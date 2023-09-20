The Adviser pursues long-term capital appreciation in the Fund by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Small capitalization companies means those companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index ($14.1 million to $13.6 billion as of September 30, 2022). The size of companies in an index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.

The Fund’s investment style, which focuses on both growth prospects and valuation, is known as GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price). This blended process seeks to perform better than either a pure growth or pure value approach over a complete market cycle.

Although the Fund will be invested primarily in domestic securities, up to 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

From time to time, due to changes in sector weights of the benchmark index, the Fund’s investments can be more focused in companies in one or more economic sectors, such as the health care and information technology sectors.