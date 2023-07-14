Home
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Advantage Portfolio

mutual fund
MAPPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.18 -0.14 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MPAIX) Primary Other (MAPLX) A (MAPPX) Inst (MADSX) C (MSPRX)
MAPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 41.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -22.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Advantage Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    May 21, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Norton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established companies with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, these market capitalizations ranged between $181.2 million and $2.7 trillion.
The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in companies it believes have strong name recognition and sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward.
The Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser generally engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies, specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long-
term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities.
The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
Read More

MAPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.3% -41.7% 64.0% 5.01%
1 Yr 2.8% -46.2% 77.9% 90.00%
3 Yr -22.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 97.87%
5 Yr -7.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 92.23%
10 Yr 1.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 68.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.5% -85.9% 81.6% 98.50%
2021 -12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 97.55%
2020 18.2% -13.0% 34.8% 4.57%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 56.88%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 2.0% 11.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.3% -41.7% 64.0% 4.60%
1 Yr 2.8% -46.2% 77.9% 85.82%
3 Yr -22.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 97.84%
5 Yr -7.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 91.86%
10 Yr 4.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 73.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.5% -85.9% 81.6% 98.50%
2021 -12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 97.55%
2020 18.2% -13.0% 34.8% 4.57%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 56.88%
2018 0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 6.48%

NAV & Total Return History

MAPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAPPX Category Low Category High MAPPX % Rank
Net Assets 315 M 189 K 222 B 70.10%
Number of Holdings 41 2 3509 79.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 277 M -1.37 M 104 B 63.11%
Weighting of Top 10 51.72% 11.4% 116.5% 25.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Snowflake Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 7.07%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc 6.23%
  3. Roblox Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.47%
  4. ASML Holding NV ADR 5.29%
  5. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 5.18%
  6. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 5.03%
  7. Okta Inc A 5.02%
  8. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 4.99%
  9. Facebook Inc A 4.80%
  10. Datadog Inc Class A 4.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAPPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.73% 50.26% 104.50% 65.74%
Cash 		2.27% -10.83% 49.73% 32.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 86.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 85.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 86.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 86.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAPPX % Rank
Technology 		61.89% 0.00% 65.70% 0.49%
Communication Services 		14.27% 0.00% 66.40% 15.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.06% 0.00% 62.57% 73.11%
Healthcare 		11.78% 0.00% 39.76% 58.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 90.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 95.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 99.26%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 99.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 93.61%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 98.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 94.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAPPX % Rank
US 		81.41% 34.69% 100.00% 95.49%
Non US 		16.32% 0.00% 54.22% 1.89%

MAPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.01% 20.29% 34.97%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 54.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.32%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 1.02% 42.27%

Sales Fees

MAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.25% 8.50% 78.57%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 38.24%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 0.00% 316.74% 78.78%

MAPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAPPX Category Low Category High MAPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 89.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAPPX Category Low Category High MAPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.02% -6.13% 1.75% 88.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MAPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

