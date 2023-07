The Fund primarily invests in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large-capitalization companies. The Fund currently considers large-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization at the time of purchase within the range of capitalizations of companies in the S& P 500 Index or the Russell 1000® Index. As of January 31, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the S&P 500 Index was $3.552 billion to $2,868 billion. As of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Russell 1000® Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021), the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 1000® Index was $3.6 billion to $2,172.9 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently drops below or appreciates above the large-capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of large-capitalization companies at any given time.

Montrusco Bolton Investments, Inc., the subadviser to the Fund (“Montrusco Bolton” or the “Subadviser”), employs a “growth-at-a-reasonable-price” (“GARP”) investment philosophy for the Fund when seeking to invest in companies that exhibit both growth and value characteristics. Montrusco Bolton selects stocks based on a fundamental, bottom-up analysis. Montrusco Bolton integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (“SDG”) into its investment process through three elements: risk reduction through exclusions; investing in companies with high

sustainability scores under Montrusco Bolton’s scoring system; and exerting influence over company management through active engagement. With respect to each potential investment, Montrusco Bolton scores the issuer’s sustainability by evaluating a set of ESG risk factors developed by Montrusco Bolton using independent analysis from third parties such as Sustainalytics as well as Montrusco Bolton’s own internal analysis. Montrusco Bolton then evaluates the issuer against certain identified SDGs. Montrusco Bolton further narrows the investment universe based on quality and growth factors, including low leverage, high return on invested capital and above sector earnings-per-share growth.

At times, depending on market and other conditions, and in the sole discretion of the Subadviser, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, business sectors or industries. The Fund currently expects to hold between 25 and 40 positions at any time. The Fund is non-diversified.