The High Income Alternatives Fund invests in a mix of strategies that iM Global believes offer risk-return characteristics that are attractive individually and even more compelling collectively. The High Income Alternatives Fund is intended to be used by investors seeking high current income consistent with capital preservation over time, and with long-term capital appreciation a secondary objective.

iM Global is responsible for hiring and firing investment managers and carefully chooses the sub‑advisors. Before hiring a sub‑advisor, iM Global performs extensive due diligence. This includes quantitative and qualitative analysis including, but not limited to, evaluation of: the investment process; the consistency of its execution and discipline; portfolio construction; individual holdings; strategies employed; past mistakes; risk controls; team depth and quality; operations and compliance; and business focus and vision. iM Global’s evaluation process includes review of literature and documents, detailed quantitative historical performance evaluation, extensive discussions with members of the investment team, and firm management and background checks through industry contacts. Each sub‑advisor’s management fee is also an important consideration. It is iM Global’s objective to hire sub‑advisors who it believes are skilled and will deliver strong portfolio income relative to investment-grade fixed income portfolios, with low to moderate volatility relative to the stock market and volatility typically less than the high yield credit indexes. iM Global prefers managers who it believes will add value by flexibly responding to evolving market

conditions by adjusting duration and credit exposure, among other factors.

Allocations among sub‑advisors are based on several factors, including iM Global’s expectation for the risk-adjusted return potential of each sub‑advisor’s strategy and the impact on overall portfolio risk, with the objective of maximizing return subject to the goal of high income relative to investment-grade fixed income portfolios without taking undue risk. iM Global may at times adjust the allocations of capital to sub‑advisors if it believes there is a highly compelling tactical opportunity in a particular sub‑advisor’s strategy. A tactical opportunity could represent the potential for an exceptional risk-adjusted return opportunity relative to the other strategies, or it may represent a superior risk reduction opportunity that could benefit the High Income Alternatives Fund’s overall portfolio. No strategy will be allocated less than 10% of portfolio assets or more than 60% of portfolio assets as measured at the time of allocation. It is possible that additional managers and strategies will be added to (or removed from) the High Income Alternatives Fund in the future and/or there may be adjustments in the allocation ranges.

Sub‑advisor strategies may seek to benefit from: opportunities to combine securities with differing risk characteristics; market inefficiencies; opportunities to provide liquidity; tactical opportunities in asset classes or securities; special situations such as spin-offs; as well as other opportunities in other areas. In the aggregate, the managers can invest globally in debt and equity securities of companies of any size, domicile or market capitalization, government and corporate bonds, loans, loan participation interests, mortgage or other asset-backed securities and other fixed income securities and currencies, including short positions of any of the foregoing, within their respective segments of the High Income Alternatives Fund. The managers may invest without limitation in below investment grade fixed income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund does not expect to invest more than 25% of its total assets in emerging market securities iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The managers may also write options, invest in derivatives, including, without limitation, options, futures contracts, participatory notes (“P‑Notes”) and swaps, to manage risk or enhance return and can also borrow amounts up to one third of the value of the High Income Alternatives Fund’s total assets (except that the Fund may exceed this limit to satisfy redemption requests or for other temporary purposes). Each of the managers may invest in illiquid securities; however, the High Income Alternatives Fund as a whole may not hold more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.

Each sub‑advisor will have an investment approach that generally focuses on a particular asset class or specific strategies. Currently, the strategies the sub‑advisors focus on are as follows: (1) a credit value strategy, (2) a multi credit strategy, and (3) an option income strategy. iM Global may hire sub‑advisors that focus on other strategies in the future, and not all strategies that may be appropriate will be represented in the High Income Alternatives Fund’s portfolio at all times.

The sub‑advisor that manages the credit value strategy seeks to achieve the fund’s investment objectives by primarily investing its segment of the Fund in fixed income securities it believes to have the potential for excess return. The sub‑advisor’s investment strategy will be to invest in fixed income securities from a wide variety of sectors, asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, floating-rate loans and municipal bonds. The sub‑advisor expects to invest in structured and corporate securities. The sub‑advisor’s emphasis is expected to be on A/BBB‑rated asset backed securities and BBB/BB‑rated corporate securities, as these ratings segments have historically offered attractive risk-adjusted returns, along with low default rates. The sub‑advisor will also invest in U.S. Treasury futures to manage duration of the portfolio, which allows individual security selection to be managed without regard to portfolio duration. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security to changes in interest rates. Fixed income securities and portfolios with longer durations are subject to more volatility than those with shorter durations. The sub‑advisor will not typically own CCC rated or distressed securities.

The sub‑advisor that manages the multi credit strategy seeks to preserve invested capital and maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The team seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a wide range of fixed income and other instruments selected from a variety of credit qualities, and sectors, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, loans and loan participations, structured finance investments, U.S. government and agency, mezzanine and preferred securities and convertible securities. The team seeks opportunities across fixed income market sectors — especially in non‑index‑eligible securities — and they aim to take advantage of downturns/inefficiencies that occur during times of uncertainty. The strategy is flexible and is not constrained by duration, sector, issuer, or credit quality.

The sub‑advisor that manages the option income strategy seeks to achieve its goal primarily through a strategy of writing collateralized put options on both U.S. indices, including the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 2000® Index, and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The manager attempts to generate returns through the receipt of option premiums from selling puts, as well as through investments in fixed income instruments, which collectively are intended to reduce volatility relative to what it would be if the Fund held the underlying equity index on which the options are written. The portfolio’s investments in fixed income instruments may be of any duration, may include variable and floating rate instruments, and may include U.S. Treasury securities and other securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, debt securities issued by corporations or trust entities, cash and cash equivalents, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The manager also may invest in money market mutual funds and ETFs.