354 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-17.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.0%

Net Assets

$354 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 145.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MCSPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Travis Cooke

Fund Description

MCSPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -23.7% 31.6% 50.88%
1 Yr 12.4% -41.1% 28.9% 29.75%
3 Yr -17.5%* -20.8% 20.7% 99.74%
5 Yr -10.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 98.35%
10 Yr -6.7%* -10.0% 11.3% 98.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -52.6% 20.1% 44.67%
2021 -25.0% -25.0% 15.1% 100.00%
2020 4.0% -2.9% 196.6% 29.49%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 8.3% 54.08%
2018 -8.0% -11.1% 0.0% 97.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -27.0% 31.6% 44.86%
1 Yr 12.4% -41.1% 48.6% 21.95%
3 Yr -17.5%* -20.8% 20.7% 99.74%
5 Yr -10.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 98.84%
10 Yr -1.1%* -9.0% 12.9% 88.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -52.6% 20.1% 44.67%
2021 -25.0% -25.0% 15.1% 100.00%
2020 4.0% -2.9% 196.6% 29.49%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 8.3% 54.08%
2018 -2.2% -11.1% 0.0% 23.46%

NAV & Total Return History

MCSPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCSPX Category Low Category High MCSPX % Rank
Net Assets 354 M 481 K 145 B 54.11%
Number of Holdings 479 1 2445 9.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.1 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 63.43%
Weighting of Top 10 12.50% 2.9% 100.0% 73.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  2. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  3. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  4. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  5. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  6. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  7. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  8. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  9. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%
  10. Blackrock Master Adv Us Ttl Mkt Llc 100.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSPX % Rank
Stocks 		100.13% 0.00% 100.57% 2.99%
Cash 		0.91% -2.51% 100.00% 57.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 90.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 91.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 90.05%
Other 		-1.04% -1.04% 36.11% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSPX % Rank
Technology 		17.94% 0.00% 40.65% 28.93%
Financial Services 		15.98% 0.00% 46.10% 23.19%
Industrials 		15.23% 0.00% 45.89% 61.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.58% 2.49% 46.48% 54.11%
Healthcare 		12.11% 0.00% 47.15% 29.68%
Real Estate 		10.20% 0.00% 25.82% 16.46%
Energy 		6.65% 0.00% 58.13% 32.92%
Basic Materials 		3.79% 0.00% 26.18% 78.30%
Communication Services 		2.22% 0.00% 30.98% 55.61%
Consumer Defense 		1.81% 0.00% 32.18% 90.77%
Utilities 		1.49% 0.00% 18.97% 77.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSPX % Rank
US 		99.05% 0.00% 100.04% 11.19%
Non US 		1.08% 0.00% 27.19% 60.95%

MCSPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.92% 0.03% 33.98% 12.44%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 30.25%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.97%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.30% 26.05%

Sales Fees

MCSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 95.35%

Trading Fees

MCSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 145.00% 0.00% 321.00% 96.60%

MCSPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCSPX Category Low Category High MCSPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 0.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCSPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCSPX Category Low Category High MCSPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -2.06% 3.38% 79.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCSPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCSPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Travis Cooke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2017

4.46

4.5%

Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.

Raffaele Savi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2017

4.46

4.5%

Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.

Richard Mathieson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2017

4.46

4.5%

Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

