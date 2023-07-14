Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.4%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$25.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 2.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of domestic equity securities, which primarily consist of common and preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks, of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund invests in securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued and exhibit the likelihood of exceeding market returns. Utilizing fundamental research, the Fund seeks equity securities selling at discounts to their intrinsic values with the intention to hold these securities until their market values reflect or exceed such intrinsic values. Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects the holding period of the equity securities in which the Fund invests to be between two and six years. While the Fund’s vision is long term, the relationship of price to intrinsic value will ultimately determine the holding period of a given security. When market discounts to intrinsic value are discovered, a security becomes a candidate for purchase. Conversely, when the market places a premium on a security as compared to its intrinsic value, the security becomes a sell candidate. Consistent with its investment objective, the Fund intends to invest opportunistically in the various market capitalization segments and to vary its allocations to micro-, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies.
The Fund may invest in foreign equity securities and sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of companies located in developed countries using the same value-oriented approach the Fund uses to invest in domestic equity securities. The location of companies in which the Fund invests may be determined by a company’s country of incorporation, the location of the securities exchange on which a company is principally traded, or the location from which a company derives the majority of its revenues.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in fixed-income securities whose returns the Adviser believes will provide comparable returns to the equities in which the Fund invests. The Fund will only invest in fixed-income investments of investment grade quality, defined as “Baa3” and above in the case of Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and “BBB-” and above in the case of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, LLC, a division of the McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. (“S&P”) and Fitch, Inc (“Fitch”).
|Period
|MCMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|64.04%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|61.15%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|61.83%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|16.11%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|11.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|MCMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|36.97%
|2021
|6.6%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|67.91%
|2020
|3.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|3.00%
|2019
|5.3%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|47.19%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|12.36%
|Period
|MCMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|60.89%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|57.07%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|61.19%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|11.11%
|10 Yr
|8.4%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|5.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|MCMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|36.97%
|2021
|6.6%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|67.91%
|2020
|3.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|3.00%
|2019
|5.3%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|47.19%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|5.75%
|MCMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.6 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|96.60%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|9
|2354
|75.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.66 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|95.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.27%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|14.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.47%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|38.58%
|Cash
|1.52%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|60.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|12.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|13.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|11.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|13.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCMVX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.87%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|3.15%
|Technology
|19.21%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|2.10%
|Healthcare
|16.66%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|6.82%
|Industrials
|15.25%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|55.12%
|Consumer Defense
|12.14%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|4.99%
|Financial Services
|7.22%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|98.69%
|Energy
|4.64%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|80.84%
|Basic Materials
|3.01%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|77.69%
|Communication Services
|0.62%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|87.66%
|Utilities
|0.38%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|89.24%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|92.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCMVX % Rank
|US
|93.36%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|59.32%
|Non US
|5.11%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|35.43%
|MCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.21%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|3.75%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|70.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MCMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|28.03%
|MCMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.69%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|47.78%
|MCMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MCMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.41%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|15.57%
|MCMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Michael C. Rodgers is the Co-Manager of the Monongahela All Cap Value Fund. Michael is a Director at Rodgers Brothers, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for equity and fixed-income portfolios for individuals and institutional privately managed accounts at Monongahela Capital Management. Michael is the brother of Mark Rodgers and Gary Rodgers. Michael joined Rodgers Brothers, Inc. in 1998. Prior to joining Rodgers Brothers, Inc., Michael worked for Barclays Bank PLC from 1983 to 1998 in a variety of corporation finance positions. Michael has approximately 30 years of finance and investment experience. Michael attended the Pennsylvania State University and graduated with a BS in 1980. In 1982 Mr. Rodgers completed an MBA in Finance at Bowling Green State University. In 1990, Mr. Rodgers completed a MS in Real Estate at New York University's School of Continuing Education.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Mark Rodgers is the Co-Manager of the Monongahela All Cap Value Fund. Mark is President of Rodgers Brothers, Inc. d/b/a Monongahela Capital Management and the President of Monongahela Capital Management. He is portfolio manager for equity and fixed-income portfolios for individuals and institutional privately managed accounts. In 1985, Mark co-founded Rodgers Brothers, Inc. with his brother Gary Rodgers, the current CEO of Rodgers Brothers. For the six years prior to the formation of Rodgers Brothers, Inc., he was a Vice President and a registered representative of Legg, Mason, Masten Co. (formerly AE Masten,) a broker/dealer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mark is also a founder and director of Aligned Partners Trust Company, a Pittsburgh based trust company formed in 1998. Mark has more than 34 years of investment management experience. He is extensively involved in all aspects of research with respect to capital markets and a wide range of industries, individual security selection and portfolio construction. Mark is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1976 with a BS in accounting.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...