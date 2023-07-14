The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through exposure to a broad and diverse group of securities of non-U.S. companies in countries with developed and emerging markets. The Fund invests in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the Non-U.S. Universe. For purposes of the Fund, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("Dimensional") defines the Non-U.S. Universe as a market capitalization weighted set (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the Non-U.S. Universe it represents) of non-U.S. companies in developed and emerging markets that have been authorized for investment as approved markets by Dimensional's Investment Committee. The Fund may pursue its investment objective by investing its assets directly and/or indirectly in the Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio of DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. (the "Underlying Fund"). The Underlying Fund purchases a broad and diverse group of securities associated with emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development). The Underlying Fund invests in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. As of the date of this prospectus, it is anticipated that a significant portion of the Fund's assets will be invested indirectly through the Underlying Fund.

The Fund's increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Fund's assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the Non-U.S. Universe. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, Dimensional may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. In assessing profitability, Dimensional considers different ratios, such as that of earnings or profits from operations relative to book value or assets. The criteria Dimensional uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. Dimensional determines company size on a country or region-specific basis and based primarily on market capitalization. Dimensional may adjust the representation in the Fund of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, investment characteristics, and other factors that Dimensional determines to be appropriate. In assessing a company's investment characteristics, Dimensional considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria Dimensional uses for assessing a company's investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time.

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers located in at least three countries other than the United States. These countries may include, but are not limited to, the nations of Western Europe, North and South America, Australia, Africa and Asia. This strategy is not fundamental (it may be

changed without shareholder approval), but should the Fund decide to change this strategy, it will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in emerging markets.

The Fund may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Fund. Because many of the Fund's investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Fund may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.