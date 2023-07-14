Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$134 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.8%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine"), the Fund's sub-adviser, defines "large capitalization" companies as those companies with market
capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the "Index"). As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was between approximately $135 million and $2.8 trillion. This strategy is not fundamental (it may be changed without shareholder approval), but should the Fund decide to change this strategy, it will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice.
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that, in Brandywine's opinion, are undervalued or out of favor. Brandywine invests in securities that meet its value criteria, primarily price-to-earnings, price-to-book, price momentum and share change and quality, based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. The Fund expects to hold approximately 175-250 stocks under normal market conditions.
Brandywine bases portfolio price targets on quantitative criteria determined in its sell process. Brandywine's systems update these quantitatively determined buy and sell limits on a daily basis. Buy candidates must have a price that qualifies the stock as a value such that the price-to-earnings ratio is in the lower 40% of its universe or the price-to-book is in the lower 25% of its universe at time of purchase. Additionally, the current price compared to the price nine months ago must place it above the lower quartile of other universe stocks when ranked by nine-month price momentum and the change in shares outstanding over the past year must place it below the upper quartile.
Sell candidates will have a price that when compared to earnings and book place the stock above the median on a price-to-earnings basis and above the 40th percentile on a price-to-book basis. If a stock's price declines relative to the universe such that it falls to the lower 10% of stocks as ranked on nine-month price momentum or the company issues sufficient shares to rank among the top 10% largest issuers (as a percentage of shares outstanding) in the year, the holding will be a sell candidate. Additionally, a stock will be sold if the capitalization falls 20% below the minimum purchase capitalization criteria.
Brandywine may modify buy and sell trigger points and decisions only due to tracking error considerations, trading opportunities or limitations such as position, industry or sector size. Brandywine does not violate its buy and sell rules based on analyst affinity for the stock. Its investment process requires disciplined buy and sell decisions rules with carefully outlined exceptions.
If a security experiences a severe fundamental deterioration event that is not captured in the price change, share change or valuation rules, Brandywine will initiate a sell. The rank order of the most common occurrences are price momentum, valuation expansion into the sell range, share issuance or fundamental deterioration.
|Period
|MBOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|89.74%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|60.02%
|3 Yr
|9.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|24.33%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|53.29%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|62.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|MBOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|23.41%
|2021
|13.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|7.16%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|89.29%
|2019
|3.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|75.50%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|79.98%
|MBOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBOVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|134 M
|1 M
|151 B
|84.35%
|Number of Holdings
|217
|2
|1727
|8.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.4 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|83.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.84%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|37.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBOVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.83%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|39.66%
|Cash
|1.16%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|57.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|8.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|9.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|11.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBOVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.02%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|11.88%
|Healthcare
|20.91%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|12.38%
|Technology
|10.18%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|53.88%
|Industrials
|8.66%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|80.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.20%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|21.37%
|Consumer Defense
|7.43%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|64.85%
|Energy
|7.38%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|56.52%
|Utilities
|5.09%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|41.58%
|Basic Materials
|3.80%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|40.51%
|Communication Services
|2.91%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|84.24%
|Real Estate
|0.42%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|81.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBOVX % Rank
|US
|97.18%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|25.45%
|Non US
|1.65%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|70.69%
|MBOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|75.65%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MBOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MBOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MBOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|73.18%
|MBOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBOVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.41%
|MBOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MBOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBOVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.67%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|32.03%
|MBOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.
Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.
Joe is the lead portfolio manager for the Diversified Large Cap Value Equity strategy. He serves as a portfolio manager and securities analyst on the Diversified Value Equity team. Joe contributes to the quantitative and fundamental analysis of securities for the Diversified Value Equity portfolios by consistently applying Brandywine Global's disciplined management exclusionary process. Since joining the Firm and Diversified Team in 1994, Joe has been involved in each aspect of the portfolio process, including leading the trading efforts for all Diversified portfolios from 1997 through 2000. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, he was with CoreStates Financial Corporation as an auditor (1992-1994). Joe earned a B.S. in Finance from DeSales University.
