Trending ETFs

MCMVX (Mutual Fund)

MCMVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Monongahela All Cap Value Fund

MCMVX | Fund

$17.65

$25.6 M

1.69%

$0.30

2.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$25.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MCMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monongahela All Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Moncapfund
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Rodgers

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of domestic equity securities, which primarily consist of common and preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks, of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund invests in securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued and exhibit the likelihood of exceeding market returns. Utilizing fundamental research, the Fund seeks equity securities selling at discounts to their intrinsic values with the intention to hold these securities until their market values reflect or exceed such intrinsic values. Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects the holding period of the equity securities in which the Fund invests to be between two and six years. While the Fund’s vision is long term, the relationship of price to intrinsic value will ultimately determine the holding period of a given security. When market discounts to intrinsic value are discovered, a security becomes a candidate for purchase. Conversely, when the market places a premium on a security as compared to its intrinsic value, the security becomes a sell candidate. Consistent with its investment objective, the Fund intends to invest opportunistically in the various market capitalization segments and to vary its allocations to micro-, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies.

The Fund may invest in foreign equity securities and sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of companies located in developed countries using the same value-oriented approach the Fund uses to invest in domestic equity securities. The location of companies in which the Fund invests may be determined by a company’s country of incorporation, the location of the securities exchange on which a company is principally traded, or the location from which a company derives the majority of its revenues.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in fixed-income securities whose returns the Adviser believes will provide comparable returns to the equities in which the Fund invests. The Fund will only invest in fixed-income investments of investment grade quality, defined as “Baa3” and above in the case of Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and “BBB-” and above in the case of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, LLC, a division of the McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. (“S&P”) and Fitch, Inc (“Fitch”).

Read More

MCMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -10.8% 26.2% 64.04%
1 Yr 5.1% -29.4% 26.4% 61.15%
3 Yr 8.0%* -14.4% 93.1% 61.83%
5 Yr 4.3%* -14.9% 42.0% 16.11%
10 Yr 5.8%* -8.0% 20.5% 11.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -41.6% 42.6% 36.97%
2021 6.6% -23.5% 23.2% 67.91%
2020 3.8% -8.6% 93.7% 3.00%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 7.5% 47.19%
2018 -3.0% -8.8% 3.8% 12.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -19.1% 22.1% 60.89%
1 Yr 5.1% -29.4% 36.6% 57.07%
3 Yr 8.0%* -14.4% 93.1% 61.19%
5 Yr 5.6%* -13.5% 42.0% 11.11%
10 Yr 8.4%* -3.7% 21.6% 5.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -41.6% 42.6% 36.97%
2021 6.6% -23.5% 23.2% 67.91%
2020 3.8% -8.6% 93.7% 3.00%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 7.5% 47.19%
2018 -1.7% -7.6% 3.8% 5.75%

NAV & Total Return History

MCMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCMVX Category Low Category High MCMVX % Rank
Net Assets 25.6 M 504 K 30.4 B 96.60%
Number of Holdings 59 9 2354 75.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.66 M 129 K 9.16 B 95.80%
Weighting of Top 10 33.27% 5.3% 99.9% 14.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cubic Corp 3.87%
  2. Target Corp 3.81%
  3. Seagate Tech 3.80%
  4. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC 3.70%
  5. Williams-Sonoma Inc 3.70%
  6. Tapestry Inc 3.64%
  7. MetLife Inc 3.35%
  8. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 3.18%
  9. Hologic Inc 3.10%
  10. PerkinElmer Inc 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCMVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.47% 85.69% 100.65% 38.58%
Cash 		1.52% -0.65% 14.30% 60.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 12.60%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 13.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 11.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 13.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCMVX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		20.87% 0.00% 29.62% 3.15%
Technology 		19.21% 0.00% 30.07% 2.10%
Healthcare 		16.66% 0.00% 32.47% 6.82%
Industrials 		15.25% 0.00% 29.02% 55.12%
Consumer Defense 		12.14% 0.00% 33.79% 4.99%
Financial Services 		7.22% 0.00% 60.11% 98.69%
Energy 		4.64% 0.00% 29.17% 80.84%
Basic Materials 		3.01% 0.00% 23.88% 77.69%
Communication Services 		0.62% 0.00% 19.80% 87.66%
Utilities 		0.38% 0.00% 24.69% 89.24%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 92.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCMVX % Rank
US 		93.36% 55.79% 100.30% 59.32%
Non US 		5.11% 0.00% 36.04% 35.43%

MCMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.21% 0.01% 16.27% 3.75%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 70.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MCMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 227.00% 28.03%

MCMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCMVX Category Low Category High MCMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.69% 0.00% 8.88% 47.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCMVX Category Low Category High MCMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.41% -1.84% 4.73% 15.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Rodgers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Michael C. Rodgers is the Co-Manager of the Monongahela All Cap Value Fund. Michael is a Director at Rodgers Brothers, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for equity and fixed-income portfolios for individuals and institutional privately managed accounts at Monongahela Capital Management. Michael is the brother of Mark Rodgers and Gary Rodgers. Michael joined Rodgers Brothers, Inc. in 1998. Prior to joining Rodgers Brothers, Inc., Michael worked for Barclays Bank PLC from 1983 to 1998 in a variety of corporation finance positions. Michael has approximately 30 years of finance and investment experience. Michael attended the Pennsylvania State University and graduated with a BS in 1980. In 1982 Mr. Rodgers completed an MBA in Finance at Bowling Green State University. In 1990, Mr. Rodgers completed a MS in Real Estate at New York University's School of Continuing Education.

Mark Rodgers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Mark Rodgers is the Co-Manager of the Monongahela All Cap Value Fund. Mark is President of Rodgers Brothers, Inc. d/b/a Monongahela Capital Management and the President of Monongahela Capital Management. He is portfolio manager for equity and fixed-income portfolios for individuals and institutional privately managed accounts. In 1985, Mark co-founded Rodgers Brothers, Inc. with his brother Gary Rodgers, the current CEO of Rodgers Brothers. For the six years prior to the formation of Rodgers Brothers, Inc., he was a Vice President and a registered representative of Legg, Mason, Masten Co. (formerly AE Masten,) a broker/dealer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mark is also a founder and director of Aligned Partners Trust Company, a Pittsburgh based trust company formed in 1998. Mark has more than 34 years of investment management experience. He is extensively involved in all aspects of research with respect to capital markets and a wide range of industries, individual security selection and portfolio construction. Mark is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1976 with a BS in accounting.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

