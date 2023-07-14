Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.2%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$30.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.8%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MADFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|92.64%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|92.99%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|66.03%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|30.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MADFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|48.32%
|2021
|9.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|29.94%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|71.50%
|2019
|5.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|23.41%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|6.52%
|Period
|MADFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|89.40%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|93.11%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|66.43%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|34.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MADFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|48.32%
|2021
|9.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|30.03%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|71.42%
|2019
|5.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|23.59%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|13.13%
|MADFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MADFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.9 M
|1 M
|151 B
|93.33%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|1727
|96.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.1 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|90.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.80%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|5.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MADFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|14.37%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|83.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|68.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|65.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|66.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|67.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MADFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.44%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|2.72%
|Healthcare
|22.10%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|8.66%
|Technology
|15.32%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|19.64%
|Communication Services
|10.67%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|4.46%
|Consumer Defense
|9.95%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|30.12%
|Utilities
|4.24%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|51.49%
|Basic Materials
|4.02%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|33.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.57%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|92.74%
|Industrials
|1.68%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|99.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|95.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|98.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MADFX % Rank
|US
|97.71%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|23.07%
|Non US
|2.11%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|64.70%
|MADFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|21.91%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|56.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.17%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MADFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MADFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MADFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|44.43%
|MADFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MADFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.92%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|26.27%
|MADFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MADFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MADFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.58%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|4.92%
|MADFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2016
5.63
5.6%
Mr. Katz is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. ("Matrix"). Mr. Katz is also a research analyst and portfolio manager for Matrix. He co-managed the Matrix Advisors Value Fund from 1996 to 1998. Mr. Katz became the sole portfolio manager in 1998 and has worked in this position until the present. After initially working at Management Asset Corporation (Westport, CT), Mr. Katz co-founded Value Matrix Management with John M. Gates in 1986. He served as the firm's Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer and was Head of the Investment Policy Committee. In 1990, he merged Value Matrix Management into Matrix Asset Advisors. Mr. Katz chairs the Investment Policy Committee and is a portfolio manager/analyst. Mr. Katz is also a CFA charter holder. He earned his B.A. degree in Economics, summa cum laude, from Union College and his M.B.A. degree, with a concentration in Finance, from New York University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2016
5.63
5.6%
Mr. Birnholz is Senior Managing Director of the Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. He has been at the Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc since 1995 and serves as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer and is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. Mr. Birnholz graduated magna cum laude from New York University’s College of Business Administration with a B.S. degree in Accounting and Economics in 1983. He received his MBA in Finance from New York University’s Graduate School of Business Administration in 1987, graduating with distinction. Mr. Birnholz has been actively involved in the investment community since 1983. Prior to joining the firm, he held senior level positions at merchant banks including The Jesup Group, Inc., The International Harvest Group, Inc. and Edgewater Partners, Inc. where he focused on making principal investments in private as well as public corporations. In the mid 1980’s, Mr. Birnholz worked in the High Net-Worth Municipal Bond Group at Shearson Lehman Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2016
5.63
5.6%
Mr. Roukis is a Managing Director/Senior Portfolio Manager of the Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc where he plays a key role in the firm’s research and portfolio management efforts. He graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a B.A. in History in 1991. Mr. Roukis received an M.A. in Economics from New York University in 2000. He began his career in 1994 at the Matrix Asset Advisors, is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee, and has been managing dividend income equity portfolios for more than five years. Mr. Roukis is a CFA charter holder, member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2016
5.63
5.6%
Mr. Posner is Managing Director/Senior Portfolio Manager of Matrix Asset Advisors where he plays a key role in the firm’s research and portfolio management efforts. He joined the firm in 2005. He received his B.S. (1979) and M.Eng. (1980) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1986. Prior to joining Matrix in 2005, Mr. Posner was a principal at David J. Greene & Co. in New York City, spending 17 years focused on equity research and portfolio management. Before joining David J. Greene & Co., he worked at Management Asset Corporation in Westport, CT for two years. He is a member of Matrix’s Investment Policy Committee. Mr. Posner is also a member of the CFA Institute, New York Society of Security Analysts and the Media and Entertainment Analysts of New York. Mr. Posner is also licensed as a Professional Engineer in New York state.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2016
5.63
5.6%
Mr. Weinberger is Managing Director/Senior Portfolio Manager of Matrix Asset Advisors. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. In addition to investment research, his responsibilities include business development and client service, and he has been managing dividend income equity portfolios for more than five years. Mr. Weinberger joined the firm in 2010. He received his undergraduate degree in English Literature from the University of Colorado, a Higher Diploma in Anglo Irish Literature from Trinity College, Dublin and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Prior to joining Matrix, Stephan was a Partner at Armstrong Shaw Associates in Connecticut where he was a member of the Investment Committee for 14 years. Prior to joining Armstrong Shaw, Mr. Weinberger was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Pecksland Associates L. P. and Pine Tree Capital as well as Head of Research at Management Asset Corporation where he worked with David Katz. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...