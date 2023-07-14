Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. (“Wellesley” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, seeks to maximize the Fund’s total return comprising current income and capital appreciation and preserve principal by investing in convertible bonds. Convertible bonds often provide interest income, as well as capital appreciation if the value of converting to the underlying equity increases over time. Wellesley also seeks to minimize volatility and preserve capital using various strategies, such as investing in convertible bonds that have “put” provisions, relatively short maturities, and/or a guarantee of principal by the issuer. Generally, the convertible bonds in the portfolio will have remaining maturities or put provisions of less than seven years.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in convertible bonds (the “80% Policy”). The Fund’s 80% Policy is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund defines convertible bonds as including synthetic convertible bonds and other securities that Wellesley identifies as having characteristics similar to convertible bonds, including any combination of bonds, options, index-linked securities, debt and equity instruments that Wellesley believes have convertible bond-like characteristics.

The Fund primarily invests in convertible bonds of companies that are domiciled in, or have their principal place of business or principal securities trading market in, or that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from goods produced, sales made or services performed in, the United States (“U.S. companies”). The Fund invests in convertible bonds issued by companies in a variety of sectors.

Convertible bonds are generally obligations of a company that can be converted into a predetermined number of shares of common stock of the company issuing the security. Convertible bonds generally offer both defensive characteristics (i.e., provide income during periods when the market price of the underlying common stock declines) and upside potential (i.e., may provide capital appreciation when the market price of the underlying common stock rises). The Fund is not restricted with respect to the credit quality of its holdings and invests in some convertible bonds that are rated less than investment grade or determined to be of comparable credit quality by Wellesley. Synthetic convertible bonds are financial instruments created by combining two or more separate securities that, in total, have returns that are similar to a convertible bond. Synthetic convertible bonds are created by third parties, which typically are investment banks and brokerage firms. They may include structured equity linked products (“SELPs”) and index-linked and equity-linked convertible structured notes. There is no limit on the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that will be allocated among convertible bonds and synthetic convertibles. The Fund from time to time invests in securities that have been privately placed but are eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers such as the Fund under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Wellesley will purchase a convertible bond when it believes there is a high probability that the principal amount of the fixed-income component of the investment will be repaid upon put or maturity and the conversion component offers potential upside. Wellesley attempts to identify convertible bonds that are trading at attractive valuations relative to Wellesley’s evaluation of the issuer’s creditworthiness. Wellesley’s investment process includes the use of both quantitative and fundamental research on each issuer to analyze credit quality and the specific terms of each offering. In general, Wellesley sells securities when an issuer’s credit quality deteriorates, the conversion feature of a security is no longer a likely source of capital appreciation, to increase diversification, or when Wellesley believes more attractive investments are available.

In addition to convertible bonds, the Fund may invest in other types of securities and instruments including equity and other exchange-traded securities, high yield bonds (also called “junk bonds”), real estate investment trusts (“REITS”), short-term debt securities, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and money market instruments.