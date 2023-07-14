Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$1.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.5%
Expense Ratio 1.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 137.56%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MASNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|48.03%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|20.73%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|28.51%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|20.18%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MASNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|42.59%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|41.94%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|42.22%
|2019
|1.3%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|70.30%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|16.75%
|Period
|MASNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|48.03%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|19.27%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|26.51%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|19.28%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MASNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|42.59%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|42.34%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|14.22%
|2019
|1.3%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|56.93%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|8.90%
|MASNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MASNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.44 B
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|9.59%
|Number of Holdings
|1850
|4
|4478
|7.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.7 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|63.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.49%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|66.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASNX % Rank
|Bonds
|60.51%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|19.43%
|Stocks
|29.90%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|53.71%
|Cash
|7.27%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|65.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.09%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|13.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.12%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|16.25%
|Other
|0.12%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|67.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASNX % Rank
|Technology
|23.77%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|9.06%
|Communication Services
|16.60%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|2.76%
|Financial Services
|15.36%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|42.13%
|Industrials
|9.90%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|33.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.58%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|80.31%
|Healthcare
|7.74%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|60.24%
|Basic Materials
|5.39%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|24.41%
|Consumer Defense
|3.99%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|90.55%
|Utilities
|3.66%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|80.71%
|Energy
|2.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.62%
|Real Estate
|2.27%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|92.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASNX % Rank
|US
|23.64%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|52.65%
|Non US
|6.26%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|56.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASNX % Rank
|Derivative
|42.29%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|12.72%
|Corporate
|19.82%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|26.50%
|Government
|18.19%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|63.96%
|Securitized
|14.31%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|18.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.39%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|82.69%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|69.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASNX % Rank
|US
|46.73%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|24.03%
|Non US
|13.78%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|13.43%
|MASNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.97%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|47.84%
|Management Fee
|1.40%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|81.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|MASNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MASNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|45.45%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MASNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|137.56%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|68.95%
|MASNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MASNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.06%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|62.19%
|MASNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MASNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MASNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.11%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|9.71%
|MASNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Munn is a portfolio manager of Water Island Capital, LLC. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager of the Fund, Mr. Munn was a senior equity analyst for the Fund. Mr. Munn received a Master of Business Administration degree from Fordham Graduate School of Business in 2003 and a Bachelors degree from Gettysburg College in 1993 — with a double major in Finance and Accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Roger Foltynowicz, CAIA, received a Master of Science degree from Pace University in 2006 – with a major in Investment Management – and a Bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College in 1999 – with a major in Business Administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Mark Landecker, CFA, Partner, joined FPA in 2009. Mark serves as Portfolio Manager for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, and Source Capital, Inc. Prior to joining FPA, Mark served as Portfolio Manager at both Kinney Asset Management and Arrow Investments, Inc., and as associate at TD Capital and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mark earned a BBA (with honors) from the Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, Canada.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Brian A. Selmo, CFA, Partner, joined FPA in 2008. Brian serves as Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, and Source Capital, Inc. Prior to joining FPA, Brian was founder and managing member of Eagle Lake Capital, LLC, and Portfolio Manager of its predecessor. Previously, he was an analyst at Third Avenue Management and Rothschild, Inc. Brian earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics (with honors) from The Johns Hopkins University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Todd Vandam is a Vice President at Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager with the fixed-income high yield and global high yield teams. Mr. Vandam began his career at Loomis Sayles in 1994 on the high yield trading desk. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 1994, Mr. Vandam worked as a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army, most recently working as a Fire Support Officer stationed at Fort Davis, Panama. Mr. Vandam earned a BA in business and economics from Brown University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and he is a CFA®charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2017
5.09
5.1%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2017
4.89
4.9%
Mr. Paul Harrison serves as Chief Investment Officer at DCI.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2017
4.89
4.9%
Stephen is Operating Partner at Blackstone Credit and Head of Systematic Research and Strategy Development. Stephen co-founded DCI and was responsible for developing the firm's analytics and investment strategies. Prior to DCI, Stephen co-founded and served as managing partner for KMV, the leading credit analytic firm, which was acquired by Moody's in 2002. Prior to founding KMV in 1989, Stephen was Director of Research for Diversified Corporate Loans, LLC. Stephen served as a visiting Assistant Professor at the Haas School of Business from 1985-87 and Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of Business, Columbia University, 1981-85. Stephen earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Princeton University and a B.A. in Economics from Macalester College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
