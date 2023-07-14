Home
M Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
MBOVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.11 -0.11 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (MBOVX) Primary
M Large Cap Value Fund

MBOVX | Fund

$14.11

$134 M

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$134 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

M Large Cap Value Fund

MBOVX | Fund

$14.11

$134 M

0.00%

0.65%

MBOVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    M Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    M Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry Otto

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine"), the Fund's sub-adviser, defines "large capitalization" companies as those companies with market

capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the "Index"). As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was between approximately $135 million and $2.8 trillion. This strategy is not fundamental (it may be changed without shareholder approval), but should the Fund decide to change this strategy, it will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice.

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that, in Brandywine's opinion, are undervalued or out of favor. Brandywine invests in securities that meet its value criteria, primarily price-to-earnings, price-to-book, price momentum and share change and quality, based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. The Fund expects to hold approximately 175-250 stocks under normal market conditions.

Brandywine bases portfolio price targets on quantitative criteria determined in its sell process. Brandywine's systems update these quantitatively determined buy and sell limits on a daily basis. Buy candidates must have a price that qualifies the stock as a value such that the price-to-earnings ratio is in the lower 40% of its universe or the price-to-book is in the lower 25% of its universe at time of purchase. Additionally, the current price compared to the price nine months ago must place it above the lower quartile of other universe stocks when ranked by nine-month price momentum and the change in shares outstanding over the past year must place it below the upper quartile.

Sell candidates will have a price that when compared to earnings and book place the stock above the median on a price-to-earnings basis and above the 40th percentile on a price-to-book basis. If a stock's price declines relative to the universe such that it falls to the lower 10% of stocks as ranked on nine-month price momentum or the company issues sufficient shares to rank among the top 10% largest issuers (as a percentage of shares outstanding) in the year, the holding will be a sell candidate. Additionally, a stock will be sold if the capitalization falls 20% below the minimum purchase capitalization criteria.

Brandywine may modify buy and sell trigger points and decisions only due to tracking error considerations, trading opportunities or limitations such as position, industry or sector size. Brandywine does not violate its buy and sell rules based on analyst affinity for the stock. Its investment process requires disciplined buy and sell decisions rules with carefully outlined exceptions.

If a security experiences a severe fundamental deterioration event that is not captured in the price change, share change or valuation rules, Brandywine will initiate a sell. The rank order of the most common occurrences are price momentum, valuation expansion into the sell range, share issuance or fundamental deterioration.

MBOVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -13.6% 215.2% 89.74%
1 Yr 2.9% -58.6% 197.5% 60.02%
3 Yr 9.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 24.33%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 53.29%
10 Yr 0.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 62.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -65.1% 22.3% 23.41%
2021 13.2% -25.3% 25.5% 7.16%
2020 -2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 89.29%
2019 3.7% -9.2% 10.4% 75.50%
2018 -4.5% -9.4% 3.1% 79.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -13.6% 215.2% 86.67%
1 Yr 2.9% -58.6% 197.5% 58.74%
3 Yr 9.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 24.50%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 65.38%
10 Yr 0.4%* -4.7% 19.9% 89.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -65.1% 22.3% 23.41%
2021 13.2% -25.3% 25.5% 7.16%
2020 -2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 89.29%
2019 3.7% -9.2% 10.4% 75.59%
2018 -4.5% -8.9% 3.3% 87.62%

NAV & Total Return History

MBOVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MBOVX Category Low Category High MBOVX % Rank
Net Assets 134 M 1 M 151 B 84.35%
Number of Holdings 217 2 1727 8.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.4 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.09%
Weighting of Top 10 29.84% 5.0% 99.2% 37.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 4.42%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.20%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.80%
  4. Bank of America Corp 3.53%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.53%
  6. Oracle Corp 3.15%
  7. Verizon Communications Inc 2.90%
  8. AbbVie Inc 2.71%
  9. AT&T Inc 2.68%
  10. Lowe's Companies Inc 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MBOVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.83% 28.02% 125.26% 39.66%
Cash 		1.16% -88.20% 71.98% 57.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 16.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 8.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 9.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 11.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBOVX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.02% 0.00% 58.05% 11.88%
Healthcare 		20.91% 0.00% 30.08% 12.38%
Technology 		10.18% 0.00% 54.02% 53.88%
Industrials 		8.66% 0.00% 42.76% 80.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.20% 0.00% 22.74% 21.37%
Consumer Defense 		7.43% 0.00% 34.10% 64.85%
Energy 		7.38% 0.00% 54.00% 56.52%
Utilities 		5.09% 0.00% 27.04% 41.58%
Basic Materials 		3.80% 0.00% 21.69% 40.51%
Communication Services 		2.91% 0.00% 26.58% 84.24%
Real Estate 		0.42% 0.00% 90.54% 81.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBOVX % Rank
US 		97.18% 24.51% 121.23% 25.45%
Non US 		1.65% 0.00% 41.42% 70.69%

MBOVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MBOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.04% 45.41% 75.65%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.50% 22.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MBOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MBOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MBOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 488.00% 73.18%

MBOVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MBOVX Category Low Category High MBOVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 59.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MBOVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MBOVX Category Low Category High MBOVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.67% -1.51% 4.28% 32.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MBOVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MBOVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry Otto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.

Steven Tonkovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.

Joseph Kirby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Joe is the lead portfolio manager for the Diversified Large Cap Value Equity strategy. He serves as a portfolio manager and securities analyst on the Diversified Value Equity team. Joe contributes to the quantitative and fundamental analysis of securities for the Diversified Value Equity portfolios by consistently applying Brandywine Global's disciplined management exclusionary process. Since joining the Firm and Diversified Team in 1994, Joe has been involved in each aspect of the portfolio process, including leading the trading efforts for all Diversified portfolios from 1997 through 2000. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, he was with CoreStates Financial Corporation as an auditor (1992-1994). Joe earned a B.S. in Finance from DeSales University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

