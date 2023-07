Sherwood Zhang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s China Dividend Strategy and co-manages the Asia Dividend and Asia ex Japan Dividend Strategies. Prior to joining the Matthews in 2011, Sherwood was an analyst at Passport Capital from 2007 to 2010, where he focused on such industries as property and basic materials in China as well as consumer-related sectors. Before earning his M.B.A. in 2007, Sherwood served as a Senior Treasury Officer for Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and worked as a Foreign Exchange Trader at Shanghai Pudong Development Bank in Shanghai. He received his M.B.A. from the University of Maryland and his Bachelor of Economics in Finance from Shanghai University. Sherwood is fluent in Mandarin and speaks conversational Cantonese.Sherwood has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Dividend Fund since 2014 and of the Matthews Asia Dividend Fund since 2018.