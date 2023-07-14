The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets among a “Managed Futures” strategy, a “Long U.S. Equity” strategy and a “Fixed Income” strategy.

The Managed Futures strategy will be achieved by the Fund investing in managed futures investments, including (i) options, (ii) futures, (iii) forwards, (iv) spot contracts, or (v) swaps, including total return swaps, each of which may be tied to (i) commodities, (ii) financial indices and instruments, (iii) foreign currencies, or (iv) equity indices (the “Futures Portfolio”). The Managed Futures strategy will be achieved by the Fund investing a portion of its assets in ACMAF Onshore Series LLC, a wholly-owned and controlled Delaware series limited liability company (the “Onshore Subsidiary”), and the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in ACMAF Master Offshore Limited, a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund organized under the acts of the Cayman Islands (the “Cayman Subsidiary”). The Cayman Subsidiary will in turn invest all or substantially all of its assets in segregated portfolios of ACMAF Offshore SPC (the “SPC” and, together with the Onshore Subsidiary and the Cayman Subsidiary, the “Subsidiaries”), a wholly-owned and controlled segregated portfolio company incorporated under the acts of the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Subsidiary will serve solely as an intermediate entity through which the Fund will invest in the SPC. The Cayman Subsidiary makes no independent investment decisions and has no investment or other discretion over the Fund’s investable assets. The Adviser may allocate assets of the SPC and the Onshore Subsidiary to multiple Managed Futures portfolios (the “Segregated Portfolios”) that include investment styles or sub-strategies such as (i) trend following, (ii) discretionary, fundamentals-based investing with a focus on macroeconomic analysis, (iii) strategies that pursue both fundamental and technical trading approaches, (iv) other specialized approaches to specific or individual market sectors such as equities, interest rates, metals, agricultural and soft commodities, and (v) systematic trading strategies which incorporate technical and fundamental variables.

The Managed Futures strategy investments are designed to achieve capital appreciation in the financial and commodities futures markets. The Adviser intends to allocate a portion of the assets of the SPC and the Onshore Subsidiary to one or more Trading Advisers to manage in percentages determined at the discretion of the Adviser. Each Trading Adviser will manage one or more of its own Segregated Portfolios. All commodities futures and commodities-related investments will be made in the Segregated Portfolios of the SPC. Each current Trading Adviser is registered with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) as a Commodity Trading Advisor (“CTA”). Trading Advisers that are not registered with the SEC as investment advisers provide advice only regarding matters that do not involve securities. The trading strategies employ several different trading styles using different research and trading methodologies, in a wide range of global financial and commodity markets operating over multiple time frames. Trading Advisers may use discretionary approaches aimed at identifying value investments and turning points in trends. The Fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. markets and in developed and emerging markets.

The Long U.S. Equity strategy will be achieved by the Adviser targeting an allocation of approximately 50% of the Fund’s total assets in a portfolio of one or more U.S. equity index futures (the “Equity Portfolio”). The Adviser will monitor the percentage of the Fund’s total assets that form the Equity Portfolio on a daily basis. The Adviser will establish ‘rebalancing thresholds’ so that if at any time the percentage of the Fund’s total assets invested in the Equity Portfolio is above or below the target allocation of approximately 50% by a specific amount, then the Adviser will seek to rebalance the Equity Portfolio back towards its target allocation of approximately 50%. Such rebalancing thresholds will be determined by the Adviser and may be subject to change from time to time.

As part of the Long U.S. Equity strategy, the Fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including without limitation exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, futures, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, and shares of other investment companies (including exchanged-traded funds (“ETFs”)) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”), a company’s first offering of stock to the public. The Fund defines United States companies as companies (i) that are organized under the laws of the United States; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a the United States; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, within the United States.

The Fixed Income strategy invests the Fund’s assets primarily in investment grade fixed income securities (of all durations and maturities) in order to generate interest income and capital appreciation, which may add diversification to the returns generated by the Fund’s Managed Futures and Long U.S. Equity strategies. The level of the Fund’s assets invested in the Fixed Income Strategy will be managed and rebalanced pursuant to thresholds determined by the Adviser, which may be subject to change from time to time. In line with these thresholds, any proceeds of maturing fixed income securities will be substantially reinvested into additional fixed income securities. The Fund must set aside liquid assets to “cover” open positions with respect to its managed futures investments. The Fixed Income strategy investments may be used to help cover the Fund’s derivative positions. The Subsidiaries may also cover written options with offsetting purchased options in the same commodity and maturity, or by the purchase or sale of the underlying commodity future, in an amount great than or equal to that required by an exercised option.

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund’s Adviser will target approximately 100% exposure of the Fund’s net assets to Managed Futures strategy investments and approximately 50% exposure of the Fund’s net assets to Long U.S. Equity strategy investments. The Fund’s remaining net assets will be allocated to the Fixed Income strategy investments.

As much of the trading within the Fund is in futures markets, the Fund is likely to have cash balances surplus to margin requirements. The cash portfolio will be invested on a short-term, highly liquid, basis, to meet margin calls on the futures positions.

The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, (the “1940 Act”), which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund may not invest more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments. The Fund’s investments in certain derivative instruments and its short selling activities involve the use of leverage.

Generally, the SPC invests primarily in commodity futures but it may also invest in financial futures, options, forwards, spot contracts and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the 1940 Act and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the SPC’s derivative positions. The Onshore Subsidiary only invests in financial futures, options, forwards, spot contracts and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the 1940 Act, and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for derivative positions. The Fund invests in the SPC via the Cayman Subsidiary in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies. Unlike the Fund and the Onshore Subsidiary, the SPC may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives; however, the SPC will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. The Fund complies with Section 8 and Section 18 of the 1940 Act, governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage, respectively, on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiaries. The Subsidiaries also comply with Section 17 of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody. In addition, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiaries, the Subsidiaries are subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions and will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiaries will not seek to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund is, directly or indirectly, the sole shareholder of each Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiaries to be offered or sold to other investors.