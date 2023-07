Laurel Durkay, Chartered Financial Analyst Managing Director Laurel Durkay joined Morgan Stanley in 2020 and has 20 years of investment experience. She is the Head of Global Listed Real Assets within Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and the lead portfolio manager for US and Global listed real estate strategies. Prior to joining MSIM, Ms. Durkay was a Senior Vice President and Global Portfolio Manager for Listed Real Estate at Cohen & Steers Capital Management for 14 years. Previously, Ms. Durkay held several positions at Citigroup, including working on asset allocation and manag