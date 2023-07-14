The Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks or depositary receipts representing common stocks of U.S. companies and U.S.-listed international companies that the Advisor believes pay high and sustainable dividends, are financially strong, and meet specific valuation criteria using the principles of value investing based on Classic Valuation Analysis. Classic Valuation Analysis uses valuation models to analyze statistics such as earnings growth, dividend growth, return on equity and book value versus their historical, current and projected levels to determine a company’s “Intrinsic Value.” The Advisor seeks securities the price of which is below their Intrinsic Value and the dividend yield of which is above that of the market as represented by the S&P 500 ® Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying stocks. Dividend-paying stocks are those that have declared or paid a dividend distribution within the prior 12-month period. The Fund invests primarily in large capitalization companies, which the Advisor defines as companies with minimum market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of purchase. Stocks will be sold when their dividend yield falls near or below that of the market as represented by the S&P 500® Index, there has been a significant decline in the strength of the issuer’s balance sheet or operating results, if a security needs to be sold to fund the purchase of a more attractive security with a higher dividend yield, or when the Advisor believes the market price of a security is no longer attractive compared to its Intrinsic Value. The Fund may invest in any sector. At times, the Advisor may overweight or underweight the Fund’s portfolio in one or more particular sectors.