Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$123 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.6%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.02%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MAHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|8.29%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|20.34%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|9.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MAHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|37.73%
|2021
|0.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|16.74%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|53.83%
|2019
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|52.15%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|MAHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|8.01%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|19.19%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|9.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MAHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|37.88%
|2021
|0.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|16.59%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|53.83%
|2019
|1.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|47.50%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|MAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|123 M
|100
|124 B
|80.98%
|Number of Holdings
|570
|2
|8175
|43.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.4 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|75.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.64%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|56.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|86.97%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|56.92%
|Cash
|10.21%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|38.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.01%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|7.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|84.29%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|91.93%
|Stocks
|-0.18%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|97.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|57.06%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|27.79%
|Government
|16.95%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|38.64%
|Securitized
|15.75%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|52.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.93%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|59.97%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|39.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAHIX % Rank
|US
|76.91%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|29.39%
|Non US
|10.06%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|70.32%
|MAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|35.44%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|79.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|MAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.02%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|44.76%
|MAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.58%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|41.23%
|MAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.11%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|44.41%
|MAHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Anne B. Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Ms. Walsh joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2007 is also the head of the Portfolio Construction Group and Portfolio Management. She oversees more than $185 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, Credit, Municipals, and Structured Securities. She is responsible for portfolio design, strategy, sector allocation and risk management, as well as conveying Guggenheim Partners' macroeconomic outlook to Portfolio Managers and fixed income Sector Specialists. Ms. Walsh specializes in liability-driven portfolio management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, she served as Chief Investment Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, and also held roles at Zurich Scudder Investments, Lincoln Investment Management and American Bankers Insurance Group. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Walsh received her BSBA and MBA from Auburn University and her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Hofer is Head of Taxable Fixed Income for BBH. Mr. Hofer joined BBH in 1988 and spent his first 10 years as both a generalist banker and then as a financial institutions specialist. He joined Investment Management in 1998 as Head of Insurance Asset Management, and from 2003-2006 was Investment Management's Chief Operating Officer and Head of Risk Management. Mr. Hofer earned a BA in East Asian studies from Yale, and an MIA (Master of International Affairs) from Columbia University. He is also the Chairman of Learning Ally, a not-for-profit provider and advocate of accessible learning materials.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Jack Chee Principal, Senior Research Analyst and Co-PortfolioManager Jack joined Litman Gregory in 2000 and became a principal in 2011. He is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund, High Income Alternatives Fund, and Smaller Companies Fund. Jack's research responsibilities include asset-class analysis on the majority of fixed-income markets as well as the equity REIT market. He is also responsible for selecting and monitoring equity, fixed-income, and REIT money managers. His analysis appears regularly on AdvisorIntelligence. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jack was an analyst with Value Line Mutual Fund Survey. Jack is a graduate of Drexel University (BS - Mechanical Engineering).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
B. Scott Minerd, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Minerd joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in May 1998. Mr. Minerd leads Guggenheim Partners' research on global macroeconomics and guides the firm’s investment strategies.Previously, Mr. Minerd was a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. Prior to that, Mr. Minerd was Morgan Stanley’s London based European Capital Markets Products Trading and Risk Manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Mr. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the public accounting firm of Price Waterhouse. Mr. Minerd is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, helping advise the NY Fed President and senior management at the bank about the current financial markets and ways the public and private sectors can better understand and mitigate systematic risks. Mr. Minerd also works with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), advising on research and analysis of private sector infrastructure investment, and is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC, where he shares insights on today’s financial climate. Mr. Minerd holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and has completed graduate work at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Derek Devens, CFA, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Devens joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2016 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Options Group. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, he was a member of the investment committee at another investment adviser since 2010, where he also served as a portfolio manager since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Hohmann has directed BBH’s structured products strategy and credit research since 2007. He is also involved in the management of BBH’s fixed income positions in financial companies. Prior to joining Brown Brothers in 2006, Mr. Hohmann was a director of structured products at Munich Re for four years and prior to that, a director of research in capital markets at Swiss Re. Mr. Hohmann graduated Magna Cum Laude with Distinction from Yale University and earned his PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Steve Brown, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners and Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Series E since 2016. Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 and is a Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Partners' Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. He works with the Chief Investment Officers and other members of the Portfolio Management team to develop and execute portfolio strategy. Additionally, he works closely with the Sector Teams and Portfolio Construction Group. Prior to joining Portfolio Management in 2012, Brown worked in Guggenheim Partners' Asset Backed Securities group. His responsibilities on that team included trading and evaluating investment opportunities and monitoring credit performance. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners in 2010, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Jason Steuerwalt is a senior Research Analyst at Litman Gregory Fund Advisors, LLC. Prior to joining LGAM in 2013, Steuerwalt was a Vice President with Hall Capital Partners, focusing on absolute return hedge funds and opportunistic/private credit strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
