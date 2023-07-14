Over the long term, the goal of iM Global, the advisor to the Alternative Strategies Fund, is to achieve an annualized return of LIBOR plus a range of 4% to 8%. (LIBOR is short for the London Interbank Offered Rate, an interest rate used by banks for short-term loans to each other.) iM Global has established this goal to emphasize the importance of preserving and increasing shareholders’ capital investment rather than simply beating an index, and we use it to select managers and allocate assets among them. Of course there are no guarantees that we will achieve this goal, and investors may experience losses, especially over shorter time periods.

The Alternative Strategies Fund invests in a mix of strategies that iM Global believes offer risk-return characteristics that are attractive individually and even more compelling collectively. The Alternative Strategies Fund is intended to be used by investors as a source of diversification for traditional stock and bond portfolios to reduce volatility and potentially enhance returns relative to various measures of risk.

Allocations among sub‑advisors are based on a number of factors, including iM Global’s expectation for the risk-adjusted return potential of each sub‑advisor’s strategy and the impact on overall portfolio risk, with the objective of maximizing return subject to the goals of low volatility and relatively low correlation with broad financial markets, especially the stock market. iM Global may at times adjust the allocations of capital to sub‑advisors if it believes there is a highly compelling tactical opportunity in a particular sub‑advisor’s strategy. A tactical opportunity could represent the potential for an exceptional risk-adjusted return opportunity relative to the other strategies, or it may represent a superior risk reduction opportunity that could benefit the Alternative

Strategies Fund’s overall portfolio. Portfolio assets will be tactically allocated to the sub‑advisors in accordance with the target allocation range for each sub‑advisor as measured at the time of allocation. It is possible that additional managers and strategies will be added to the Alternative Strategies Fund in the future.

Sub‑advisor strategies may seek to benefit from: opportunities to combine securities with differing risk characteristics; market inefficiencies; arbitrage opportunities; opportunities to provide liquidity; tactical opportunities in asset classes or securities; special situations such as spin offs; as well as other opportunities in areas such as real estate or managed futures. In the aggregate, the managers can invest globally in stocks of companies of any size, domicile or market capitalization, government and corporate bonds and other fixed income securities and currencies, including short positions of any of the foregoing, within their respective segments of the Alternative Strategies Fund. They may also invest in derivatives, including, without limitation, options, futures contracts, participatory notes (“P‑Notes”) and swaps, to manage risk or enhance return and can also borrow amounts up to one third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (except that the Fund may exceed this limit to satisfy redemption requests or for other temporary purposes). Each of the managers may invest in illiquid securities; however, the Alternative Strategies Fund as a whole may not hold more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities. In some cases, the sub‑advisors may seek to replicate strategies they employ in their private (hedge) funds. In other cases, the sub‑advisors may seek to enhance strategies they run in other public funds by focusing on their highest conviction ideas to a greater extent or by pursuing certain aspects of their strategies with greater flexibility. However, the Alternative Strategies Fund will only invest directly in portfolio securities selected by the sub‑advisors and will not invest in any pooled investment vehicles or accounts managed by the sub‑advisors.

Each sub‑advisor will have an investment approach that generally focuses on a particular asset class or specific strategies. Currently, the strategies the sub‑advisors focus on are as follows: (1) an arbitrage oriented strategy, (2) an opportunistic income strategy which will often focus on mortgage related securities, (3) a contrarian opportunity strategy that allows tactical investments throughout the capital structure (stocks and bonds), asset classes, market capitalization, industries and geographies, (4) a long/short credit strategy, and (5) a strategic alpha strategy that focuses on the tactical allocation of long and short global fixed income opportunities and currencies. iM Global may hire sub‑advisors that focus on other strategies in the future, and not all strategies that may be appropriate will be represented in the Alternative Strategies Fund’s portfolio at all times.

The sub‑advisor that manages the arbitrage strategy seeks to generate long-term returns of at least mid‑single‑digits with low correlation to the equity and bond markets and may follow merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage and capital structure arbitrage strategies. This objective is pursued by investing in equity and debt securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. companies that are impacted by corporate events such as mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, refinancings, recapitalizations, reorganizations or other special situations.

The sub‑advisor that manages the opportunistic income strategy allocates investments to fixed income instruments and other investments with no limit on the duration of the portfolio. The sub‑advisor may invest in, without limitation, asset-backed securities; domestic and foreign corporate bonds, including high-yield bonds; municipal bonds; bonds or other obligations issued by domestic or foreign governments, including emerging markets countries; real estate investment trust (“REIT”) debt securities; and mortgage related securities. iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. When investing in mortgage-related securities, the sub‑advisor may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) issued by domestic or foreign private issuers that represent an interest in or are collateralized by mortgage related securities issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; commercial mortgage backed securities (“CMBS”); obligations issued by private issuers that represent an interest in or are collateralized by whole mortgage loans or mortgage related securities without a government guarantee but typically with some form of private credit enhancement; “interest only” and “principal only” stripped mortgage securities; inverse floating rate securities; and debt or equity tranches of collateralized debt obligations collateralized by mortgage related securities. The sub‑advisor may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to‑be‑announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The sub‑advisor will generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the sub‑advisor may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the sub‑advisor sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date. The sub‑advisor also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the Fund does not own, to potentially enhance returns or manage risk.

The sub‑advisor that manages the contrarian opportunity strategy focuses on investments that offer absolute rather than relative value. The goal is to provide equity-like returns over longer periods ( i.e. , five to seven years) while protecting against the permanent loss of capital. Attention is directed toward those companies offering the best combination of such quality criteria as strong market share, good management, and high normalized return on capital.

The sub‑advisor that manages the long-short credit strategy employs a systematic portfolio construction process underpinned by a proprietary, fundamental model of credit risk and valuation. The sub‑advisor’s investment process is designed to exploit information gaps between credit and equity markets and other market inefficiencies to identify and capture mispricing at the individual asset level. The strategy is expected to generate returns from idiosyncratic credit selection, as the strategy systematically

curtails rate duration and credit beta exposure. Correlations to systematic market risks including high yield and equity market returns are expected to be minimal, and strategy returns are not expected to be correlated to the returns of other active strategies. The portfolio is managed with the intention that the sensitivity of the long portfolio to market-wide credit spread movements will be offset in part by the sensitivities of the short portfolio to such market-wide movements. The sub‑advisor may invest in corporate bonds issued by domestic and non‑U.S. based companies, U.S. Treasury securities and long (sold protection) single name credit default swaps (CDS), interest rate futures and swaps and foreign exchange forwards (for hedging and currency conversion purposes). The short portfolio may be invested in short (bought protection) single name Credit Default Swap (CDS), short positions in Credit Default Indices (CDX Indices), and short positions in Total Return Swaps (TRS).

The sub‑advisor that manages the strategic alpha strategy seeks to achieve positive total returns over a full market cycle with relatively low volatility. The sub‑advisor intends to pursue its objective by utilizing a flexible investment approach that allocates investments across a global range of investment opportunities related to credit, currencies and interest rates, while employing risk management strategies designed to mitigate downside risk. Under normal market conditions, the sub‑advisor may invest (1) up to 75% of the total assets allocated to it in below investment-grade fixed income securities and related derivatives; (2) up to 75% of the total assets allocated to it in investments denominated in non‑U.S. currencies and related derivatives, including up to 50% in investments denominated in emerging market currencies and related derivatives; and (3) up to 20% of the total assets allocated to it in equity related securities and derivatives as measured at time of allocation. A “related derivative” of a financial instrument means any derivative whose value is based upon or derived from that financial instrument or a related derivative of that financial instrument. The sub‑advisor incorporates systematic and quantitative models into its investment process.