Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

M International Equity Fund

mutual fund
MBEQX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.5 -0.05 -0.37%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (MBEQX) Primary
MBEQX (Mutual Fund)

M International Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.5 -0.05 -0.37%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (MBEQX) Primary
MBEQX (Mutual Fund)

M International Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.5 -0.05 -0.37%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (MBEQX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

M International Equity Fund

MBEQX | Fund

$13.50

$232 M

0.00%

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$232 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

M International Equity Fund

MBEQX | Fund

$13.50

$232 M

0.00%

0.58%

MBEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    M International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    M Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Collins-Dean

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through exposure to a broad and diverse group of securities of non-U.S. companies in countries with developed and emerging markets. The Fund invests in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the Non-U.S. Universe. For purposes of the Fund, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("Dimensional") defines the Non-U.S. Universe as a market capitalization weighted set (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the Non-U.S. Universe it represents) of non-U.S. companies in developed and emerging markets that have been authorized for investment as approved markets by Dimensional's Investment Committee. The Fund may pursue its investment objective by investing its assets directly and/or indirectly in the Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio of DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. (the "Underlying Fund"). The Underlying Fund purchases a broad and diverse group of securities associated with emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development). The Underlying Fund invests in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. As of the date of this prospectus, it is anticipated that a significant portion of the Fund's assets will be invested indirectly through the Underlying Fund.

The Fund's increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Fund's assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the Non-U.S. Universe. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, Dimensional may consider additional factors such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios. In assessing profitability, Dimensional considers different ratios, such as that of earnings or profits from operations relative to book value or assets. The criteria Dimensional uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. Dimensional determines company size on a country or region-specific basis and based primarily on market capitalization. Dimensional may adjust the representation in the Fund of an eligible company, or exclude a company, after considering such factors as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, size, relative price, profitability, investment characteristics, and other factors that Dimensional determines to be appropriate. In assessing a company's investment characteristics, Dimensional considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria Dimensional uses for assessing a company's investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time.

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers located in at least three countries other than the United States. These countries may include, but are not limited to, the nations of Western Europe, North and South America, Australia, Africa and Asia. This strategy is not fundamental (it may be

changed without shareholder approval), but should the Fund decide to change this strategy, it will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in emerging markets.

The Fund may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities and indices, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Fund. Because many of the Fund's investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Fund may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

Read More

MBEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% 2.1% 19.2% 64.83%
1 Yr 15.4% -20.6% 27.8% 73.80%
3 Yr 6.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 16.54%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.9% 60.9% 65.49%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 59.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -43.6% 71.3% 32.38%
2021 4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 25.22%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.96%
2019 4.0% -0.5% 8.5% 76.89%
2018 -4.8% -13.0% -0.7% 79.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -16.4% 19.2% 63.28%
1 Yr 15.4% -27.2% 27.8% 69.15%
3 Yr 6.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 15.61%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.9% 60.9% 70.33%
10 Yr 1.2%* -2.6% 10.2% 83.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -43.6% 71.3% 32.38%
2021 4.1% -15.4% 9.4% 25.22%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.96%
2019 4.0% -0.5% 8.5% 76.89%
2018 -4.8% -13.0% -0.7% 85.71%

NAV & Total Return History

MBEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MBEQX Category Low Category High MBEQX % Rank
Net Assets 232 M 1.02 M 369 B 72.69%
Number of Holdings 2676 1 10801 4.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 81.6 M 0 34.5 B 65.73%
Weighting of Top 10 35.35% 1.9% 101.9% 19.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity I 29.43%
  2. Nestle SA 1.50%
  3. Nestle SA 1.50%
  4. Nestle SA 1.50%
  5. Nestle SA 1.50%
  6. Nestle SA 1.50%
  7. Nestle SA 1.50%
  8. Nestle SA 1.50%
  9. Nestle SA 1.50%
  10. Nestle SA 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MBEQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 0.00% 122.60% 32.25%
Cash 		0.96% -65.15% 100.00% 64.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 1.87% 7.62%
Other 		0.02% -16.47% 17.36% 31.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 10.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 20.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBEQX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.90% 0.00% 47.75% 61.01%
Industrials 		14.48% 5.17% 99.49% 55.83%
Technology 		11.91% 0.00% 36.32% 45.76%
Basic Materials 		11.50% 0.00% 23.86% 7.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.25% 0.00% 36.36% 30.36%
Healthcare 		7.72% 0.00% 21.01% 88.20%
Consumer Defense 		7.57% 0.00% 32.29% 81.87%
Communication Services 		6.44% 0.00% 21.69% 43.74%
Energy 		6.27% 0.00% 16.89% 20.00%
Utilities 		3.34% 0.00% 13.68% 32.09%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 14.59% 33.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBEQX % Rank
Non US 		98.31% 0.00% 124.02% 19.04%
US 		0.69% -7.71% 68.98% 83.92%

MBEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MBEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.02% 26.51% 79.62%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.60% 17.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MBEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MBEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MBEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 2.00% 247.00% 11.25%

MBEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MBEQX Category Low Category High MBEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 57.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MBEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MBEQX Category Low Category High MBEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.20% -0.93% 6.38% 28.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MBEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MBEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Collins-Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2018

3.47

3.5%

Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2018

3.47

3.5%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2018

3.47

3.5%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2018

3.47

3.5%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×