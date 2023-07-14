Home
Trending ETFs

MCGAX (Mutual Fund)

MCGAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

23.3%

1 yr return

22.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.8%

Net Assets

$292 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MCGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Mid Cap Growth
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Manning

Fund Description

The fund normally invests primarily in stocks of medium sized companies which the fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (the “sub-adviser”), believes will earn high returns on invested capital, benefit from long term secular growth trends, and meet the sub-adviser’s long term valuation criteria. Under normal circumstances, the sub-adviser invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities of medium sized (or mid-cap) companies and other investments with similar economic characteristics. The sub-adviser considers mid-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, are within the range of capitalization of the companies that are included in the Russell Midcap®Growth Index1. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index ranged from approximately $1.22 billion to $58.76 billion. Over time, the capitalizations of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index will change. As they do, the size of the companies in which the fund invests may change.The fund’s equity securities may include common stocks and preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on other national securities exchanges and, generally to a lesser extent, stocks that are traded over-the-counter. The fund normally emphasizes common stocks. The fund may also invest in foreign securities. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks.The fund may also invest its assets in cash, cash equivalent securities or short-term debt securities, repurchase agreements and money market instruments. Generally, 5% or less of the fund’s assets will be invested in cash and cash equivalents.1 “Russell®” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.
Read More

MCGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.3% -26.9% 59.5% 5.84%
1 Yr 22.6% -43.3% 860.3% 7.95%
3 Yr -11.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 85.21%
5 Yr -11.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 88.87%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 98.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 58.19%
2021 -14.7% -52.0% 83.9% 91.39%
2020 7.4% -17.6% 195.3% 58.82%
2019 8.9% -16.0% 9.5% 1.75%
2018 -12.2% -13.6% 24.1% 99.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.3% -53.4% 55.3% 5.31%
1 Yr 22.6% -60.3% 860.3% 7.42%
3 Yr -11.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 85.34%
5 Yr -3.9%* -27.5% 82.7% 69.96%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 98.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 58.19%
2021 -14.7% -52.0% 83.9% 91.39%
2020 7.4% -17.6% 195.3% 59.01%
2019 8.9% -16.0% 9.5% 1.75%
2018 -4.4% -13.6% 24.1% 82.28%

NAV & Total Return History

MCGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCGAX Category Low Category High MCGAX % Rank
Net Assets 292 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 71.65%
Number of Holdings 29 20 3702 97.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 143 M 360 K 10.9 B 63.73%
Weighting of Top 10 48.91% 5.5% 92.1% 11.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gartner Inc 6.73%
  2. Icon PLC 6.27%
  3. TransUnion 5.87%
  4. CDW Corp 4.74%
  5. Lululemon Athletica Inc 4.58%
  6. KLA Corp 4.54%
  7. Seagen Inc Ordinary Shares 4.53%
  8. Etsy Inc 4.40%
  9. Omnicell Inc 4.38%
  10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc 4.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCGAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 23.99% 100.52% 36.80%
Cash 		1.34% -0.52% 26.94% 60.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 38.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 41.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 33.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 36.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCGAX % Rank
Technology 		39.40% 0.04% 62.17% 9.15%
Healthcare 		18.40% 0.00% 43.77% 42.61%
Industrials 		14.76% 0.00% 38.23% 51.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.44% 0.00% 57.41% 88.38%
Communication Services 		7.51% 0.00% 18.33% 8.10%
Financial Services 		7.42% 0.00% 43.01% 44.01%
Consumer Defense 		4.07% 0.00% 16.40% 16.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 50.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 86.27%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 74.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 82.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCGAX % Rank
US 		92.39% 23.38% 100.52% 65.32%
Non US 		6.27% 0.00% 35.22% 24.30%

MCGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.02% 19.28% 39.89%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 41.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 11.18%

Sales Fees

MCGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 58.82%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 0.00% 250.31% 88.63%

MCGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCGAX Category Low Category High MCGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 40.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCGAX Category Low Category High MCGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -2.24% 2.75% 67.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Manning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Timothy Manning Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Boston University, 1997 Professional Experience State Street, 1996 – 2000 John Hancock Financial Services, 2000 – 2002 RiverSource Investments, 2002 – 2007 Wellington Management, 2007 – Present

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

