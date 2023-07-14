The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio comprised of (i) futures contracts, forward and spot contracts, and/or options on futures contracts on or related to the following sectors: currencies, interest rate instruments, stock indices, metals, energy and agricultural commodities, (the “Futures Component”) and (ii) equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), currently implemented via a portfolio of ETFs, but may also be implemented and/or augmented by single-name or baskets of equity securities, and common stocks (the “Equity Component”), intended to capitalize on the non-correlated, long term historical performance of the equities and managed futures asset classes The Fund also holds a large portion of its assets in cash, money market mutual funds, U.S. Treasury Securities, and other cash equivalents, some or all of which will serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s investments.

Futures Component: The Futures Component of the Fund’s portfolio may hold long and short positions on futures contracts, forward contracts and options on futures contracts, and maintains cash and cash equivalents to be utilized as margin or collateral. The Fund invests 30% to 70% of its assets in the Futures Component. The Futures Component of the Fund’s assets are allocated among various asset classes including equity, fixed income, commodities and currencies. Investments may be made in domestic and foreign markets, including emerging markets. Investment in these instruments may be made by the Fund directly or indirectly by investing through its Subsidiary (as described below).

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Millburn Ridgefield Corporation (the “Sub-Advisor”), utilizes a set of proprietary trading systems, developed by the Sub-Advisor to determine the Fund’s asset allocations. The trading systems generate buy or sell decisions in a particular market based on the analysis of technical market information (such as price, liquidity, and transaction costs) and/or non-price economic variables (such as economic statistics, interest rates, and supply/demand measures). The trading systems analyze these factors over a broad time spectrum that may range from several minutes to multiple years. The Sub-Advisor analyzes a number of additional factors in determining how the markets traded are allocated in the portfolio including, but not limited to: profitability of an asset class or market; liquidity of a particular market; professional judgement; desired diversification among markets and asset classes; transaction costs; exchange regulations

and depth of market. Decisions whether to trade a particular market require the exercise of judgment. The decision not to trade certain markets for certain periods, or to reduce the size of a position in a particular market, may result at times in missing significant profit opportunities. The allocations are reviewed at least monthly, although changes may occur more or less frequently.

Equity Component. The Equity Component is intended to provide the Fund’s portfolio with long-term, strategic exposure to a number of U.S. and international liquid equity securities. The companies held by the Fund and the ETFs held by the Fund may be of any market capitalization, sector and geographic location (including emerging markets). The Fund invests 30% to 70% of its assets in the Equity Component. The Fund’s Equity Component investments are taken on a relatively passive, long-only, “buy-and-hold” basis.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

Investments in Subsidiary – The Sub-Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the "Subsidiary"). The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in commodities and other futures contracts. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.