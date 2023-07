The Fund invests primarily in both dividend and non-dividend paying common stocks of U.S. companies that the Advisor believes are financially strong and meet specific valuation criteria using the principles of value investing based on Classic Valuation Analysis. Using valuation models, statistics such as earnings growth, dividend growth, return on equity and book value are analyzed versus their historical, current and projected levels to determine a company’s “Intrinsic Value.” The Fund invests primarily in large capitalization companies, which the Advisor defines as companies with minimum market capitalizations of $2 billion at the time of purchase. Stocks will be sold when the Advisor believes they no longer represent value. The Fund may invest in any sector. At times, the Advisor may overweight the Fund’s portfolio in one or more particular sectors, and/or underweight the Fund’s portfolio or not invest in one or more particular sectors.