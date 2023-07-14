Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
10.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$644 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.1%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|i.
|
is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index;
|ii.
|
is organized or headquartered in an emerging market country, or maintains most of its assets in one or more such countries;
|iii.
|
has a primary listing for its securities on a stock exchange of an emerging market country; or
|iv.
|
derives a majority of its exposure (e.g. percentage of sales, income or other material factors) from one or more emerging market countries.
|•
|
shareholder rights,
|•
|
accounting standards,
|•
|
remuneration,
|•
|
board structure,
|•
|
supply chain,
|•
|
data protection,
|•
|
pollution/hazardous waste policies,
|•
|
water usage, and
|•
|
climate change policies.
|Period
|MACEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|36.09%
|1 Yr
|10.4%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|41.19%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|38.44%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|29.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MACEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|73.95%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|51.32%
|2020
|8.2%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|19.97%
|2019
|5.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|11.78%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|MACEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|34.65%
|1 Yr
|10.4%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|37.48%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|38.54%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|29.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MACEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|73.95%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|51.32%
|2020
|8.2%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|19.97%
|2019
|5.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|11.78%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|MACEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MACEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|644 M
|717 K
|102 B
|43.54%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|10
|6734
|87.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|289 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|40.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.05%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|16.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.17%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|52.03%
|Cash
|2.82%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|43.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|94.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|91.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|94.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|94.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACEX % Rank
|Technology
|28.70%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|16.13%
|Financial Services
|22.88%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|43.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.58%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|27.40%
|Communication Services
|11.20%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|22.15%
|Basic Materials
|8.55%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|45.84%
|Industrials
|5.69%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|54.29%
|Energy
|5.25%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|32.78%
|Healthcare
|2.39%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|74.90%
|Consumer Defense
|0.76%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|98.59%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|99.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|99.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MACEX % Rank
|Non US
|95.80%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|50.44%
|US
|1.37%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|36.59%
|MACEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|57.78%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|30.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MACEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|35.35%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MACEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MACEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|17.90%
|MACEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MACEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.40%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|48.67%
|MACEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MACEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MACEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.16%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|73.09%
|MACEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
7.01
7.0%
Andrew is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy. He has had responsibility for researching stocks in the consumer and healthcare sectors since the formation of the Global Emerging Markets team in 2010. Prior to this, he worked in Martin Currie’s Asia and Global Emerging Markets team, as an investment manager for the Global Emerging Markets product with a research focus on EMEA markets. He joined Martin Currie in 2005 from the Scottish Investment Trust, where he was an investment manager for UK equities. Andrew is a CFA® Charterholder. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 07, 2018
3.98
4.0%
Alastair has been investing in equities for almost 30 years. He joined Martin Currie in 2010, when Martin Currie expanded its commitment to the Emerging Market asset class. In addition to managing investment portfolios and conducting investment research, Alastair is also responsible for the overall management of our Emerging Markets team. During his career, Alastair has managed a broad range of emerging market equity strategies, including frontier markets and small caps. Prior to Joining Martin Currie, Alastair worked at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, Edinburgh Fund Managers and Scottish Amicable Investment Management. He is an associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP), the predecessor of the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Paul is a co-manager of Martin Currie’s Global Emerging Markets team, where he is responsible for researching stocks in the industrial and utilities sectors. He joined Martin Currie in 2013 as an investment trainee in technology, media and telecoms research, before progressing into a portfolio management role in the North America team. He previously worked as a trainee actuary for Punter Southall and has undertaken internships at J.P. Morgan and Redburn Partners. In 2012, Paul completed a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Statistics at the University of York. He is a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Colin is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy, with responsibility for researching stocks in the communication services sector. Before re-joining Martin Currie in 2018, he worked as a research analyst at Matthews Asia, an Asia-only investment specialist. Before this, Colin worked at Martin Currie from 2010-2012, initially as Assistant Research Analyst, working on global financials stocks, before progressing to Assistant Portfolio Manager in our Japan team. Colin is a Chartered Accountant (CA), beginning his professional career at Chiene & Tait Chartered Accountants. He was then at Lloyds Banking Group before he first joined Martin Currie. He is a CFA® Charterholder and has an MA in Economics from the University of Glasgow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Divya is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy, with responsibility for technology sector research. He joined Martin Currie in 2010 from SWIP. As sector analyst, he was responsible for stocks across the technology and utilities sectors in emerging markets. Earlier, Divya spent over a decade at Henderson Global Investors in London, before managing GEM and dedicated Indian equity portfolios for eight years. Divya has an MSc in investment analysis from the University of Stirling and a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science and Accounting from the University of Manchester.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Paul is a co-manager of our Global Emerging Markets strategy and has responsibility for researching financials stocks. Paul first joined Martin Currie in 2003, leading our global financials research and comanaging our Global Financials Absolute Return Fund from 2006 to 2011 and Global Alpha strategy from 2013. Paul left the firm in 2017 and re-joined in 2018 as part of the Global Emerging Markets team. Prior to his time at Martin Currie he was at Deutsche Bank, where he was responsible for specialist sales in the pan-European insurance sector. He started his career in 1993 as a Trainee Chartered Accountant at Standard Life before moving into an investment analyst role at Standard Life Investments in 1997. Paul is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and an associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals (ASIP). Paul has a PGDip in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling and a BA (Hons) Accounting from the University of Ulster.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...