Under normal market conditions, the fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in securities of issuers with substantial economic ties to one or more emerging market countries and other investments with similar economic characteristics. The material factors the subadviser considers when determining whether an issuer has substantial economic ties to an emerging market country include whether the issuer:

i. is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index;

ii. is organized or headquartered in an emerging market country, or maintains most of its assets in one or more such countries;

iii. has a primary listing for its securities on a stock exchange of an emerging market country; or

iv. derives a majority of its exposure (e.g. percentage of sales, income or other material factors) from one or more emerging market countries.

Emerging market countries are predominantly found currently in regions including Asia, the Indian subcontinent, South and Central America, the Middle and Near East, Eastern and Central Europe and Africa.

The fund will invest primarily in equity and equity-related securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stock, convertible bonds, other securities convertible into common stock, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts, securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and synthetic foreign equity securities, including international warrants. Synthetic foreign equity securities are a type

of derivative issued by a bank or other financial institution designed to replicate the economic exposure of buying an equity security directly in a particular foreign market. The fund will use synthetic foreign equity securities to obtain market exposure where direct access is not otherwise available. The fund may also enter into index futures contracts, a form of derivative contract, as a substitute for buying or selling securities, to obtain market exposure, in an attempt to enhance returns and to manage cash.

Within an emerging market country, the subadviser selects securities that it believes have favorable investment potential. For example, the fund may purchase stocks of companies with prices that reflect a value lower than that which the subadviser places on the company. The subadviser may also consider factors it believes will cause the stock price to rise. In general, the subadviser will consider, among other factors, an issuer’s valuation, financial strength, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends and environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.

The fund may invest in companies of any size and market capitalization.

The subadviser assesses ESG risks and opportunities that could impact the ability of an issuer to generate future sustainable returns. These may include such factors as:

• shareholder rights,

• accounting standards,

• remuneration,

• board structure,

• supply chain,

• data protection,

• pollution/hazardous waste policies,

• water usage, and

• climate change policies.

The subadviser assesses these factors both quantitatively and qualitatively, through its direct research and engagement process. The subadviser considers sustainability risks and opportunities tied to ESG factors relevant to the returns of the fund. Because investing on the basis of ESG criteria involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the subadviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria.

In addition, the fund seeks to avoid investing in companies that the subadviser has determined, based on its exclusionary criteria, to be significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of tobacco, production of weapons, coal-based power generation, the mining of thermal coal, the production, sale or distribution of dedicated and key components of antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions or the subadviser has assessed as ‘fail’ under the principles set forth in the UN Global Compact.

The fund may invest in companies domiciled in any country that the subadviser believes to be appropriate to the fund’s investment objective. Subject to the fund’s 80% investment policy, the fund may invest a substantial amount of assets (i.e., more than 25%) in issuers located in a single country or a limited number of countries, but will always be invested in or have exposure to no less than three different emerging market countries. The fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies or in U.S. dollars.

The fund is classified as “non‑diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.