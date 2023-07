The Fund invests primarily in U.S. common stock and other securities convertible into common stock as well as fixed income securities such as corporate bonds and U.S. Government securities. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers which are listed on a U.S. stock exchange or are represented by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). In selecting equity securities for the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser, Mairs & Power, Inc. (the Adviser), gives preference to companies that exhibit the potential for above-average growth and durable competitive advantages at reasonable valuations. In the Adviser’s experience, these securities typically have strong returns on invested capital. The Adviser focuses generally on companies located in Minnesota and other states in the Upper Midwest region of the U.S. (which the Adviser considers to be the states of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin). The Adviser follows a multi-cap approach and the Fund invests in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The Adviser gives preference to higher rated investment-grade fixed income securities (rated Baa or better by Moody’s Investors Service or rated BBB or better by Standard & Poor’s). Lower rated convertible and non-convertible debt securities may be purchased if, in the opinion of the Adviser, the potential rewards outweigh the incremental risks. Lower rated debt securities may include debt securities rated below investment-grade (also known as “high yield” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers which are listed on a U.S. stock exchange or are represented by ADRs. The Adviser seeks to keep the Fund’s assets reasonably fully invested, to maintain modest portfolio turnover rates and to moderate risk by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities.The Adviser may sell the Fund’s portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.