The Fund has adopted a policy to invest exclusively in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and in repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities in order to qualify as a “government money market fund” under federal regulations. The Fund may also hold cash from time to time. A “government money market fund” is a money market fund that invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by the foregoing. A “government money market fund” is exempt from requirements that permit money market funds to impose a “liquidity fee” and/or a “redemption gate” that temporarily restricts redemptions. In selecting investments, the Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s share price at $1.00. The share price remaining stable at $1.00 means that the Fund would preserve the principal value of your investment.

In addition, the Fund has adopted a policy that provides, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and in repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, shareholders would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes.