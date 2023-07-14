Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$492 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 2.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 182.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests approximately 60% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks and 40% of its assets in fixed-income securities (such as bonds) and cash equivalents. Although this 60/40 ratio may vary, under normal market conditions, the Fund has adopted a fundamental policy that it will be a "balanced" fund. This fundamental policy cannot be changed without the approval of the Fund's shareholders. As a "balanced" fund, the Fund will invest at least 25% of the value of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. Asset allocation decisions are made by New York Life Investment Management LLC, the Fund’s Manager, based on its tactical view of the market. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including ETFs advised by affiliates of the Manager and ETFs advised by unaffiliated advisers, to facilitate rebalancing the Fund’s allocation between equity and fixed-income exposures.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, but only in such securities that NYL Investors LLC (“NYL Investors”), the Subadvisor for the fixed-income portion of the Fund, and Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington”), the Subadvisor for the equity portion of the Fund, in accordance with each Subadvisor's investment process described below. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, such as futures and options, to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.
Under normal market conditions, the Subadvisors seek to keep the portfolio fully invested rather than taking temporary cash positions with respect to their portions of the Fund's assets. The Subadvisors will sell a security if it becomes relatively overvalued, if better opportunities are identified, or if they determine that the initial investment expectations are not being met.
Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.
Equity Investment Process: Wellington invests in equity securities issued by companies of any size or market capitalization range. While Wellington does not limit its investments to issuers within a particular capitalization range, it generally invests in large capitalization companies (as represented by the market cap range of the Russell 1000® Index, which ranged from $435 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). Wellington may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market securities. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
Wellington seeks to identify companies that are financially sound but temporarily out-of-favor, and that provide above-average potential total returns at below average valuations. Wellington employs a “bottom-up” approach to investment research, and seeks to capitalize on investor behavioral biases by investing in companies with an attractive combination of valuation, quality and capital return, and by taking a long-term view. Quality can be assessed across metrics including free cash flow margin, return on invested capital and net debt to EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Wellington may sell stocks when Wellington’s target price is achieved, Wellington’s fundamental outlook with respect to the stock has changed, or in the event Wellington believes more attractive investment alternatives exist.
Wellington may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, Wellington has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. Wellington believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. Wellington has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. Wellington also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
Fixed-Income Investment Process: NYL Investors generally invests in U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and investment grade corporate bonds. NYL Investors selects fixed-income securities based on their credit quality, duration and price. The fixed-income portion of the portfolio normally has an intermediate term duration that ranges from three to five years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the market price of a debt security with a duration of four years would be expected to fall approximately 4% if interest rates rose by one percentage point immediately. The Fund typically invests in investment grade securities, as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization when purchased, or if unrated, determined by NYL Investors to be of comparable quality.
The Fund's investments may include variable rate notes, floating rate notes and mortgage-related securities (including mortgage-backed) securities, which are debt securities whose values are based on underlying pools of mortgages, and asset-backed securities, which are debt securities whose values are based on underlying pools of credit receivables.
|Period
|MBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|91.18%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|64.55%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|62.98%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|80.46%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|76.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|MBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|3.99%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|96.70%
|2020
|1.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|74.55%
|2019
|2.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|70.93%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|86.52%
|Period
|MBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|91.59%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|64.10%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|63.29%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|71.15%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|58.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|MBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|3.99%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|96.70%
|2020
|1.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|74.55%
|2019
|2.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|71.39%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|55.49%
|MBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBNBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|492 M
|658 K
|207 B
|63.57%
|Number of Holdings
|212
|2
|15351
|36.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|132 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|70.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.33%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|65.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNBX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.69%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|42.10%
|Bonds
|34.57%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|45.37%
|Cash
|4.02%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|47.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.72%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|35.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|77.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|71.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNBX % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.41%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|2.05%
|Financial Services
|18.83%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|8.33%
|Industrials
|13.23%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|9.56%
|Technology
|11.36%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|89.48%
|Communication Services
|6.53%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|61.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.36%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|83.06%
|Utilities
|6.12%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|11.34%
|Energy
|5.84%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|34.84%
|Real Estate
|4.96%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|29.51%
|Consumer Defense
|3.23%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|87.84%
|Basic Materials
|1.13%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|92.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNBX % Rank
|US
|57.93%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|17.98%
|Non US
|2.76%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|80.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNBX % Rank
|Government
|40.93%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|19.89%
|Cash & Equivalents
|26.86%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|10.49%
|Corporate
|26.14%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|65.12%
|Securitized
|6.07%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|77.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|58.04%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|72.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MBNBX % Rank
|US
|31.20%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|41.14%
|Non US
|3.37%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|55.59%
|MBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.12%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|5.56%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|80.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|MBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|1.01%
|MBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|182.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|95.61%
|MBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBNBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|62.50%
|MBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MBNBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.21%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|95.55%
|MBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.673
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2011
11.42
11.4%
Jae Yoon, CFA. From 2005-2009, Mr. Yoon was employed by New York Life Investments where he led the Investment Consulting Group. In 2009, Mr. Yoon joined MacKay Shields LLC as a Senior Managing Director responsible for Risk Management. In his role at MacKay Shields, Mr. Yoon worked side-by-side with the portfolio managers directly enhancing the risk management processes across all portfolios. In January 2011, Mr. Yoon re-joined New York Life Investments and leads the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Yoon obtained a B.S. and a Masters degree from Cornell University and attended New York University’s Stern School of Business MBA program. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Jonathan Swaney was an employee of New York Life Investments from 1997-2009 and was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research at New York Life Investments’ Equity Investors Group. Also within New York Life Investments, Mr. Swaney previously worked with the Investment Consulting Group and was a portfolio manager with the Quantitative Strategies unit. In 2009, Mr. Swaney joined Madison Square Investors LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life. While at Madison Square Investors LLC, Mr. Swaney was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research. In January 2011, Mr. Swaney re-joined New York Life Investments as part of the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Swaney began his career in financil services working on the fixed income desk at the Vanguard Group after earned his B.A. in Political Science from The College of William & Mary in 1991. He also spent several years with a hedge fund of funds before coming to New York Life Investments in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2017
4.57
4.6%
Ken Sommer joined New York Life Investment Management LLC (predecessor of NYL Investors LLC) in 2005. Mr. Sommer is a Managing Director in the Investment Grade Portfolio Management team of NYL Investors' Fixed Income Investors. He assumed this role in 2018 and has over 15 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Sommer was a sector specialist overseeing all corporate bond execution for the Investment Grade Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining New York Life, he was an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments. Mr. Sommer received a B.S. from Binghamton University and an M.B.A. from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mr. Rzad has managed the MainStay Balanced and MainStay Short Term Bond Funds since 2018. He is a Senior Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Investors, within NYL Investors. Mr. Rzad has 27 years of investment management and financial services experience. Mr. Rzad joined New York Life in 2000 and previously served as Head of the Investment Grade Credit team where he oversaw all investment activity related to the public investment grade asset class. Prior to joining New York Life, Mr. Rzad held various investment related positions at MetLife, Lehman Brothers and PaineWebber. Mr. Rzad received a B.S. and an M.B.A from Cornell University and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2021
1.24
1.2%
Adam H. Illfelder, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. He has been involved in portfolio management for the equity portion of the Fund since 2017 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2008. He has 23 years of investment management experience. Mr. Illfelder earned his MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 2001) and his BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania (1997). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
