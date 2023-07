Alister Hibbert Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2010; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2008 to 2009; Portfolio manager at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership from 2005 to 2008; Previously, Hibbert is a portfolio manager and research analyst with Oeschle International from 2004 to 2005. Prior to joining the company, he worked as senior European portfolio manager at Invesco Perpetual Asset Management. He began his investment career when he joined the Group from 1996 to 2004 as an economist within the Continental European Equity team. Alister managed the INVESCO GT Continental European Fund and INVESCO GT Pan European Fund.