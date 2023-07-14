Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
23.3%
1 yr return
22.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.8%
Net Assets
$292 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.9%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 99.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MCGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|5.84%
|1 Yr
|22.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|7.95%
|3 Yr
|-11.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|85.21%
|5 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|88.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|98.58%
* Annualized
|MCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|292 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|71.65%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|20
|3702
|97.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|143 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|63.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.91%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|11.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|36.80%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|60.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|38.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|41.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|33.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|36.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCGAX % Rank
|Technology
|39.40%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|9.15%
|Healthcare
|18.40%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|42.61%
|Industrials
|14.76%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|51.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.44%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|88.38%
|Communication Services
|7.51%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|8.10%
|Financial Services
|7.42%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|44.01%
|Consumer Defense
|4.07%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|16.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|86.27%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|74.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|82.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCGAX % Rank
|US
|92.39%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|65.32%
|Non US
|6.27%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|24.30%
|MCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|39.89%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|41.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|11.18%
|MCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|58.82%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|99.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|88.63%
|MCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|40.49%
|MCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|67.14%
|MCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Timothy Manning Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Boston University, 1997 Professional Experience State Street, 1996 – 2000 John Hancock Financial Services, 2000 – 2002 RiverSource Investments, 2002 – 2007 Wellington Management, 2007 – Present
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
