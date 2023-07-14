The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine"), the Fund's sub-adviser, defines "large capitalization" companies as those companies with market

capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the "Index"). As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was between approximately $135 million and $2.8 trillion. This strategy is not fundamental (it may be changed without shareholder approval), but should the Fund decide to change this strategy, it will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice.

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that, in Brandywine's opinion, are undervalued or out of favor. Brandywine invests in securities that meet its value criteria, primarily price-to-earnings, price-to-book, price momentum and share change and quality, based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. The Fund expects to hold approximately 175-250 stocks under normal market conditions.

Brandywine bases portfolio price targets on quantitative criteria determined in its sell process. Brandywine's systems update these quantitatively determined buy and sell limits on a daily basis. Buy candidates must have a price that qualifies the stock as a value such that the price-to-earnings ratio is in the lower 40% of its universe or the price-to-book is in the lower 25% of its universe at time of purchase. Additionally, the current price compared to the price nine months ago must place it above the lower quartile of other universe stocks when ranked by nine-month price momentum and the change in shares outstanding over the past year must place it below the upper quartile.

Sell candidates will have a price that when compared to earnings and book place the stock above the median on a price-to-earnings basis and above the 40th percentile on a price-to-book basis. If a stock's price declines relative to the universe such that it falls to the lower 10% of stocks as ranked on nine-month price momentum or the company issues sufficient shares to rank among the top 10% largest issuers (as a percentage of shares outstanding) in the year, the holding will be a sell candidate. Additionally, a stock will be sold if the capitalization falls 20% below the minimum purchase capitalization criteria.

Brandywine may modify buy and sell trigger points and decisions only due to tracking error considerations, trading opportunities or limitations such as position, industry or sector size. Brandywine does not violate its buy and sell rules based on analyst affinity for the stock. Its investment process requires disciplined buy and sell decisions rules with carefully outlined exceptions.

If a security experiences a severe fundamental deterioration event that is not captured in the price change, share change or valuation rules, Brandywine will initiate a sell. The rank order of the most common occurrences are price momentum, valuation expansion into the sell range, share issuance or fundamental deterioration.