MADFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matrix Advisors Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matrix Advisors Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    Oct 13, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1025713
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Katz

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks or depositary receipts representing common stocks of U.S. companies and U.S.-listed international companies that the Advisor believes pay high and sustainable dividends, are financially strong, and meet specific valuation criteria using the principles of value investing based on Classic Valuation Analysis. Classic Valuation Analysis uses valuation models to analyze statistics such as earnings growth, dividend growth, return on equity and book value versus their historical, current and projected levels to determine a company’s “Intrinsic Value.” The Advisor seeks securities the price of which is below their Intrinsic Value and the dividend yield of which is above that of the market as represented by the S&P 500® Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying stocks. Dividend-paying stocks are those that have declared or paid a dividend distribution within the prior 12-month period.The Fund invests primarily in large capitalization companies, which the Advisor defines as companies with minimum market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of purchase. Stocks will be sold when their dividend yield falls near or below that of the market as represented by the S&P 500® Index, there has been a significant decline in the strength of the issuer’s balance sheet or operating results, if a security needs to be sold to fund the purchase of a more attractive security with a higher dividend yield, or when the Advisor believes the market price of a security is no longer attractive compared to its Intrinsic Value. The Fund may invest in any sector. At times, the Advisor may overweight or underweight the Fund’s portfolio in one or more particular sectors.
MADFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MADFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -13.6% 215.2% 92.64%
1 Yr -4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 92.99%
3 Yr 4.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 66.03%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.4% 29.3% 30.75%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MADFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -65.1% 22.3% 48.32%
2021 9.8% -25.3% 25.5% 29.94%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 71.50%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 23.41%
2018 -1.6% -9.4% 3.1% 6.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MADFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -13.6% 215.2% 89.40%
1 Yr -4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 93.11%
3 Yr 4.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 66.43%
5 Yr 3.1%* -15.2% 31.9% 34.53%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MADFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -65.1% 22.3% 48.32%
2021 9.8% -25.3% 25.5% 30.03%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 71.42%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 23.59%
2018 -1.3% -8.9% 3.3% 13.13%

NAV & Total Return History

MADFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MADFX Category Low Category High MADFX % Rank
Net Assets 30.9 M 1 M 151 B 93.33%
Number of Holdings 30 2 1727 96.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 90.48%
Weighting of Top 10 48.80% 5.0% 99.2% 5.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Comcast Corp Class A 6.17%
  2. M&T Bank Corp 5.08%
  3. AbbVie Inc 5.02%
  4. Bank of New York Mellon Corp 4.97%
  5. Microsoft Corp 4.94%
  6. Kellogg Co 4.93%
  7. Merck & Co Inc 4.79%
  8. Truist Financial Corp 4.76%
  9. Amgen Inc 4.68%
  10. Qualcomm Inc 4.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MADFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 28.02% 125.26% 14.37%
Cash 		0.18% -88.20% 71.98% 83.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 68.64%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 65.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 66.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 67.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MADFX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.44% 0.00% 58.05% 2.72%
Healthcare 		22.10% 0.00% 30.08% 8.66%
Technology 		15.32% 0.00% 54.02% 19.64%
Communication Services 		10.67% 0.00% 26.58% 4.46%
Consumer Defense 		9.95% 0.00% 34.10% 30.12%
Utilities 		4.24% 0.00% 27.04% 51.49%
Basic Materials 		4.02% 0.00% 21.69% 33.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.57% 0.00% 22.74% 92.74%
Industrials 		1.68% 0.00% 42.76% 99.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 95.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 98.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MADFX % Rank
US 		97.71% 24.51% 121.23% 23.07%
Non US 		2.11% 0.00% 41.42% 64.70%

MADFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MADFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.04% 45.41% 21.91%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 56.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MADFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MADFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MADFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 488.00% 44.43%

MADFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MADFX Category Low Category High MADFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.92% 0.00% 41.90% 26.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MADFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MADFX Category Low Category High MADFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.58% -1.51% 4.28% 4.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MADFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MADFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Katz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2016

5.63

5.6%

Mr. Katz is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. ("Matrix"). Mr. Katz is also a research analyst and portfolio manager for Matrix. He co-managed the Matrix Advisors Value Fund from 1996 to 1998. Mr. Katz became the sole portfolio manager in 1998 and has worked in this position until the present. After initially working at Management Asset Corporation (Westport, CT), Mr. Katz co-founded Value Matrix Management with John M. Gates in 1986. He served as the firm's Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer and was Head of the Investment Policy Committee. In 1990, he merged Value Matrix Management into Matrix Asset Advisors. Mr. Katz chairs the Investment Policy Committee and is a portfolio manager/analyst. Mr. Katz is also a CFA charter holder. He earned his B.A. degree in Economics, summa cum laude, from Union College and his M.B.A. degree, with a concentration in Finance, from New York University Graduate School of Business.

Lon Birnholz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2016

5.63

5.6%

Mr. Birnholz is Senior Managing Director of the Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. He has been at the Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc since 1995 and serves as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer and is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. Mr. Birnholz graduated magna cum laude from New York University’s College of Business Administration with a B.S. degree in Accounting and Economics in 1983. He received his MBA in Finance from New York University’s Graduate School of Business Administration in 1987, graduating with distinction. Mr. Birnholz has been actively involved in the investment community since 1983. Prior to joining the firm, he held senior level positions at merchant banks including The Jesup Group, Inc., The International Harvest Group, Inc. and Edgewater Partners, Inc. where he focused on making principal investments in private as well as public corporations. In the mid 1980’s, Mr. Birnholz worked in the High Net-Worth Municipal Bond Group at Shearson Lehman Brothers.

Steven Roukis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2016

5.63

5.6%

Mr. Roukis is a Managing Director/Senior Portfolio Manager of the Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc where he plays a key role in the firm’s research and portfolio management efforts. He graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a B.A. in History in 1991. Mr. Roukis received an M.A. in Economics from New York University in 2000. He began his career in 1994 at the Matrix Asset Advisors, is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee, and has been managing dividend income equity portfolios for more than five years. Mr. Roukis is a CFA charter holder, member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a member of the CFA Institute.

Jordan Posner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2016

5.63

5.6%

Mr. Posner is Managing Director/Senior Portfolio Manager of Matrix Asset Advisors where he plays a key role in the firm’s research and portfolio management efforts. He joined the firm in 2005. He received his B.S. (1979) and M.Eng. (1980) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1986. Prior to joining Matrix in 2005, Mr. Posner was a principal at David J. Greene & Co. in New York City, spending 17 years focused on equity research and portfolio management. Before joining David J. Greene & Co., he worked at Management Asset Corporation in Westport, CT for two years. He is a member of Matrix’s Investment Policy Committee. Mr. Posner is also a member of the CFA Institute, New York Society of Security Analysts and the Media and Entertainment Analysts of New York. Mr. Posner is also licensed as a Professional Engineer in New York state.

Stephan Weinberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2016

5.63

5.6%

Mr. Weinberger is Managing Director/Senior Portfolio Manager of Matrix Asset Advisors. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. In addition to investment research, his responsibilities include business development and client service, and he has been managing dividend income equity portfolios for more than five years. Mr. Weinberger joined the firm in 2010. He received his undergraduate degree in English Literature from the University of Colorado, a Higher Diploma in Anglo Irish Literature from Trinity College, Dublin and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Prior to joining Matrix, Stephan was a Partner at Armstrong Shaw Associates in Connecticut where he was a member of the Investment Committee for 14 years. Prior to joining Armstrong Shaw, Mr. Weinberger was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Pecksland Associates L. P. and Pine Tree Capital as well as Head of Research at Management Asset Corporation where he worked with David Katz. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

