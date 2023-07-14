Home
Trending ETFs

MCOAX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.37 -0.13 -0.7%
primary theme
Convertible Bond
share class
B (MCSVX) Primary A (MCOAX) C (MCCVX) Inv (MCINX) Inst (MCNVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$1.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MCOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    40674365
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Silverstein

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in "convertible securities" such as bonds, debentures, corporate notes, and preferred stocks or other securities that are convertible into common stock or the cash value of a stock or a basket or index of equity securities. The balance of the Fund may be invested or held in non-convertible debt, equity securities that do not pay regular dividends, U.S. government securities, and cash or cash equivalents.

Investment Process: The Fund takes a flexible approach by investing in a broad range of securities of a variety of companies and industries. The Fund invests in investment grade and below investment grade debt securities. Below investment grade securities are generally securities that receive low ratings from a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, are determined to be of equivalent quality by MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor. Securities that are rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or "junk bonds." The Subadvisor may also invest without restriction in securities with lower ratings from a NRSRO. If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security's credit quality.

In selecting convertible securities for purchase or sale, the Subadvisor takes into account a variety of investment considerations, including the potential return of the common stock into which the convertible security is convertible, credit risk, projected interest return, and the premium for the convertible security relative to the underlying common stock.

The Subadvisor’s investment process includes a risk analysis that gives consideration to a variety of security-specific risks, including but not limited to, environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks that may have a material impact on the performance of a security. In addition to proprietary research, the Subadvisor may use third-party screening tools and rating systems to identify ESG risk factors that may not have been captured through its own research. The Subadvisor’s consideration of ESG risk is weighed against other criteria and therefore does not mean that any sectors, industries or individual securities are explicitly excluded from the Fund.

The Fund may also invest in "synthetic" convertible securities, which are derivative positions composed of two or more securities whose investment characteristics, taken together, resemble those of traditional convertible securities. Unlike traditional convertible securities whose conversion values are based on the common stock of the issuer of the convertible security, "synthetic" and "exchangeable" convertible securities are preferred stocks or debt obligations of an issuer which are structured with an embedded equity component whose conversion value is based on the value of the common stocks of one or more different issuers or a particular benchmark (which may include indices, baskets of domestic stocks, commodities, a foreign issuer or basket of foreign stocks, or a company whose stock is not yet publicly traded). The value of a synthetic convertible is the sum of the values of its preferred stock or debt obligation component and its convertible component.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which are securities issued by companies organized outside the United States or that trade primarily in non-U.S. securities markets. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the economy, meaningful changes in the issuer's financial condition, changes in credit risk, and changes in projected interest return.

Read More

MCOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -2.4% 12.0% 42.17%
1 Yr 6.6% -6.2% 11.8% 40.96%
3 Yr -2.9%* -9.8% 6.0% 32.10%
5 Yr 0.5%* -5.9% 9.9% 18.67%
10 Yr 1.1%* -8.0% 9.4% 31.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -37.8% -9.7% 15.85%
2021 -5.8% -10.0% 2.1% 46.34%
2020 8.0% 1.9% 17.2% 67.95%
2019 4.4% 2.4% 5.6% 28.21%
2018 -1.7% -3.3% -0.1% 43.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -17.4% 10.7% 39.76%
1 Yr 6.6% -19.7% 11.0% 38.55%
3 Yr -2.9%* -9.8% 14.0% 32.10%
5 Yr 1.6%* -5.9% 11.5% 18.67%
10 Yr 5.2%* -8.0% 11.2% 13.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -37.8% -9.7% 15.85%
2021 -5.8% -10.0% 2.1% 46.34%
2020 8.0% 1.9% 17.2% 67.95%
2019 4.4% 2.4% 5.6% 28.21%
2018 -0.5% -3.3% 0.9% 27.03%

NAV & Total Return History

MCOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCOAX Category Low Category High MCOAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.75 B 48.6 M 4.43 B 32.14%
Number of Holdings 128 37 381 33.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 501 M -991 K 795 M 9.52%
Weighting of Top 10 27.97% 9.5% 87.7% 28.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MainStay US Government Liquidity I 5.54%
  2. Danaher Corp 4.12%
  3. Danaher Corporation 0% 3.83%
  4. EQT Corporation 1.75% 3.36%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.25% 3.28%
  6. Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.25% 3.24%
  7. Danaher Corporation 0% 2.94%
  8. Inphi Corp 0.75% 2.84%
  9. Nice Limited 0% 2.79%
  10. Anthem Inc 2.75% 2.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCOAX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		82.98% 33.22% 110.54% 39.29%
Preferred Stocks 		6.14% 0.00% 22.93% 72.62%
Cash 		5.84% -81.48% 7.92% 19.05%
Stocks 		3.88% 0.00% 23.09% 58.33%
Other 		1.07% -17.11% 1.13% 4.76%
Bonds 		0.09% -18.46% 76.04% 40.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCOAX % Rank
Energy 		40.56% 0.00% 40.56% 4.00%
Industrials 		20.62% 0.00% 23.08% 9.33%
Financial Services 		20.48% 0.00% 20.48% 4.00%
Utilities 		18.34% 0.00% 100.00% 92.00%
Healthcare 		0.01% 0.00% 20.31% 64.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 23.73% 37.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 27.87% 24.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 24.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.78% 37.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 24.79% 34.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.08% 29.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCOAX % Rank
US 		3.88% 0.00% 22.42% 58.33%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 29.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCOAX % Rank
Corporate 		93.81% 91.11% 100.00% 77.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.19% 0.00% 8.40% 22.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.33%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.33%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.33%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 2.94% 19.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCOAX % Rank
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 6.79% 22.62%
US 		0.01% -25.25% 76.04% 39.29%

MCOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.20% 9.99% 65.06%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.20% 1.37% 24.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

MCOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.25% 5.75% 25.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 30.00% 154.00% 31.08%

MCOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCOAX Category Low Category High MCOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.03% 0.00% 7.63% 78.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCOAX Category Low Category High MCOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -3.72% 10.32% 63.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Silverstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2001

21.1

21.1%

Mr. Silverstein became a portfolio manager of the MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund in 2001. He is a Senior Managing Director and Head of Convertibles at MacKay Shields, where he oversees the management and research of the firm’s Convertible strategy. He joined the firm as a Research Analyst in 1998, becoming a Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst in 1999. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, he worked as a Portfolio Manager and Law Clerk at the Bank of New York. He also interned at the New York Stock Exchange Enforcement Division. He has a BS from the University of Vermont, an MBA from the Baruch College and a JD from Brooklyn Law School. He is a CFA® charterholder and also a member of the New York State Bar. He authored, “Wise Up!: A Portfolio Manager's Guide to Better Investment Decisions”. He has been working in the investment industry since 1995.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.11 7.42

